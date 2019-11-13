ELDRIDGE — Ty Anderson and Grace Boffeli have been fixtures on the basketball court over the past three seasons for the North Scott basketball programs.
They hope to do the same thing at the next level, as both signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue playing at the University of Northern Iowa next season.
"It's kind of cool to look at, two basketball players from North Scott are going to Northern Iowa," Boffeli said. "Me and Ty are really good friends, and we're excited to go up together and have fun and do good at UNI."
Anderson and Boffeli were two members of a signing ceremony at North Scott High School that included eight Lancer athletes. Sidney Happel signed to continue her basketball career at Division-II Quincy University.
"It feels amazing, especially being welcomed into a new family and a new team, it's great," Happel said. "It definitely shows how much we push each other to go to the next step and how our coaches have really helped us along the way. It's a great experience."
Kirkwood also got a bevy of Lancers to add to its baseball and softball rosters. Graysen Drezek and Jake Matthaidess both signed to continue playing baseball for the Eagles while Brooke Kilburg and Drew Lewis both signed to play softball in Cedar Rapids.
Rachel Anderson also signed to continue her softball career at Grand View in Des Moines.
Having three basketball players sign to play Division-I and II basketball continues a strong legacy for the Lancers, who have had multiple players in recent years head to the collegiate level, including Karli Rucker, who is currently a junior for the Panthers.
"It just shows how hard we work over here. ... It shows a lot about our community as a whole," Anderson said. "We love basketball over here, and we always work hard."
Anderson was one of three future Panthers to sign their letters of intent to play for men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson.
Boffeli, meanwhile, joins a class of six incoming Panthers for head coach Tanya Warren's team, all in-state recruits.
"Us six, we're already good friends. We're all from Iowa and it's going to be exciting," Boffeli said. "We all already know each other by playing against each other in school or AAU ball so we're already close and excited for the future."
Both the Lancer boys and girls basketball teams have high expectations this year. The boys are coming off a fourth-place state finish while the girls won their second state title in the last three years.
The girls open their title defense on Nov. 26 against Cedar Rapids Kennedy while the boys open up their season on Dec. 3 against Iowa City High.
"We have high expectations but win Week 1 is the main goal," Anderson said. "Our first game, Iowa City High, that's marked on the calendar."