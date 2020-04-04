Moline’s Puglisi appointed to West Point on 18th birthday

Moline senior Taylor Puglisi received the gift of a lifetime on her 18th birthday. The standout diver was having dinner with her parents on March 14 when she was presented with her certificate of appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Puglisi’s BFE, or big fat envelope as it is known, arrived in the mail earlier that day. The ornate contents included a picture of West Point with a certificate signed by the Dean.
Puglisi, who received nominations from both U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., earlier in the week, was officially accepted after making the cut in one of the most difficult qualification processes in the country.
Each United States Congressman or Senator can nominate only 10 applicants per year to each service academy. Bustos said Puglisi was her first nomination recently to be appointed to West Point and third overall this year. Puglisi was told 300 applicants asked Duckworth for one of her nominations.
Puglisi was both elated and relieved to learn her fate after completing such a rigorous application process. West Point accepts around just 12% or less of applicants; about 22% of cadets are women.
She said the emotions were overwhelming.
“On one hand, you’re absolutely thrilled and so excited,” said Puglisi, who was also accepted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and has not heard back yet from the Air Force, “and then it was just pure relief to know that, from this moment on, I have my next nine years of my life planned out. And I don’t owe a cent for my education.”
Cadet Basic Training for Puglisi starts June 29 at the New York-based campus. Commonly known as “Beast Barracks,” the grueling six weeks of intense military training starts with daily physical workouts at 5 a.m. No cell phones or outside communication is allowed.
“There are a lot of people that drop out during ‘beast’ just because of how rigorous it is,” Puglisi said. “A lot of people who don’t know what the military is like are exposed to it for the first time, and they do not like it.”
Puglisi, who said West Point was her top choice, also applied to the Navy and Air Force. She attended a U.S. Air Force Academy Summer Seminar last year and served as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol for the last year. Both gave her a taste of military life and knowledge, procedures and some basic training while boosting her resume.
Puglisi hopes her experience and athletic background serves her well this summer.
“During the six weeks, you get tear-gassed, sprayed with sickness spray which forces you to get the flu; they really put you up to every possible challenge that they can find,” she said, "and it’s not for the weak-hearted.”
Puglisi’s $700,000 West Point education and training has all expenses paid for. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, at least five years of military service is required.
An athletic background isn’t required for appointment to West Point, but nearly every cadet has varsity experience and participates in sports in some capacity. Puglisi spoke with the diving coach and plans to join the NCAA Division I team. The three-time state diving qualifier, sectional and Western Big 6 Conference champion finished her prep career with both Moline diving records, along with conference and sectional record scores.
After frequent conversations with two local West Point representatives, the leadership aspects of the Army appealed more to her despite an earlier preference for the Air Force.
“They say that they train soldiers to be terrific leaders, and that for me was one of the biggest draws,” said Puglisi, a two-time diving team captain, gymnastics coach and National Honor Society committee chairperson. “That was really appealing to me.”
Puglisi is going into the process with an open mind but is considering a major in chemical engineering or psychology, hoping to work toward employment in an intelligence field such as the FBI or CIA. She is seventh in her class of 488 at Moline with a 4.8 weighted GPA, currently in all honors classes with four being AP.
On top of her academics, Puglisi is no stranger to early workouts as a diver. She’s been training the last couple weeks by waking up and running at least two miles a day and working out in the basement. She’s also taking karate classes online and trained at Jai Johnson’s Karate Center in Moline for two years. Puglisi was out for track & field for pole vaulting before the recent COVID-19 quarantine period began, though she will not be continuing the sport if it does resume. She was also instructed that staying healthy ahead of basic training is her top priority.
Her lengthy West Point application process picked up last August and included an academic portion, teacher recommendations, test scores and physical exam numbers. She was required to complete the 30-minute Candidate Fitness Assessment, which includes a 1-mile run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, a basketball throw and a shuttle run.
She needed an additional medical waiver to clear a back injury she had in gymnastics in seventh grade; she fractured her L5 vertebrae in her spine.
That clearly did not limit her diving career.
She said her years on the diving board and a record-setting, undefeated senior season before state have taught her to be resilient. She learned to deal with a bad dive or an off meet.
“You just have to go in life and accept the punches,” Puglisi said. “Things go wrong and you adapt and you learn from them, which is such a key trait in the military, especially.”
She said courage was also required.
“I had to be willing to throw those new dives, even when I was terrified of smacking on my face. But you do it, and you learn”
Now that she is officially accepted, Puglisi’s dream is a reality. One military connection is her great grandpa, Robert (Bob) Enburg, drove tanks in World War II.
Puglisi believes she will continue her military career longer than the required five years due to the leadership aspects that drew her down this path in the first place.
“I’m really hoping to max out my service,” she said. “I absolutely don’t think I will be getting out of the military any time soon.”
She said she was confident in her chances of appointment, but admitted she was discouraged at times when meeting with other highly qualified applicants or reading things online. The competitive process paid off, with her confidence growing like it did over her years in diving.
“There were entire periods, months long, where I thought I’m not going to get in,” she said. “But my parents (Cesar and Hillary) have been a really good support system trying to encourage me, and my friends have also helped.”
Puglisi believes the total package of her well-rounded background in academics, athletics, and leadership experiences helped make her resume stand out. She said her hard work and physical training started back at age five in gymnastics, and it’s all paid off.
The success she’s had while balancing a variety of activities since then speaks for itself.
“I love the physical lifestyle and I love staying at the very peak of what my mental ability could be,” Puglisi said. “And traveling with the military and experiencing all these things; I don’t think there’s any avenue in life that is similar to what the military could offer me.”
