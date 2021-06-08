Muskies' state run ended by Valley in quarterfinals

DES MOINES — For a minute, Muscatine looked to be mounting a comeback in its Class 3A state quarterfinal match against West Des Moines Valley Tuesday.

But almost as soon as the Muskies pulled themselves back in it, the team found itself down multiple goals again.

Muscatine, the eight seed, couldn’t recover, and Valley would tack on two more goals to ride past the Muskies on Tuesday, 5-1, at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

It was the Muskies' first appearance at state in 14 years.

After the top-seeded Tigers took a 2-0 lead into halftime, Muscatine’s Kaitlyn Holmes opened the Muskie scoring in the 59th minute when the sophomore knocked the ball into the back of the net in a very crowded box in front of the Valley goal after a Lanie Weikert corner kick for the Muskies.

But Valley not only closed out the Muscatine scoring there but countered with a goal within a minute, pushing the lead back to two at 3-1 as the game pushed past the midway point of the second half.