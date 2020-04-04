Moline’s Puglisi appointed to West Point on 18th birthday

An athletic background isn’t required for appointment to West Point, but nearly every cadet has varsity experience and participates in sports in some capacity. Puglisi spoke with the diving coach and plans to join the NCAA Division I team. The three-time state diving qualifier, sectional and Western Big 6 Conference champion finished her prep career with both Moline diving records, along with conference and sectional record scores.

After frequent conversations with two local West Point representatives, the leadership aspects of the Army appealed more to her despite an earlier preference for the Air Force.

“They say that they train soldiers to be terrific leaders, and that for me was one of the biggest draws,” said Puglisi, a two-time diving team captain, gymnastics coach and National Honor Society committee chairperson. “That was really appealing to me.”

Puglisi is going into the process with an open mind but is considering a major in chemical engineering or psychology, hoping to work toward employment in an intelligence field such as the FBI or CIA. She is seventh in her class of 488 at Moline with a 4.8 weighted GPA, currently in all honors classes with four being AP.