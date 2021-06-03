Muscatine, Assumption split showdown of top-ranked teams

It took a minute for the Muscatine Muskies to settle down in the showdown of top-ranked teams against Davenport Assumption.

That left enough of an opening for the Knights to take Game 1 of the doubleheader. There was a reversal of fortunes, however, in Game 2.

Both teams moved up from No. 2 in their respective classes to the top spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Association rankings, with Assumption in Class 3A and Muscatine in 5A. Both teams also have eyes on a Mississippi Athletic Conference title, which Muscatine won last season.

“You had two of the best teams probably in the state, definitely in the conference,” Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill said. “There was solid pitching. Their pitcher (Maura Chalupa in Game 2) was the first pitcher to keep us in check this year, and the defense played well behind her.

“We hoped for two, but anytime you can come into Muscatine, as good as they are, and get a split, you’ve done a good job.”

The Knights took Game 1 by a 6-4 final while Muscatine’s three-run first in Game 2 earned a 3-0 win in the nightcap.