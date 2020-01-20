top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Jan 20, 2020 42 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Assumption students cheer on their team playing against Davenport Central, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Manny Limon has control of Geneseo's Anthony Montez in the 113-pound first place match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Anthony Montez, right, battles Rock Island's Manny Limon in Saturday's 113-pound title match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo High School. Montez won the title with a 1-0 decision. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Anthony Montez wrestles Rock Island's Manny Limon in the 113-pound first place match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Anthony Montez arches his back to avoid being pinned by Rock Island's Manny Limon in Saturday's 113-pound title match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament. Montez won the match 1-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Manny Limon has control of Geneseo's Anthony Montez in the 113-pound first place match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Harvard's Nik Jimenez, top, has control of Geneseo's Luke Henkhaus in Saturday's 126-pound title match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo High School. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Victor Guzman holds on to Bethalto Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus in the 132-pound championship match at the Geneseo wrestling tournament. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Victor Guzman and Bethalto Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus in the first place 132-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Bruce Moore ties to break free from Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Dylan Falck in the 145-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's David Marceleno takes control as he wrestles Cedar Rapids Prairie's Clayton Scott in the 182-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Kane Miller wrestles Arben Dardovski from Amos Alonzo Stagg high in the 182-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Kane Miller wrestles Arben Dardovski from Amos Alonzo Stagg high in the 182-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Kyle Gant wrestles Crete-Monee's Khai Stephens in the 126-pound match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. The 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Cade Hornback of Geneseo wrestles Sebastian Esquivel from Harvard in the 120 pound match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Kyle Gant wrestles Crete-Monee's Khai Stephens in the 126-pound match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Aime Iraniybutse wrestles Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Geneseo's Bruce Moore, bottom, wrestles Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Dylan Falck in the 145-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Cade Hornback of Geneseo wrestles Sebastian Esquivel from Harvard in the 120 pound match during the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. Rock Island's Aime Iraniybutse wrestles Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. Rock Island's David Marceleno takes control as he wrestles Cedar Rapids Prairie's Clayton Scott in the 182-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo annual wrestling tournament. The 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson (11) and Imari McDuffy along with Moline's Whitney Taylor chase after the loose basketball during first-half action of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference girls' game at Moline's Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Moline's Caroline Hazen runs the ball up the middle as Rock Island's Bre Williams gives chase during the first half, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Imari McDuffy blocks the path of Moline's Kelsi Curtis as she heads toward the basket in the first half Thursday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK, Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Moline's Kelsi Curtis shoots a lay up around Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) and Brooklynn Larson during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loose ball during the first half of Thursday's Western Big Six Conference girls game at Moline's Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK, Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loses ball during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Emily Allison tries to work the ball under the basket with Moline's Kelsi Curtis on defense during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loses ball during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson (11) and Imari McDuffy along with Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loses ball during the first half, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Moline's Bralee Trice heads towards the basket between Rock Island's Jamyah Winter (25) and Imari McDuffy in the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island's Emily Allison drives to the basket with Moline's Nadi McDowell on defense in the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball. Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-21.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf girls 44, Pleasant Valley 36 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-19.JPG Bettendorfs Ty Numkena looks to pass during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs won 47-35. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-17.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf boys 47, Pleasant Valley 35 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-18.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf boys 47, Pleasant Valley 35 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-15.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf boys 47, Pleasant Valley 35 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-20.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf boys 47, Pleasant Valley 35 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-22.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf girls 44, Pleasant Valley 36 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-16.JPG Bettendorf host Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. Final score: Bettendorf boys 47, Pleasant Valley 35 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-09.JPG Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson (32) rebounding while playing against Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-01.JPG Bettendorf's Ashley Fountain attempts to go up for a shot with Pleasant Valley's Ellie Scranton defending at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs pulled out a 44-36 win. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-07.JPG Bettendorf's Kaalyn Peterson (40) attempts to go up for a shot with Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson (32) attempting to block, at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-14.JPG Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) pops up for a shot with Bettendorf's Oliver Bakeris (25) attempting to block at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-12.JPG Bettendorf's Jake Hornbuckle (53) goes up for a shot while Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins defends at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday night. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-10.JPG Bettendorf's Lucas Hayes (33) goes up for a shot between Pleasant Valley's Jack Donahue (23) and Jacob Townsend (20) at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday night. Hayes had nine points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs in the 47-35 win. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-11.JPG Bettendorf's Jake Hornbuckle (53) pops up for a shot while Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins blocks at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-02.JPG Bettendorf's Ashley Fountain (20) attempts to go up for a shot against Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-06.JPG Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice (33) pops up for a shot while Bettendorf' Kate McAleer (32) attempts to block at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-08.JPG Bettendorf's Emma Dennison (24) attempts to go up for a shot with Pleasant Valley's Jessi Myer (5) attempting to block, at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-03.JPG Bettendorf's Grace McKenzie (10) attempts to go up for a shot with Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russman (24) attempting to block, at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-13.JPG Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) pops up for a shot with Bettendorf's Jake Hornbuckle (53) attempting to block at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-04.JPG Pleasant Valley's Regan Denny jumps in the air to save a pass while playing against Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011420-qct-spt-pv-bett-hoops-05.JPG Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson (32) goes up for a shot while playing against Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday. Perez-Johnson finished with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds. JESSICA GALLAGHER, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Noah Mack dishes the ball off as Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips and Donovan Wakefield close in on the play during the first half Tuesday at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Amari Porter reaches in for the ball as Assumption's Grayson Heiser heads towards the basket during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Amari Porter reaches in for the ball while Assumption's Grayson Heiser heads towards the basket during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's John Miller works the ball past Assumption's Logan Ehrecke, in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's John Miller works the ball past Assumption's Logan Ehrecke, in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's John Miller goes after the loses ball during the first half at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis drives the ball around Assumption's Ray Tucker in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis lays up a shot between Assumption's Tyler Maro and Logan Ehrecke in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis shoots over Assumption's Bill Flaherty in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Donovan Wakefield and Kaiden Phillips try to stop the shot of Assumption's Sean Peeters in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Donovan Wakefield takes a shot past Assumption's Tyler Maro in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips lay up shot between Assumption's Bill Flaherty (22) and Dayne Hodge in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central students at Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis drives around Assumption's Ray Tucker in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Davenport Central's Donovan Wakefield and Emarion Ellis go after the rebound during the first half at Assumption, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gary Krambeck, Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball Assumption students cheer on their team playing against Davenport Central, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Assumption. Gary Krambeck, _DSC1709.JPG Davenport Assumption honored its season before it wrestled Bettendorf on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. The Bulldogs dampened the night a bit when they beat the Knights 38-17 on the mat, winning the final six matches. JON GREMMELS, _DSC1737.JPG _DSC1740.JPG _DSC1746.JPG _DSC1756.JPG _DSC1762.JPG _DSC1777.JPG _DSC1793.JPG _DSC1796.JPG _DSC1804.JPG _DSC1806.JPG _DSC1810.JPG _DSC1828.JPG Davenport Assumption recognizes the accomplishments of Seth Adrian (center) during Senior Night festivities Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, _DSC1832.JPG Davenport Assumption senior Seth Adrian shakes hands with coach Jon Terronez (right) before the Knights' wrestling match against Bettendorf on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. JON GREMMELS, _DSC1837.JPG _DSC1845.JPG _DSC1851.JPG _DSC1856.JPG _DSC1862.JPG _DSC1865.JPG _DSC1870.JPG ahsbettwr011620 200.JPG The opening handshake starts the night on the mat as Bettendorf's Adam Ederar, left, and Davenport Assumption's Seth Adrian square off at 220 pounds in the opening match of their dual meet Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 234.JPG Seth Adrian of Assumption, front, and Adam Ederar square off at 220 pounds. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 246.JPG Assumption's Seth Adrian, back, launches Adam Ederar of Bettendorf toward the mat for a takedown seconds before recording a first-period fall. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 280.JPG Seth Adrian of Assumption celebrates in front of the home crowd after pinning Adam Ederar of Bettendorf in 45 seconds Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 299.JPG Assumption's Derrick Bass, left, works for an early takedown against Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 339.JPG Assumption's Derrick Bass, left, controls Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf in their match at 106 pounds. ahsbettwr011620 409.JPG ahsbettwr011620 413.JPG ahsbettwr011620 428.JPG ahsbettwr011620 484.JPG Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren, front, tries to gain control in a scramble with Assumption's Derrick Bass in their 106-pound match Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Bohren eventually got the takedown that tied the match 4-4 on his way to a 7-4 victory. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 515.JPG ahsbettwr011620 529.JPG ahsbettwr011620 539.JPG Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf celebrates in front of his team's bench after beating Derrick Bass of Assumption 7-4 at 106 pounds. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 559.JPG Davenport Assumption's Jacob Maes, right, ties up with Jacob Faber of Bettendorf during their match at 113 pounds. Faber won 5-3, helping the Bulldogs to a 38-17 victory Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, ahsbettwr011620 590.JPG ahsbettwr011620 619.JPG _DSC2366.JPG JON GREMMELS, _DSC2462.JPG _DSC2487.JPG _DSC2560.JPG Elijah Mendoza, left, of Bettendorf controls the head of Assumption's Ethan Forker during their 120-pound match Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. JON GREMMELS, _DSC2657.JPG _DSC2741.JPG _DSC2780.JPG _DSC2793.JPG _DSC2877.JPG _DSC2926.JPG _DSC2938.JPG _DSC2942.JPG Nathan Pearson, right, of Bettendorf lifts Assumption's TJ Fitzpatrick to prevent an escape attempt. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3026.JPG Davenport Assumption cheerleader Katie Engel, left, scrambles to the side as the action on the mat gets too close for comfort. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3092.JPG Bettendorf's Joshua Pelzer is unable to get away from Noah Gonzalez as the Assumption junior works for a takedown and a 2-0 lead in their 132-pound match. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3136.JPG _DSC3220.JPG Assumption coach Jon Terronez helps a young fan who wandered on to the mat during the 132-pound match. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3304.JPG Noah Gonzalez, top, of Assumption swings around for the winning takedown in sudden victory for a 4-2 win against Bettendorf's Joshua Pelzer at 132 pounds. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3335.JPG _DSC3404.JPG Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles, left, battles Michael Macias of Assumption during their match at 138 pounds. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3411.JPG _DSC3464.JPG _DSC3533.JPG _DSC3558.JPG _DSC3559.JPG _DSC3576.JPG _DSC3686.JPG Michael Macias, top, of Assumption celebrates his 13-3 major decision against Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles at 138 pounds. The win by Macias gave Assumption a 17-15 lead, but the Knights did not win another match as the Bulldogs went on to win 38-17 on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3732.JPG Bettendorf coach Dan Knight, right, expresses his displeasure with the official's call. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3755.JPG _DSC3816.JPG Bettendorf's Logan Adamson, left, drives into Assumption's Parker Terronez as he works for a reversal early in the third period Thursday. Adamson won the 145-pound match with a 19-4 technical fall in 4 minutes, 11 seconds, putting the Bulldogs ahead to stay, 20-17. JON GREMMELS, _DSC3869.JPG _DSC3904.JPG _DSC4013.JPG Damian Peterson, front, of Bettendorf works for a third-period reversal against Assumption's Evan Forker. The move put Peterson ahead 5-0, and he went on to record an 8-1 win in the 152-pound match. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4051.JPG _DSC4063.JPG _DSC4095.JPG _DSC4102.JPG Bettendorf's Keano Roberts, back, gains control of Assumption's Eli McCracken for a first-period takedown in their match at 160 pounds. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4179.JPG Keano Roberts of Bettendorf cradles Assumption's Eli McCracken for a three-point near fall in the second period of a 12-1 victory Thursday. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4312.JPG _DSC4346.JPG Bradley Hill, back, of Bettendorf works for a second-period takedown and a 6-2 lead against Assumption's Logan Schimanski during their bout at 170 pounds. Hill won 11-2, the second of three consecutive major decisions for the Bulldogs. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4429.JPG _DSC4438.JPG _DSC4475.JPG _DSC4486.JPG Diego Cortes, left, drives in on the leg of Assumption's John Argo to return Argo to the mat during an 11-3 win at 182 pounds. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4501.JPG _DSC4579.JPG Assumption's Aiden Morgan tries to break free for an escape during the 195-pound match against Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt. Schmidt won 6-2 to finish off the Bulldogs' 38-17 victory in Davenport. JON GREMMELS, _DSC4589.JPG _DSC4607.JPG _DSC4615.JPG Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 