North Scott trio signs with Division II programs

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon for three students who will continue their athletic careers at Division II schools next season.
Ryann Cheek signed a national letter of intent with Upper Iowa University for softball, Samantha Scott will play basketball at Colorado Mesa and Landon Eiland heads to Truman State to play basketball for former Iowa Hawkeye Jeff Horner.
Cheek, a southpaw pitcher, has led the Lancers to the state tournament each of the past two seasons.
“Nothing makes me more excited than being able to finally know the next four years of my life,” Cheek said. “It finally means I’m ready to move on from high school and get to know my future better.”
Cheek plans to study art and play softball.
“Division II is the best fit for me,” she said. “I play on a travel team full of Division I commits, so I know my potential. I feel Upper Iowa is going to make me better.”
Scott has been a member of North Scott’s last two state championship basketball teams. She has knocked down 92 shots from beyond the arc in the past two seasons and was the Lancers’ third leading scorer a year ago.
“It is like a dream come true,” Scott said. “I’ve always grown up wanting to play college basketball. It makes it even more real (signing). I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for pushing me to get to this point.”
Colorado Mesa, located in Grand Junction, Colo., is about a 16-hour drive from the Quad-Cities.
“I’ve always wanted to branch out and go further away,” Scott said. “I was able to connect with the coach out there and get a visit. They were really welcoming and offered a lot of things I was looking for in a school.”
Eiland, the third-leading scorer on North Scott’s state tournament team a year ago, connected with Truman State over the summer.
After a strong performance at an AAU tournament, he received a text from an assistant coach at Truman State.
“I always looked at them, liked them and when they finally texted me, I was very excited,” Eiland said. “Right when I got down there, it felt like family. I loved everything about it and knew that’s where I wanted to be every single day.”
Davenport Assumption alum Dylan Peeters is on the Truman State squad.
Eiland is expected to take on an expanded role for the Lancers this winter following the graduation of Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg.
“I’m very excited to play at a high level in college,” Eiland said. “That is a great level for me.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!