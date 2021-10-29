Moline soccer tourney run ends

Friday’s IHSA Class 3A Collinsville Sectional title game didn’t quite play out the way the Moline Maroons had hoped, although Moline was in it right to the end.
The hosting Collinsville Kahoks scored a goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation to pull out a tough 2-1 victory and end Moline’s season in the Sweet 16 with an impressive 18-4-3 record.
Moline had rattled off three straight upsets in Joliet to not only win a regional title but a sectional semifinal as well to reach Friday’s title game.
Top-seeded Collinsville advances to Tuesday’s Bloomington Super-Sectional game against No. 2 Lockport, a 5-2 sectional finals victor over Romeoville.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Maroons got the tying goal from senior Saiheed Jah at the 12:36 mark. It was unassisted.
The score remained tied until the Kahoks, who controlled the ball for twice as long as the Maroons according to information supplied after the game, scored at the 35:43 mark.
Moline was out-shot by the hosts 10-7. The shots on goal favored Collinsville, 7-4.
Maroons keeper Aiden Hancock made five saves.
Prep football
Camanche season ends: The second round of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs proved problematic for the Camanche Storm on Friday night, having their season end in a 40-0 loss to hosting Waukon.
Not helping matters for the Storm was losing running back and leading tackler Eric Kinkaid. Reports from the game said that Kinkaid left the game on crutches after getting hurt on his third carry.
Waukon (9-1) scored the only TD in the opening quarter and upped the lead to 19-0 at halftime. Two more third-quarter TDs moved the margin to 33-0.
Camanche, a 35-20 winner over Dubuque Wahlert in last week’s playoff opener, finished the season 6-4.
Easton Valley cruises: The Easton Valley River Hawks continued to cruise in the Iowa 8-man playoffs, recording a convincing 60-7 home victory over English Valleys on Friday evening to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight season.
The River Hawks (10-0) jumped out to a quick 27-0 lead in the first quarter and kept piling it on, upping the lead to 40-0 at halftime. The River Hawks found the end zone twice in the third quarter to lead 53-0 heading into the final stanza.
Conor Gruver completed 21 of 31 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Fuegen had 16 rushes for 86 yards and three scores while also catching five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
In two playoff games this month, the River Hawks have outscored their foes a combined 129-15.
Easton Valley plays host to Lansing Kee next Thursday night for a trip to the UNI-Dome. Easton Valley beat Kee 51-46 in the regular-season finale.
Annawan-Wethersfield run ends: The Annawan-Wethersfield football co-op had nothing to lose and played like it Friday night in an opening round slugfest in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs.
The Titans, the No. 16 seed, pushed top-seeded and No. 7 state-rated Abingdon-Avon to the limit before finally succumbing in a 14-8 final decision on a wet track in Abingdon.
A-W, which finished the season with a 5-5 record, was driving in the final seconds of the game but couldn’t come up with a tying or go-ahead score before turning the ball over on downs.
After a scoreless first half that ended with A-W getting turned away by a goal-line interception, A-W fell behind 8-0 in the third quarter.
The Titans countered that first score with one of their own with Darius Dickerson scoring from 1-yard out to cap a 75-yard drive. Dickerson then added the two-point conversion to forge an 8-all tie with under one minute left in the third quarter.
The hosting Tornadoes (9-1) then found the end zone again with 4:30 remaining in regulation, with the two-point conversion failing.