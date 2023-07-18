The Moline High School cheer squad brought home not only a new sense of confidence, but a wall of accolades last week at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) summer camp they attended in Iowa City.

Amidst 11-hour days of choreography, cheers and high-flying stunts, the MHS cheer squad were recognized for their performances against 12 other high school cheer squads at the overnight camp.

The team that attended consisted of 20 varsity and 14 junior varsity members led by Head Coach Megan Ramirez and Emmy Ehlers, assistant coach.

Throughout a week filled with flips and athleticism, the UCA camp helped teams build upon their routines while judging schools not only on their spirit, but through their character.

The Moline team received numerous spirit awards throughout the week, including blue superior ribbons and spirit sticks given to groups that demonstrated enthusiasm and leadership.

But they were especially proud by the final day of camp with the JV squad winning the best camp routine and varsity being awarded the gold ribbon for the highest-rated performance.

The highest accolades the squad received went to seven individual members of the JV and varsity squad who were selected as UCA All-American Cheerleaders.

All-American cheerleaders are judged by camp instructors, who evaluate a jump of choice and performances by the All-American cheer and cheer routine.

Members who are accepted are recognized as elite cheerleaders within the cheerleading community and on college applications.

These cheerleaders are also invited to perform at varsity events for the UCA ,including the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, The London New Year’s Day Parade, the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The selection included varsity members: Emily Finley, Zoe Wanek, Irelyn Ponder, Ashley Garcia-Villava, Ashlynn Benson and JV members: Morgan Mulliken and Angelina McGuirk.

“What an honor it is to have two JV and five varsity girls be chosen for All-American. It truly is a reflection of how coachable these girls are and the hard work, dedication and determination they have,” Ramirez said.

The UCA hosts a variety of cheer camps throughout the year that train more than 180,000 cheerleaders at more than 3,800 camps throughout the U.S. The organization was founded to provide the best educational training for cheerleaders and to promote high-level skills within traditional cheers.

“Attending UCA camp with my MHS cheerleaders was something a coach could only dream of. These athletes worked so hard fundraising and earning their way to camp, and they wanted to prove to themselves and all of their supporters that they deserved to attend this camp,” Ramirez said.

A more spirit-focused award was given to two varsity cheerleaders, Wanek and Ponder, for demonstrating kindness and positivity towards other teams and displaying traits of a true American cheerleader.