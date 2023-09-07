Moline junior running back Adrian Cooper topped the second Quad-Cities Times and Moline Dispatch/Argus Illinois high school football player of the week.

Cooper ran for 111 yards on just 11 carries in the Maroons' Week 2 loss against Benet Academy.

The Maroons face a stiff test Friday, hosting 2-0 Geneseo. Maple Leafs' senior quarterback A.J. Weller and Monmouth-Roseville junior running Payton Thompson tied for second in voting in the poll.

Weller ran for three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder, in Geneseo's 27-7 win over Grayslake Central.

Thompson was a two-way standout for Monmouth-Roseville, logging 13 tackles defensively to go with 71 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress and Isaiah Navarrett from United Township also were nominated.

Voting for the polls can be done online at qctimes.com or qconline.com. Area coaches are asked to submit stats and scores from their games to sports@qctimes.com, which will help tabulate top performances. Stats and scores from all games also will be published in the print edition of the Times.