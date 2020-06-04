Muskies appoint Hawkins as interim head football coach

“We’re very excited about the guys we have coming back,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got very talented kids that love football, we know they’re coachable and want to learn. We don’t have to establish a new culture or buy-in with them. There are a lot of great leaders in that group.

“Nobody is excited how the year went last season, but that has been driving them through this quarantine period. They’ve been doing stuff on their own, so when we get back out there, we can show the team that we can be this fall.”

Hawkins is a physical education teacher at the high school and heads Muscatine’s strength program. Given the timing of Mueller’s departure and Hawkins’ familiarity with the program, Ulses said he was the right choice.

“He knows our players and coaches well, and we are looking forward to Coach Hawkins and our Muskies getting back to work to create great memories on Friday nights,” Ulses said. “I know that Coach Hawkins is committed to teaching life lessons and life skills through the sport of football, and that he embraces the challenge of making a positive impact on our current and future Muskies.”