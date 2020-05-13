Newcomers Frerichs, Willman named Don Morris recipients

GENESEO — Even thought it was cut short, Sterling and Geneseo had banner debuts in the Western Big 6 Conference this year.
The Golden Warriors won league titles in football and volleyball, while the Maple Leafs won a conference title in girls basketball and wrestling.
Two athletes also earned warm welcomes to their new conference. Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs and Sterling's Cooper Willman were named the recipients of the Don Morris Multi-Sport Athletic Award Wednesday.
"I think it just really shows we belong in the conference and I'm so thankful to be part of this team," Frerichs said. "This award means a lot to me. At first, when I got the phone call, I didn't really understand how big it was, but then (Geneseo athletic director Joe Nichols) called and told me this was a really big award in the conference. I'm just honored to be representing the school and winning this award.
"This is so humbling and I'm so honored to be receiving this."
The duo was presented with the award, which is presented annually to the conference's top male and female multi-sport athlete as determined by the league's athletic directors, in a ceremony at Geneseo High School.
The ceremony was set up to observe the social distancing requirements and the other safety precautions based on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was an opportunity to have some sort of normalcy after Illinois spring seasons were canceled in wake of the coronavirus, cutting both Frerichs' and Willman's high school careers short.
"Everybody's kind of, I guess you could say, scared with this whole thing happening and unfortunately, the spring sports got washed," Willman said. "It's nice to get out and just, you could say, celebrated for something you were able to accomplish your senior year."
Frerichs — a four-year varsity athlete in soccer and three-year varsity letter-winner in volleyball and basketball — also has been on the National Honor Society for two years and is an Illinois State Scholar.
She's earned academic all-conference honors in all three sports for the past two seasons and served as a captain for all three programs. She helped the volleyball team to a regional title in 2018, and the soccer team to a pair of regional titles.
"Keeli is a leader, whether she's in the classroom, on the floor, whether it's part of an FCA program or anything else, she is a leader," Geneseo girls basketball coach Scott Hardison said. "She has taught me things I need to do better as a coach. She's taught each and every player in our program what it's like to be a leader and be accountable for their actions."
Frerichs plans to attend St. Ambrose University this fall to study physical therapy through the Track 1 PT program and continue her soccer career. With her senior season over, she's already started to get ready for a return to the field, hopefully as soon as possible.
"We just started our team workouts and it was nice to see other people on Zoom and everything," Frerichs said. "I'm excited for the future seasons and I just hope we get to play this fall."
Willman, who has nine varsity letters among football, basketball and baseball, has been academic all-conference since 2018 and was an academic all-stater as a do-it-all player his last two seasons in football. He earned all-conference honors in all three sports. He helped Sterling reach the Class 5A semifinals in 2018 in football and win two regional titles in baseball.
Winning the Big 6 football title in his first year was also a big tone-setter for him. He'll play football at Eastern Illinois University in the fall.
"This year was special for me. All summer, I didn't know if I wanted to play baseball or football in college," he said. "This season, it was different and it made me decide what I wanted to do. It was something special to go in there and win the football title the very first time."
Morris has a lasting legacy in the Big 6, credited with helping form the conference in 1969.
Becoming part of that legacy in their first year in the conference is not something either athlete takes lightly.
"It's very special ... it's kind of a bigger award and for our last conference (the Northern Illinois Big 12), there was nothing really like this," Willman said. "To come in and win it the first year really means a lot, not only for me, but it kind of sets a tradition, hopefully for our program, to continue winning this award."
