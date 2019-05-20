Overcast. High 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 20, 2019 @ 11:09 am
Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann blocks North Scott's Chloe Engelkes from the ball during the second half Monday at Pleasant Valley.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
North Scott vs Pleasant Valley girls soccer, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller and North Scott's Chloe Engelkes battle for control of the ball during the first half, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe and North Scott's Katie Jackovich kick the ball as the same time in the first half of girls soccer, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Pleasant Valley.
North Scott's Chloe Engelkes, Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller and Jenna Aller battle for the ball in the first half Monday at Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley's Allie Simpson looks up as North Scott's Adeline Finnicum hits the ball with a header in the first half, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff goes up for a header as North Scott's Rylie Rucker keeps an eye on the ball during the first half Monday at Pleasant Valley.
Davenport Central's Lexi Huntley serves up the ball against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Megan Gifford and Kelsey Jaeger during a Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles teams match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Davenport Central's Molly Marsengill serves up the ball against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Megan Gifford and Kelsey Jaeger during a Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles teams match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Bettendorf's Lydia Kennedy returns a volley against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Lily Gust during her Class 2A regional singles match in Eldridge on Wednesday.
North Scott's Lexi Yaddof returns a volley to Bettendorf's Diana Pyevich and Mya Christensen during their Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
North Scott's Lauryn Youngers returns a volley to Bettendorf's Diana Pyevich and Mya Christensen during their Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Bettendorf's Mya Christensen returns a volley North Scott's Lexi Yaddof and Lauryn Youngers during their Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles team match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Bettendorf's Dena Pyevich serves the ball to North Scott's Lexi Yaddof and Lauryn Youngers during their Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles team match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Bettendorf's Dena Pyevich sprints to return the ball to North Scott's Lexi Yaddof and Lauryn Youngers during their Class 2A regional girls tennis doubles team match in Eldridge, Iowa Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the Class 3A girls discus Thursday at the coed state meet in Des Moines. Kinney finished second with a school-record throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
Durant’s Mason Compton competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Compton finished eighth with a jump of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42’ 11”.
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the 3A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kinney finished second with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
Northeast’s Dawson Stoll competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Stoll finished seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron is awarded a medal after competing in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Assumption’s Carly King gets ready for the girls 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. King finished in first with a time of 56.36.
Assumption’s Carly King crosses the finish line in the Class 3A girls 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. King repeated as state champion in a time of 56.36 seconds.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Daufeldt became the school's first long jump champion with a leap of 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
West Liberty’s Spencer Daufeldt competes in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Daufeldt finished 4th with a throw of 52 feet, 4 inches.
Central DeWitt’s Carly Small takes off from the start of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sanders finished 4th with a jump of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
Assumption’s Peyton Hanley runs the third leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 1st with a jump of 17 feet, 7.75 inches.
Camanche’s Eric Campie runs to the finish of the boys 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Campie finished 3rd with a time of 49.91.
Central DeWitt’s Mason Lange runs the third leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
North Cedar’s Caden Wendt competes in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wendt finished 6th with a throw of 50 feet, three inches.
Camanche’s Eric Campie gets ready for the boys 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Campie finished 3rd with a time of 49.91.
Central DeWitt’s Allison Meadows runs the second leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
Assumption’s Morgan Jennings hands off the baton to Olivia Lansing while running in the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
Assumption’s Olivia Lansing runs her leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
Assumption’s Olivia Lansing hands off the baton to Peyton Hanley while running in the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick runs the anchor leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5h overall with a time of 9:46.30.
Central DeWitt’s Carly Small runs the first leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
Central DeWitt’s Katie Fox runs the anchor leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
Central DeWitt’s Katie Fox approaches the finish of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
North Cedar’s Caden Wendt gets ready to throw in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wendt finished 6th with a throw of 50 feet, three inches.
Wilton’s Kortney Drake takes off from the blocks in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
Wilton’s Kortney Drake runs in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
Wilton’s Kortney Drake finishes the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
North Cedar’s Cassie Cox runs in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Cox finished 9th with a time of 1:00.65.
Assumption’s Carly King finishes the girls 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. King finished in first with a time of 56.36.
Assumption’s Carly King hugs Bishops Heelan’s Madison Jochum after winning the Class 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
Camanche’s Eric Campie finishes the boys Class 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Campie finished third with a personal-best time of 49.91 seconds.
Pleasant Valley’s Sara Hoskins competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Hoskins finished second with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Pleasant Valley’s Sara Hoskins hugs Waukee’s Layanna Green after competing for the state title in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Hoskins finished second with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. Green finished first with the same jump, winning with fewer missed attempts.
Bettendorf’s Tynan Numkena competes in the boys 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Numkena finished 13th with a jump of 5 feet, 11 inches.
North Scott’s Trent Allard competes in the boys Class 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Allard finished fifth with a jump of 6 feet, 3 inches.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels competes in the boys 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rickels finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 7.75 inches.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels competes in the Class 1A boys' long jump during the coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Rickels finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell competes in the girls 4A discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Terrell finished 8th with a throw of 115 feet, 3 inches.
Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sommer finished 13th with a time of 10:08.64.
Pleasant Valley’s Kent Nichols runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Nichols finished 9th with a time of 9:59.02.
Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal collapses after running the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Dolezal finished 2nd with a time of 9:35.33.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Grace Elvert competes in the girls 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Elvert finished14th with a jump of 15 feet, 5.25 inches.
Bettendorf’s Annika Braaten competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Braaten finished 14th with a jump of 5 feet.
Bettendorf’s Claudia Johnson competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Johnson finished 6th with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Bettendorf’s Amanda Scott runs the second leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
Pleasant Valley’s Mallory Lafever runs the second leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Hoskins finished 12th with a jump of 5 feet.
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema takes the baton from Amanda Scott to run the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema runs the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
Pleasant Valley’s Holyn Doran runs the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard takes the baton from Janie Perril to run the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
Bettendorf’s Sarah Schmidt runs the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard runs the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard finishes the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels runs the first leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Max Hansen runs the second leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chandler Gannon takes the baton from Max Hansen to run the third leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche runs the anchor of the boys Class 1A 3,200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Calamus-Wheatland finished fourth with a time of 8:14.86.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche finishes the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
Bettendorf’s Nick Moore takes off from the start of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
Bettendorf’s Nick Moore runs in the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
Bettendorf’s Aaron Roehr runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
Pleasant Valley’s Ian Kaffenberger runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy runs the third leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
Bettendorf’s Brendan Scott runs the anchor of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
Johnston’s Joe Schaefer leads Dowling Catholics’ Kevin Conner in the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Dowling Catholic and Johnston finished 6th and 7th respectively with times of 7:56.51 and 7:57.30.
Pleasant Valley’s Parker Huhn runs the anchor of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
Ames’ Aniey Akok celebrates winning the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Ames finished 1st with a time of 7:51.95.
Spectators watch events at the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn takes off from the blocks of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday. Yahn is part of the 1,600 relay team that will compete today.
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn, right, runs the final stretch of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn runs to the finish of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn finishes the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter gets ready to run the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Moments before the race was started the meet was put into a weather delay for thunder and lightning in the area.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter walks to cover as the Class 4A boys 400-meter is postponed during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Moments before the race was started the meet was put into a weather delay for thunder and lightning in the area.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter takes off from the blocks in the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter runs the final stretch of the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter looks up to the clock as he crosses the finish line of the Class 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter talks with members of the media after running the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter runs the final stretch of the Class 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter celebrates as he reads his time after the Class 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99 seconds.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter reacts emotionally as he reads his time after the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Camanche’s Blake Hardison embraces Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen after running together in the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Chase Grim takes off from the blocks in the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche celebrates after falling to the ground across the finish line winning the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen runs the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Ilah Perez-Johnson competes in the 4A girls shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the Class 2A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Kofron repeated as state champion with a throw of 140 feet, 5 inches.
Camanche’s Blake Hardison runs his leg of the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford’s Taylor Kvale jumps up and down before the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Carson Seeser reaches to pass the baton to Blake Hardison in the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Grant Brouer attempts a jump as he wins the 2A boys high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Harmony Creasy competes in the 4A girls long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche runs the final stretch of the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Braeden Hoyer competes in the Class 2A boys high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Hoyer finished second.
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen runs the start of the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Harmony Creasy runs the anchor of the the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Tyler Rowold cheers on teammate Keegan Edwards as he runs the anchor the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Adrea Arthofer runs her leg of the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Keegan Edwards hugs a teammate after winning the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Carli Spelhaug competes in the Class 4A girls long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. Spelhaug placed fourth with a jump of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Maquoketa’s Carolyn Pickup prepares to run the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche is carried away in celebration by a teammate after winning the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Davenport West’s Malik Westerfield competes in the 4A boys long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Adrea Arthofer runs her leg of the Class 4A girls 800 relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday. The Spartans placed third.
Glenwood’s Janette Schraft gets ready for the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Braeden Hoyer competes in the 2A boys high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick runs the anchor of the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the 2A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche falls to the ground as he crosses the finish, winning the Class 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
Bettendorf’s Erin McQuillen competes in the 4A girls long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bellevue’s Ben Parker crosses the finish of the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels catches up to Chase Knoche to make the exchange in the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford’s Taylor Kvale gets ready for the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche falls to the ground as he crosses the finish, winning the 1A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Harmony Creasy finishes the the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Chase Grim gets into the blocks for the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Assumption’s Amil Combs runs toward teammate Olivia Lansing in the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Assumption’s Olivia Lansing runs the third leg of the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick runs the anchor of the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Spectators watch the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line of the 3A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Kyle DeWeerdt takes off from the blocks in the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Carson Seeser passes the baton to Blake Hardison while running the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Chase Grim runs to the finish of the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Chase Grim crosses the finish line of the 2A boys 4x200 during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bellevue’s Shayla Oster competes in the 2A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Blake Hardison starts in the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen, left of center, Camanche’s Blake Hardison, right of center, compete in the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen runs the final stretch of the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Chase Kruse runs the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Dike-New Hartford’s Taylor Kvale gets set in the blocks for the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen clears the last hurdle of the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen runs the final stretch of the 2A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Maquoketa’s Carolyn Pickup starts off in the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Glenwood’s Janette Schraft runs the final stretch of the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Maquoketa’s Carolyn Pickup runs the final stretch of the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Maquoketa’s Carolyn Pickup finishes the 3A girls 400-meter hurdles during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
West Liberty’s Talen Dengler takes off from the blocks in the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Carson Seeser runs the last of his leg in the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
West Liberty’s Will Esmoil runs his leg of the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen takes the baton from Braeden Hoyer while running the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan runs his leg of the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Northeast’s Grant Rickertsen finishes the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan finishes the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
West Liberty’s Coy Ruess finishes the 2A boys distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter gets ready for the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter celebrates as he finishes the 4A boys 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019. Porter won the event and set a new all-time state record of 46.99.
Bettendorf’s Allison Whitaker runs her leg of the 4A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Sarah DeFauw takes the baton from Allison Whitaker in the 4A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Mallory Lafever runs in the 4A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Sarah DeFauw runs anchor of the 4A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Sarah DeFauw finishes the 4A girls distance medley relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Tyler Rowold runs his leg of the 1A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels runs his leg of the 1A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Muscatine’s Owen Hazelwood runs his leg of the 1A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Muscatine’s Zack Hardy finishes the 1A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Ethan Clarke takes off from the blocks of the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Austin Kalar runs to teammate Carter Bell in the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Carter Bell takes the baton from Austin Kalar to run his leg of the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Austin Kalar watches his teammates run the rest of the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Leo Desequeira runs the final leg of the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Leo Desequeira finishes the 4A boys 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Erin McQuillen leaves from the blocks of the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Katie Girsch runs the third leg of the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Avery Horner runs the final stretch of the 4A girls 4x200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Friday, May 17, 2019.