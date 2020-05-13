Newcomers Frerichs, Willman named Don Morris recipients

"We just started our team workouts and it was nice to see other people on Zoom and everything," Frerichs said. "I'm excited for the future seasons and I just hope we get to play this fall."

Willman, who has nine varsity letters among football, basketball and baseball, has been academic all-conference since 2018 and was an academic all-stater as a do-it-all player his last two seasons in football. He earned all-conference honors in all three sports. He helped Sterling reach the Class 5A semifinals in 2018 in football and win two regional titles in baseball.

Winning the Big 6 football title in his first year was also a big tone-setter for him. He'll play football at Eastern Illinois University in the fall.

"This year was special for me. All summer, I didn't know if I wanted to play baseball or football in college," he said. "This season, it was different and it made me decide what I wanted to do. It was something special to go in there and win the football title the very first time."

Morris has a lasting legacy in the Big 6, credited with helping form the conference in 1969.

Becoming part of that legacy in their first year in the conference is not something either athlete takes lightly.

"It's very special ... it's kind of a bigger award and for our last conference (the Northern Illinois Big 12), there was nothing really like this," Willman said. "To come in and win it the first year really means a lot, not only for me, but it kind of sets a tradition, hopefully for our program, to continue winning this award."

