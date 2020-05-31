No Salute program, but QCT still plans to recognize top athletes, teams

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled and postponed activities and events for the past several months.

Salute to Sports is another program impacted by the global crisis.

The Quad-City Times won't conduct a live program this year like it has done annually for more than three decades, but it will still recognize the top athletes and teams in the area from the past 12 months along with inducting three new members into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

We introduce you to the 24 athlete of the year finalists and six team finalists in today's edition on pages B6-7.

Among the 12 male finalists, five have committed or signed to play Division I athletics: North Scott's Ty Anderson (Northern Iowa, basketball), Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn (Missouri, swimming) and Griffin Liddle (Iowa, football), Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy (Iowa, cross country) and Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera (Colorado State, basketball).

There are seven Division I recruits among the girls finalists — Geneseo's Ava Bieneman (SIU-Edwardsville, softball), North Scott's Grace Boffeli (UNI, basketball), Tipton's Sommer Daniel (Utah, volleyball), West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (Drake, volleyball), Orion's Sarah Jacobsen (Illinois State, volleyball) and Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey and Kylee Sanders (UNI, softball).