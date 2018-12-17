Already a subscriber?
Updated: December 17, 2018 @ 3:12 pm
The Bettendorf student section goes wild after a three point basket, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Rock Island's JaMir Price (3) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Blake Tyler (15) during Saturday's final game at the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Darnell Conner (15) goes up for a three-pointer against Rock Island during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
The 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) goes up for a shot against Rock Island's Jayden Tucker (11) during Saturday's final game at the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Bettendorf's Trevor Feller (23) passes around Rock Island's Jayden Tucker (11) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) goes up for a three-point shot against Rock Island during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Bettendorf's Joe Byrne (53) goes up for a shot against Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson (44) during Saturday's final game at the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jamal Randle (5) is fouled by Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island's JaMir Price (3) goes up for a shot agianst Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena (31) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) goes up for a layup against Bettendorf during Saturday's final game at the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island and Bettendorf squared off in the finale Saturday in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Bettendorf's bench reacts to a three-pointer against Rock Island during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Rock Island's JaMir Price (3) watches in vain as Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) dunks the ball during Saturday's seventh and final game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island. The Iowa schools dunked their Illinois counterparts, 7-0 for the first clean series sweep since the event expanded to seven squads from each side of the Mississippi River in 2010. Illinois had the only other sweeps in 1996 (when only four games were played) and 1994 (when the event started with a three-game format).
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) dunks against Rock Island during Saturday's seventh and final game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island. The Iowa schools dunked their Illinois counterparts, 7-0 for the first clean series sweep since the event expanded to seven squads from each side of the Mississippi River in 2010. Illinois had the only other sweeps in 1996 (when only four games were played) and 1994 (when the event started with a three-game format).
Moline's Deonte Billups (34) goes up for a dunk against North Scott during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Moline's Deonte Billups (34) attempts a shot against North Scott's Carson Rollinger (12) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
North Scott's bench reacts after a Lancer 3-pointer against Moline during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
North Scott's Tytan Anderon (32) goes up for a dunk against Moline during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
North Scott's Carson Rollinger (12) goes up for a shot against Moline's Drew Wiemers (22) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
North Scott's Carson Rollinger (12) goes up for a shot against Moline's Deonte Billups (34) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Moline's Deonte Billups (34) drives to the basket against North Scott during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales (15) passes around Moline's Harrison Bey-Buie (32) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) goes up for a shot against Galesburg's Keith Cunningham (10) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley bench reacts after a foul was called against Galesburg during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Carter Duwa (10) drives to the basket against Galesburg's Nick Fields (1) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Hunter Snyder (23) goes up for a layup against Galesburg during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Erie Holiday wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Alleman's Aaron Mickelson and East Peoria's Zach Eaton in the 152-pound match at the Erie Holiday wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Eric Moran of Orion and Ryder Roelf of Sherrard battle in a 120-pound match at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament.
Alleman's Billy Taylor battles against East Peoria's Randi Robison in a 126-pound match at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament. Taylor went on to finish second in the weight class, losing to Sterling Newman's Will Rude in the title match.
Orion's Ryan Wegerer and Erie-Prophetstown's Gunnar Wuebben compete in a 145-pound match at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament.
United Township's bench reacts after Atem Agot (24) put the Panthers within 2 points of Assumption during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) and United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) battle for a loose ball during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters goes up for a shot against United Township's Jose Rosales during the 25th annual Genesis Shootout on Saturday at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Ray Kotula goes up for a shot against United Township's Atem Agot (24) during the 25th annual Genesis Shootout on Saturday at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) and United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) reach for the rebound during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
United Township's Atem Agot (24) drives to the basket against Assumption's Ray Kotula (2) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Logan Ehrecke (15) reacts at the end of the first against United Township during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Dylan Peeters (3) goes up for a shot against United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
United Township's Daveon Ellis (35) goes up for a shot against Assumption's Dylan Peeters (3) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's bench reacts to three point basket against United Township during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) goes up for a shot against United Township's Jaylin Rose (12) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Jaylin McCants (34) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Cade Collier (34) during Saturday's Game 5 in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Keith Cunningham (10) passes over Pleasant Valley's Cade Collier (34) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Keith Cunningham (10) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Carter Cline (33) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Keith Cunningham (10) gives Jaylin McCants (34) a high-five during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Jaylin McCants (34) and Keith Cunningham (10) guard Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Galesburg's Justin Endthoff (12) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Carter Duwa (10) drives to the basket against Galesburg's Mitchel Sampson (5) during Saturday's Game 5 in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's bench reacts to a 3-point basket against Galesburg during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) drives to the basket against Galesburg's Eric Price (23) during Saturday's Game 5 in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Hunter Snyder (23) goes up for a layup against Galesburg during Saturday's Game 5 in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Carter Duwa (10) drives to the basket against Galesburg's Nick Fields (1) during Saturday's Game 5 in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Carter Duwa (10) calls a play during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Carter Cline (33) drives to the basket against Galesburg during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Alleman's Killian Ahern drives against Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues throws down two of his 20 points Saturday during the Genesis Shootout at the Carver Center.
Alleman's Nate Sheets gets the put-back against Davenport Central, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Alleman's Sam Mattecheck drives against Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips jams the ball against Alleman, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Josh English drives between Alleman's Paul Rouse, left, and Sam Mattecheck on Saturday at the Genesis Shootout. English had 15 points for the Blue Devils in the 79-42 win.
Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips shoots over Alleman's Chase VanDerGinst on Saturday during first-half action at the Carver Center. Phillips had 18 points as the Blue Devils won 79-42.
Alleman's Nate Sheets hits the arm of Davenport Central's Josh English, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues grabs the rebound over Alleman's Tyrone Mars, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips drives to the basket against Rock Island Alleman, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Amari Porter dribbles through traffic against Alleman, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. The Blue Devils won the game 79-42.
Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues goes for the rebound Saturday afternoon against Alleman in the Genesis Shootout. Central prevailed 79-42.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera and Davenport North's Mekki Sisk battle for the rebound, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera gets the jam against Davenport North, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Mekki Sisk shoots a jumper over the Geneseo defense, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Jamal Litt and Geneseo's Jacob McConnell battle for the reboud, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Anthony Pierce drives against Davenport North's Jamal Litt, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera drives against Davenport North's Cory Prather, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Jamal Litt drives against Geneseo's Jacob McConnell during the second half of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout on Saturday at Augustana. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Cory Prather plays defense against Geneseo's Jacob McConnell, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Jayden Houston blocks the shot by Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport North's Jayden Houston gets hit by Geneseo's Jacob McConnell, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during second half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus. North won the game 63-52.
Davenport West's Jamil Haymond grabs the loose ball away from Riverdale and drives to the basket, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Malik Westerfield gets the lay-up against Riverdale, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Zach Trevino pops a jump shot over the Riverdale defense, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Malik Westerfield drives around Riverdale's Carter Wainwright, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Zach Trevino goes for the steel against Riverdale's Karson Smeltzly on Saturday during first-half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Zach Trevino tries to block the pass by Riverdale's Zach Antolik, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Aldane Barrett and Riverdale's Karson Smeltzly battle for the rebound, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Malik Westerfield blocks the shot by Riverdale's Jacob Meloan, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Riverdale's Carter Wainwright shoots a jumper against Davenport West, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's John Michael Thornton (22) and Jamil Haymond battle Riverdale's Anthony Ruthey for the rebound, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West's Nasir Beechum goes for the steel from Riverdale's Carter Wainwright, Saturday, December 15, 2018, during first half action of their game in the 25th annual Genesis Shootout held at the Roy J.Carver Center on the Augustana campus.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton drives against North Scott defenders landon Eiland (40) and Carson Rollinger (12), Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton drives against North Scott's Tytan Anderson, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Lucas Hayes shoots against North Scott's Tytan Anderson, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Lucas Hayes comes down with the ball and the arm of North Scott's Reece Sommers on Friday during first-half action in The Pit at North Scott High School.
North Scott's Carson Rollinger drives against Bettendorf's DJ Carton, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton reaches for the rebound against North Scott, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson goes up against Bettendorf's Oliver Bakeris, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales shoots a jump shot over the Bettendorf defense, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Trent Allard and Bettendorf's Trevor Feller battle for the rebound, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton drives against the North Scott defense, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales celebrates his 3-point basket against Bettendorf at the end of the first half on Friday. Seales had 25 points for the Bulldogs in the win.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton gets caught in the air by North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton drives against North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales on Friday during first-half action.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson puts a move on Bettendorf's Lucas Hayes, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson drives against Bettendorf's Lucas Hayes, Friday, December 14, 2018, during first half action in the Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess picks up Bettendorf's Damian Petersen, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 152 pound match at a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Mattaidess won 20-4
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess wrestles Bettendorf's Damian Petersen, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 152 pound match at a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Mattaidess won 20-4
Bettendorf's Will Jefferson wrestles North Scott's Nate Link on Thursday during their 170-pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Jefferson won 12-2.
North Scott's Collin Lewis wrestles Bettendorf's Logan Adamson, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 145 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Lewis won 11-2.
North Scott's Collin Lewis wrestles Bettendorf's Logan Adamson on Thursday during their 145-pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Lewis won 11-2.
North Scott's Deven Strief wrestles Bettendorf's Rylan Hughbanks, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 138 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf.Strief won 10-1.
North Scott's Trenton Doty wrestles Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 132 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Doty won 3-0.
North Scott's Caleb McCabe wrestles Bettendorf's Nathen Pearson, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 126 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. McCabe won with a pin in 1:43,
Bettendorf's Aiden Evans wrestles North Scott's Cael Bredar, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 120 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Evans won 10-2.
North Scott's Josh Connor wrestles Bettendorf's Jacob Faber, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 113 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Connor won with a pin in 4:53.
Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren wrestles North Scott's Peyton Westlin, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 106 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Bohren won with a pin 5:11.
Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle wrestles North Scott's Brady Ernst, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 285 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Liddle won with a pin in 3:24.
North Scott's Dakotah Asleson flexes over Bettendorf's Luke Jefferson, Thursday, December 13, 2018, after pinning him 1:59 during their 220 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt wrestles North Scott's Teagen Fletcher, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 195 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Schmidt won with a pin in :48.
Bettendorf's Alex Blizzard wrestles North Scott's Kevin Deip, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 182 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Blizzard won with a pin in 3:51.
North Scott's Caleb McCabe wrestles Davenport Central's Sydney Park, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 126 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. McCabe won with a pin in :31.
Bettendorf's Will Jefferson wrestles North Scott's Nate Link, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 170 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Jefferson won 12-2.
Bettendorf's Voyen Adamson wrestles North Scott's Zach Campbell, Thursday, December 13, 2018, during their 160 pound match in a MAC wrestling double duel held at Bettendorf. Adamson won 3-1.
Pleasant Valley's Riley Vice and North Scott's Rylie Rucker go for the rebound, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Adrea Arthofer blocks the shot by North Scott's Adriane Latham on Tuesday at The Pit at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Rylie Rucker grabs the rebound against Pleasant Valley's Anna Griffin, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Chloe Engelkes drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley's Adrea Artholfer, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug shoots over the North Scott defense Tuesday at The Pit.
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug drives against North Scott's Grace Boffeli on Tuesday at The Pit.
Pleasant Valley's Mallory Lafever makes the pass behind North Scott's Chloe Engelkes, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Macy Beinborn dribbles against North Scott's Grace Boffeli on Tuesday at The Pit.
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug shots a jump shot against the North Scott defese, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Rylie Rucker launches a half court sot at the end of the first quarter, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli drives against Pleasant Valley's llah Perez-Johnson, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, during first half action in The Pitt at North Scott High School in Eldridge.