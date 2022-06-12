New Wethersfield A.D. McGunnigal already feeling at home

For nearly three decades, St. Bede Academy in Peru was home for Tom McGunnigal.

Now the athletic director and head boys' basketball coach at Wethersfield High School, it has not taken McGunnigal long to find a similar feeling.

"Everyone's been so gracious from the beginning of this," he said. "Everyone I've met has been so welcoming to me. Wethersfield is a great place, and in the short time I've been here, they've made me feel very welcome, very much like going to a new home."

McGunnigal made the move to the south side of Kewanee to replace Jeff Parsons as both A.D. and boys' hoops coach. Parsons left Wethersfield after 19 years to become A.D. and assistant principal at Fulton High School.

"Jeff is absolutely respected by the community here; it's certainly not easy to follow his legacy," McGunnigal said. "Coming from St. Bede, the respect we have for Wethersfield and the way its athletes and coaches conduct themselves. ... from a distance, you look at it and say it's an ideal place to work."

The reception McGunnigal has received since taking his new post has only cemented that belief.

"I'm so appreciative of everything Jeff did, along with (superintendent) Shane Kazubowski and the committee that interviewed me," he said. "When I came back here to meet the (basketball) boys after they hired me, that committee met me and congratulated me.

"It's the little things like that which really mean a lot. I hope to do my part for Wethersfield."

McGunnigal comes to Wethersfield after spending 28 years at St. Bede, a stint that includes 23 seasons as head girls' basketball coach and 13 seasons as head football coach.

Additionally, he served as St. Bede's admissions director for 14 years. In that span, he served as its A.D. for seven years.

Right now, McGunnigal plans to maintain Parsons' work, both in the A.D. office and on the sidelines with the Flying Geese.

"With the work Jeff did, I haven't done too much as far as implementing my styles," he said. "The boys have a good work ethic instilled in them, and they're ready to go. Right now, it's about me being able to teach them some things, and seeing what they're all about.

"With what they bring on the basketball court and going through our camp, there's an infectious attitude with everything I've seen that I love."

As he continues to settle into his new job, McGunnigal said that he is looking forward to the upcoming school year and being a part of Wethersfield after spending so many years at St. Bede.

"The more comfortable I feel, the faster the time will go," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how things run both with Wethersfield and with the co-op with Annawan, and working with (Annawan A.D.) Matt Huber. I just know the time is going to fly."

