North hires girls track, softball coaches

Vesey named North track coach

Tammy Vesey has been named the new girls track and field coach at Davenport North.

Vesey was on the Rock Island staff for the past seven years — two as an assistant and the past five years as head coach.

A Rock Island grad, Vesey also has led the Quad-City Women In Action since 2012, a group that mentors young ladies in high schools throughout the area.

"We are very excited to bring Coach Vesey on as our head girls track coach," North activities director Jeremy Mosier said. "She is passionate about track and field as well as developing young women. She will be a great leader for our track program."

Vesey replaces Brandon Krusey, who left after last school year to become the football coach at Mason City.

Beasley takes over Wildcats' softball program

Doug Beasley has been promoted to head softball coach at Davenport North.

Beasley has served as an assistant coach the past two seasons and been an integral part of the Wildcats' softball feeder program.