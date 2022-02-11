Moline places trio in sectional semifinals

Kole Brower and Noah Tapia both only had to wrestle one match Friday to reach the semifinals at the Class 3A sectional at Granite City.

The Moline wrestlers made sure even that match didn't go the distance.

Brower got a pin in 3:10 in his 138-pound quarterfinal against Belleview East's Warren Zeisset and Tapia ended his 145-pound quarterfinal with a pin of Romeoville's Sergio Dondiego in 1:16.

Alec Schmacht used a decision win and a pin to become the third Moline wrestler to reach the semifinals at 126.

The rest of the nine Maroons who qualified for sectionals will have to work their way back through the consolation bracket Saturday as they vie for a top four spot to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Bernard leads Rocks quartet into semis: Aoci Bernard needed just 1:05 to end his 138-pound quarterfinal Friday at the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional, as Rock Island followed its regional title by getting four wrestlers into Saturday's semifinals.

Samuel Niyonkuru earned a pair of decision wins to get through at 113 pounds, and teammate Eli Gustafson pinned Peoria High's Landon Newby-Holesome in 3:46 in his lone 285-pound match of the day.

The closest quarterfinal for the Rocks, however, came from 182-pounder Steven Marquez, who won in the ultimate tie breaker over Joliet Catholic's Caden Moore to earn a semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, Geneseo placed a pair of brothers in the semifinals. Zachary Montez earned a 13-2 major decision over Kaneland's Kamron Scholl in the 113 pound quarterfinal and Anthony Montez pinned Metamora's Syril Kiefner to reach the 160-pound semifinals.

Riverdale quartet reach semifinals: Riverdale topped the Quad-City area contingent at Princeton's Class 1A sectional on Friday.

Alex Watson registered the only quarterfinal pin by the group at 160 pounds, but Collin Altensey also ended his 152-pound quarterfinal early with a tech fall.

Brock Smith (132) and Tharren Jacobs (106) also reached the semifinals for the Rams.

Alleman will have semifinalists in the largest and smallest weight classes as Dalton Nimrick at 106 pounds and unbeaten Charlie Jagusah at 285 pounds qualified.

Sherrard also qualified two for the semifinals as Ryder Roelf (170) and Walker Anderson (220) won their lone match of the day after receiving byes.

Fulton's Zane Pannell registered a pair of pins Friday to qualify for Saturday's 170-pound semifinals.

Morrison's Kayden White got a pin in his only match of the day in the 182-pound bracket to advance.

Orion's lone semifinalist was Luke Moen at 120 pounds. Moen earned a major decision and a fall in a pair of first-day matches.

Rednour lone Kewanee semifinalist: Kewanee brought eight wrestlers to the Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional. By the end of Friday's rounds, only one remained without a loss.

Kadin Rednour earned a major decision in his only match after receiving a bye to reach the 152-pound semifinals.

He will be joined in the Mercer County's Zeke Arnold, who pinned his quarterfinal opponent in 2:50.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Geneseo 64, Sterling 62: In the renewal of an old NCIC rivalry game Friday evening, Bristol Lewis made a huge statement in leading the Maple Leafs to a 64-62 victory over the Sterling Golden Warriors at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The junior erupted for a game-high 31 points, 25 of those coming in the second half, as the Leafs won a back-and-forth Western Big 6 Conference contest.

“He was really good at making decisions coming off the screens, he was pulling up from deep and knocking down shots,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm after his 10-17 club moved to 3-10 in the league. “He only had six points at halftime, but we had the lead and we were fine with that. When we needed him to step up, he kind of took over.”

Two free throws from Lewis and a split at the charity stripe by Tayt Hager gave the Maple Leafs a four-point lead in the waning moments of the game. A couple of missed 3-point attempts by Sterling resulted in a gimmee putback as time expired.

Anthony Pierce added 14 points for Geneseo, which had all seven players in the book score.

Sterling (16-13, 3-9 Big 6) had three players finish in double digit scoring — JP Schilling (19), Tyree Kelly (16) and Kyle Billings (13).

Galesburg 76, Alleman 34: The Alleman Pioneers stayed close to hosting Galesburg for a quarter in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash at John Thiel Gymnasium.

But after trailing just 14-9 after one quarter, the Silver Streaks blew open the game in the second stanza en route to an easy 76-34 league win. In that second period, the Silver Streaks hit 16 buckets, including three 3-pointers, and outscored the Pioneers 35-6 to take a 49-15 halftime lead.

Alleman (0-24, 0-12 Big 6) was led By Lincoln Dorsey’s 13 points.

Koen Derry led the Silver Streaks with a game-high 22 points and Carl Dortch added 16. Those two were instrumental in that second quarter, combining for nine of Galesburg’s 16 two-point field goals.

