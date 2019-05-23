DEWITT — It's been a tale of two seasons for Davenport North.
What started with a six-game losing streak has turned into a successful closing run for the Wildcats, who have won four of their last five games, including a 2-0 victory over Central DeWitt in a Class 2A regional opener Thursday at Central DeWitt High School.
North travels to Cedar Rapids to face Xavier on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"It took a while to get in the groove of things, working with each other and building up the chemistry, but as the season's gone on, I feel like we've been able to work as a team a lot better and it's proving right now," senior Kayla Rohlf said. "We're on to the second round of substate, and I'm really excited."
Rohlf is one of just four seniors on the roster, so it's not surprising the Wildcats took some time to click. After opening the season with a strong 3-1 loss to Class 1A No. 1 Assumption, North struggled to find its offensive game, getting shut out in its next five contests.
Since then, North (7-11) has gone 7-5 and is getting key contributions from that youth.
"We really just decided that's not how we wanted our season to go," Rohlf said. "We just turned our mindset around, started scoring some goals and winning some games."
Camry Dillie put the Wildcats on the board in the 18th minute, running down a ball from Lindsey Knight for her sixth goal of the season.
Abby Saskowski doubled the lead, taking a through ball from Grace Tollefson and outrunning the Central DeWitt defense for a goal in the 34th minute. The Wildcats had other good looks but struggled finishing in the final third.
"We had some decent possession tonight, we came in with the game plan of wanting to take the ball wide and taking advantage of some wide spaces," North head coach Tyler Holle said. "It worked until that final ball, and we were just lacking on that final pass into the box. We were able to catch them high a couple times, get some balls in behind them and Camry and Abby were both able to keep composed and put the ball into the back of the net."
North will look to keep this second-half run going now against fifth-ranked Xavier.
"We've got to just focus on what we need to do, both offensively and defensively and let that play through," Holle said. "We'll look at it, see what we can do and what we can take advantage of and go from there."
Meanwhile, it's been a rebuilding year for Central DeWitt (4-14), which last season graduated 15 seniors who had combined to win 54 games in their career. This year, the Sabers had just two seniors and battled injuries throughout the year. They hope a season like this can help the program build back to where it was not long ago.
"I think the future's bright, we've got a really nice freshman class this year, and our sophomore class is really strong," Central DeWitt head coach Tom Portz said. "I saw improvement from the first game. My conversation to the girls after was not to hang their head because we're really young, (North) is a very well-coached team. ... We'll definitely get better."