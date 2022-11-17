Peters, Mumey to continue athletic careers at Iowa, Iowa State

When Megan Menzel attended the Iowa Class 4A regional tournament in the Quad Cities last May, the University of Iowa women's golf coach was there to watch Hawkeye signee and Bettendorf senior Shannyn Vogler.

In the process, another golfer in the field caught Menzel’s attention — Pleasant Valley High School’s Maura Peters.

“She came to watch me on a couple holes as she was going to find Shannyn and a couple of things really struck her eye,” Peters said. “Our communication started then and we talked throughout the summer.”

Peters took an official visit to Iowa last weekend, an offer followed and she signed a letter of intent with the Hawkeyes this week.

Fifth at last spring’s state tournament, Peters was one of 19 PV seniors recognized in a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at the school.

“As soon as I went on my visit to Iowa, I knew it was where I wanted to go,” Peters said. “It gives me an opportunity to stay close to home.

“It is going to take a lot of effort to compete at this level, but it is something I’m willing to do and want to do. I want to be the best version of myself that I can be, and the best way to accomplish that is to compete at this level.”

Peters also considered Drake University and joining her high school teammate, Erika Holmberg, but Iowa’s indoor golf facility was a major selling point.

“It is important that you have all the resources to be able to practice and make strides in the winter,” Peters said. “I can’t tell you I would be able to do that at Drake at the level I can at Iowa.”

Peters was one of 10 Spartan athletes to sign with Division I programs.

Half of those are rowers in Erin Morley (North Carolina), Aden Anderson (University of Pennsylvania), Sophia Ramaraju (Stanford), Alexa Mueller (Minnesota) and Sarah Kowing (University of San Diego).

Chloe Cline (volleyball, Evansville), Halle Vice (basketball, Marquette), Aden O’Donnell (baseball, Illinois) and Jacob Mumey (cross country/track, Iowa State) also are off to Division I schools.

Mumey took an official visit to Iowa State in early November. He was intrigued by the vision Cyclone coaches Jeremy Sudbury and Cale Wallace laid out.

The Cyclones have been ranked as high as ninth in the country this season in cross country. Mumey understands it will be difficult to crack the lineup.

“I’m OK with the idea I will probably sit behind some really top-ranked guys in the nation to get my spot eventually,” Mumey said. “I know whenever I get my opportunity, I’m going to be in the best spot I can be in.”

Mumey is a two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country champion. He was 4A state runner-up in the 3,200 last spring in track and field and placed fourth at the state cross country meet recently.

“After last year’s state track performance, I realized I had a shot to go on to the next level and do this,” Mumey said. “State really motivated me this year. I thought I was one of the best guys in the state and I think I proved I am.

“Now, I want to be one of the best guys in the (Big 12) and in the nation. Hopefully, I can take the correct steps to get to that point.”

In addition to Cline, four players from PV’s state runner-up volleyball squad will continue with the sport in college — Karin Fowler (St. Olaf College), Molly Ramirez (Nebraska Wesleyan University), Kenzie Staats (Cornell College) and Emily Goodpaster (Case Western Reserve University).

Carlee Wolf (swimming, St. Ambrose), Reagan Hassel (softball, Wartburg College), Sam George (baseball, Minnesota State University), Cal Parr (baseball, Taylor University in Indiana) and Libby Kamp (soccer, Quincy University) were also recognized at the ceremony.