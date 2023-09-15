Moral victories mean little anywhere, but especially for the Moline football team.

Still, Friday night’s narrow 24-21 loss to 10th-ranked Geneseo was a step in the right direction for the Maroons, who had been dealt a heavy defeat the week before by Benet Academy.

“It was a really good high school football game, I thought,” said Moline head coach Mike Morrissey. “Geneseo has a lot of experience. They’re very physical and they keep coming at you. I was proud of the way our kids fought.

“In general, it was a lot better than the week before.”

Several players turned in stellar performances.

Two-way standout Zander Ealy had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown, but that was just half of his contributions. Ealy, who also carries a 4.8 GPA in the classroom, had 10 tackles and an interception playing defensive back. For the season he has 176 yards receiving and two TDs.

“Zander’s just a terrific football player who also happens to be a great kid,” Morrissey said. “His parents raised him the right way. He’s the type of player and person you want as a leader on your team.”

Aiden Vercautren has the same type of impact for the Maroons. The senior linebacker and tight end is basically too valuable to take off the field.

“He leads our team in tackles. He’s outstanding,” Morrissey said. “At tight end he’s a big-time part of what we do offensively.”

Against Geneseo’s big and physical front, the Maroons were able to get their ground game going. Senior Pablo Perez ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown. Perez has 232 yards so far on 43 carries.

Colin Fredrickson brings versatility at tailback and fullback and got high marks for his performance as well against Geneseo.

Being able to run the ball against the beefy Maple Leafs was particularly impressive considering the Maroons are down three linemen to injury. Morrissey, however, said that can’t be a crutch.

“It’s unfortunate especially for those kids, we feel for them, but we can’t use it as an excuse,” he said. “Injuries are part of the game, it happens to everybody. There have been years where we were healthy basically the entire season.”

It gets no easier tonight for the Maroons. They head to Quincy to face the 3-0 Blue Devils who have been dominant so far. Through three games, Quincy has scored 136 points and allowed 25.

The Blue Devils have been prolific offensively. Quarterback Bradyn Little has 848 yards passing and 10 touchdowns in three games. Little’s top two targets are Tykell Hammers (17-277, 4 TDs) and Adon Byquist (14-251, 2 TDs).

“Quincy is really talented across the board and they’re well-coached,” Morrissey said. “They cause matchup problems with how effectively they throw the ball, but their running back (Jeraius Rice) also is a tremendous player.

“This is another big test for us, no question about it.”

Off to an uncharacteristically slow start at 1-2, nobody is going to be counting out the Maroons this early.

“All of the goals we had at the beginning of the season, except for going undefeated, are still out there for us,” Morrissey said. “We have a great group of kids. They work hard. The players and the coaches have done a really good job staying upbeat and keeping things positive. I’m confident that our best football is still ahead of us and that’s exciting.”