BLOOMINGTON — Before each game, Moline softball coach Mark Gerlach asks his team to relax and visualize.
That worked to perfection on Friday for second baseman Olivia Sander.
With runners at first and second and two outs in bottom of the sixth inning in a scoreless game against O’Fallon, Sander saw her vision and completed it. She lined a single into right center that plated teammate Greta Specht to break the tie.
That run held up and the Maroons (25-12) topped O’Fallon (25-10) 1-0 at Illinois State University’s Marian Kneer Stadium to win the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional and advance to Tuesday’s Illinois State Super-Sectional, right back at ISU where they will play Joliet West.
“Coach G has us visualize each of us being at bat with the winning run on and getting the hit,” Sander said. “Once I made contact I knew it was a hit and the run was going to score.”
Added Gerlach, “We want them to visualize both defense and offense. On defense, we want them to think the tying run is at third and the winning run is on second and the ball is coming to them. On offense, we have the winning run out there and they are in the box. Olivia looks completely at ease.”
She may have been the only one at ease — the entire day.
After scoring 26 runs in their first three games, the Maroons had a hard time getting to O’Fallon pitcher Hayleigh Juenger. Moline did not get its first hit until the third inning and didn’t have a good scoring chance until the fifth.
“She had a rise ball that we really weren’t figuring out,” left fielder Kayla DePoorter said. “We just weren’t being patient.”
Added Gerlach, “It did seem like the batters lower in the order were more patient. The top of the order was pretty anxious, and you would think they would have been that way against (Rock Island’s Ashley) Peters the other day.”
Keeping the Maroons alive was some “awesome” pitching and tremendous defense.
LeeAnn VandeVoorde worked the first three innings and the final 1 1/3, allowing one infield hit and striking out five to pick up the win. Lindsey Glass worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing just two singles.
“That pitching was something else,” Gerlach said. “There looked like there was no nerves between either of them. I know I had some nerves.”
Vandevoorde said she had some but usually when she wasn’t pitching.
“I get more nervous wanting the batters to get going,” she said. “It was a lot easier the last few games when we scored a lot of runs.”
On defense, despite three early errors, there were four huge plays in the game.
DePoorter had the best and biggest of them.
With two Panther runners aboard in the third, Kelly Short lifted a deep fly to left. DePoorter went as far as she could, reached as high as she could and pulled back what would have been a three-run home run.
“I really didn’t think it was going to be a home run, and then my back hit the wall,” DePoorter said. “I did reach over the fence.”
Gerlach thought the worst.
“When I saw the ball leave (Short’s) bat I said ‘That’s gone,’” he said. “Then, I saw Kayla and it looked like she knew she had it all the way. This was just an unbelievably well-played game on both side. The defensive plays were amazing.”
Center fielder Ally Gore made a running catch in left center with a runner on base in the fifth, Aubrie Dodd made a lunging grab of a line shot with a runner on and Sander made a highlight play in the top of the seventh.
She went deep into the hole to her left, dove to grab the ball and made a backhand throw off her knees to get the first out of the inning. Then, to finish her big day, she caught a pop fly for the final out.
“The most exciting play was the pop up because that ended it,” Sander said. “On the first play of the inning I was just making sure I kept the ball in the infield. Being where I got it helped making the throw a lot easier.”