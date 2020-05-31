No Salute program, but QCT still plans to recognize top athletes, teams

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled and postponed activities and events for the past several months.
Salute to Sports is another program impacted by the global crisis.
The Quad-City Times won't conduct a live program this year like it has done annually for more than three decades, but it will still recognize the top athletes and teams in the area from the past 12 months along with inducting three new members into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
We introduce you to the 24 athlete of the year finalists and six team finalists in today's edition on pages B6-7.
Among the 12 male finalists, five have committed or signed to play Division I athletics: North Scott's Ty Anderson (Northern Iowa, basketball), Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn (Missouri, swimming) and Griffin Liddle (Iowa, football), Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy (Iowa, cross country) and Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera (Colorado State, basketball).
There are seven Division I recruits among the girls finalists — Geneseo's Ava Bieneman (SIU-Edwardsville, softball), North Scott's Grace Boffeli (UNI, basketball), Tipton's Sommer Daniel (Utah, volleyball), West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (Drake, volleyball), Orion's Sarah Jacobsen (Illinois State, volleyball) and Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey and Kylee Sanders (UNI, softball).
The three finalists for girls team of the year are Assumption soccer, Louisa-Muscatine bowling and North Scott basketball.
All three programs won state championships and were dominant throughout the year. Assumption was 20-1, L-M compiled a 62-1 mark and North Scott finished 26-0.
The three finalists for boys team of the year are Annawan-Wethersfield football, Central DeWitt baseball and Tipton cross country.
A-W posted a school-record 12 wins and reached the state semifinals in Illinois Class 1A. Central DeWitt won a school-best 38 games en route to a state runner-up finish in Class 3A. Tipton repeated as state champion in Class 2A.
The individual and team winners will be announced in the Sunday, June 7 edition and at qctimes.com and qconline.com.
This year's Hall of Fame inductees are Scott Thompson, Jim Hasley and Andy Yohe.
