North Scott trio signs with Division II programs

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon for three students who will continue their athletic careers at Division II schools next season.

Ryann Cheek signed a national letter of intent with Upper Iowa University for softball, Samantha Scott will play basketball at Colorado Mesa and Landon Eiland heads to Truman State to play basketball for former Iowa Hawkeye Jeff Horner.

Cheek, a southpaw pitcher, has led the Lancers to the state tournament each of the past two seasons.

“Nothing makes me more excited than being able to finally know the next four years of my life,” Cheek said. “It finally means I’m ready to move on from high school and get to know my future better.”

Cheek plans to study art and play softball.

“Division II is the best fit for me,” she said. “I play on a travel team full of Division I commits, so I know my potential. I feel Upper Iowa is going to make me better.”

Scott has been a member of North Scott’s last two state championship basketball teams. She has knocked down 92 shots from beyond the arc in the past two seasons and was the Lancers’ third leading scorer a year ago.