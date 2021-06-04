Muskie girls soccer clinches first state berth since 2007

MARION — After surrendering a scoring opportunity to top-seeded Linn-Mar in the opening minutes of Friday's Class 3A Region 7 final in Marion, the Muscatine girls soccer team countered with an early goal and never looked back en route to clinching the program's first state tournament appearance since 2007.
The Muskies' Meredith Connor scored in the sixth minute and again in the 52nd to lead the Muscatine charge past Linn-Mar, 4-1, at Linn-Mar High School.
Muscatine made it to the regional final in 2019, but were ousted by Linn-Mar 5-0.
"It feels so good," said Connor. "We've just grown so close ... we just really love playing together. I saw the ball coming out of the air (prior to the first goal) and just had a feeling it was going to go in.
"We knew we had potential (at the beginning of the season), we just needed to put it all together and really figure it out. There was a lot of positivity in the air. ... It was us against the world today."
The last time Muscatine made it to state, they had home field advantage as the state tournament was held in Muscatine. This time, the Muskies will have to travel to Des Moines when the games get underway from Cownie Soccer Complex on Tuesday, June 8.
"I think this means we finally get to see the reward that we deserve," Muscatine head coach Austin Kinsey said. "I think it means a lot not only to the team, but to the community. Muscatine really rallies behind its sports teams. It feels great to say we're the real deal and we're going to Des Moines."
Lanie Weikert and Mya Jansen each scored as well for the Muskies, who were economical with their shots, scoring four times on nine shots on goal.
Muscatine's back midfielders and back line frustrated the Lions all night, as the defense was quick to swarm to the ball.
"The biggest thing was, we knew they were going to come out and be physical," said junior Grace Bode, who anchored the Muskie back line. "We knew they were quick and could pass, so we wanted to be on their back and get to the ball first. Winning those 50/50 balls was a big key for us, and helped us keep them from getting opportunities."
Abigail Rhoades and Indiana Stephens split time in goal for the Muskies. While the Linn-Mar was only able to put five shots on goal, each made saves in crucial times when the Lions were looking to get back in it.
"(The defense) did so good today," Connor said. "They really helped us out."
The senior Rhoades helped flip field position in the first half, even creating a couple scoring opportunities the other way with a long boot.
The first score by the junior Connor stood as the game's only until Jansen added hers in the 36th minute.
"We told them, if they came out with intensity, this game was over," Kinsey said. "We put them away quick and didn't let them breathe. I told them at halftime, I've never seen them play so aggressively and with such quick passes and such good communication. It was the culmination of two months of really, really hard work."
With Muscatine leading 1-0, Weikert dribbled down the side and made the extra pass at exactly the right time. Linn-Mar goalie Waverly Patterson came out to defend the streaking Weikert, only to have the Muskie sophomore dish it off to Jansen in front of an open net for the second score.
The Linn-Mar goal came in the 73rd minute on a Hallie Peak penalty kick. While it did lead to the score, the Lions grew more aggressive and desperate in the closing minutes.
Muscatine again found an answer, when Weikert blasted a shot past Patterson in the 75th minute, further crushing the top-seed's hopes of advancing.
"It's a well-deserved win," Kinsey said. "This team went through a hard March ... (but) we all had a common goal. It's was the perfect combination of staff and a team that wants leadership and wants to win."