Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

Assumption's student section cheer on their team Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Rock Island's Hannah Simmer does a layup shot as Jamyah Winter along with Geneseo's Abigail Barickman (23) and Alisande Rapps look on in the first half girls, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island vs Geneseo girls basketball, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Hannah Simmer and Geneseo's Madeline Barickman battle for the rebound in the first half girls, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Imari McDuffy and Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig go after the rebound, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Emily Allison goes for a layup as Geneseo's Madeeline Barickman puts her hand on the ball in the first half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Hannah Simmer has he path blocked by Geneseo's Alicia Mackey in the first half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Morgan Freeman and Geneseo's Danielle Beach go after the loses ball during the second half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Geneseo's Alisande Rapps drives the ball around Rock Island's Emily Allison in the second half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Rock Island's Hannah Simmer is blocked by Geneseo's Alisande Rapps in the first half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig goes up for a basket as Rock Island's Hannah Simmer attempts to block the shot during the second half of Saturday's game in Geneseo. Geneseo won 61-56.
Rock Island's Imari McDuffy and Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs go to the floor as they battle for the ball during the first half Saturday at Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig goes up for a basket as Rock Island's Hannah Simmer attempts to block the shot during the second half, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Geneseo. Kammie Ludwig finished with 24 points.
Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson drives to the basket with Geneseo's Ali Rapps, left, and Maddi Barickman on defense during the first half Saturday at Geneseo.
Geneseo's Maddi Barickman reaches for the ball as Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson dribbles down the court during the first half of Saturday's game at Geneseo.
United Township fans cheer on their team as they play against Geneseo, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
Geneseo's P J Moser goes for a layup through United Township players Davian Vallejo, Michael Merrick and Darius Rogers, in the second half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Geneseo vs United Township boys basketball, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
United Township's Michael Merrick goes up for a layup past Geneseo's Kade Ariano in the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera runs past United Township's Daslah Geadeyan and Michael Merrick during the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera drives to the basket as United Township's Jaylin Rose closes in on the play during the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
United Township's Darius Rogers and Geneseo's Bristol Lewis go head to head during the second half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan works the ball around Geneseo's P J Moserin the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township in East Moline.
Geneseo Kade Ariano and United Township's Malykai Trice under the Geneseo basket in the first half Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Geneseo's Kade Ariano tries to move past United Township's Malykai Trice and Michael Merrick (24) in the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan goes out of bounds as he keeps the ball in play past Geneseo's P J Moser in the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
United Township bench jump to their feet after scoring in the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Geneseo's P J Moser blocks the path of United Township's Jaylin Rose in the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Geneseo's Jacob McConnell looks to pass the ball around United Township's Darius Rogers during the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera works the ball past United Township's Daslah Geadeyan during the second half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at UT's Panther Den.
United Township's Jaylin Rose goes in for a layup as Geneseo's Kade Ariano rises for the block attempt during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at UT's Panther Den.
Geneseo's Joseph McConnell reaches for the ball as United Township's Jaylin Rose drives towards the basket during the second half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera drives to the basket as United Township's Jaylin Rose reaches in on the play during the first half Friday at United Township.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera runs past United Township's Daslah Geadeyan during the first half, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at United Township.
Bettendorf’s Emma Dennison (24) is announced before the Bulldogs game against Davenport North Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Chloe Lewandowski (40) jumps to grab a pass against Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Chloe Lewandowski (40) drives to the basket against Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Maggie Erpelding (22) looks to pass against Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Chloe Lewandowski (40) goes up for a shot against Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Chloe Lewandowski (40) drives to the basket against Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Maggie Erpelding (22) drives to the basket against Davenport North's Camry Dillie (14) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Kate McAleer (32) looks to pass against Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris (3) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Kate McAleer (32) drives against Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris (3) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) and Bettendorf’s Kate McAleer (32) collide fighting for a loose ball during their game Friday at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Neveah Morgan (44) celebrates a 3-point basket against Davenport North during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Maggie Erpelding (22) goes up for a shot against Davenport North during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s student section cheers on the Bulldogs during their game against Davenport North Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Emma Dennison (24) goes up for a shot against Davenport North's Jordan Burch (20) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf’s Maggie Erpelding (22) shot is blocked by Davenport North's Ivy Wilmington (22) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf’s Chloe Lewandowski (40) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Ivy Wilmington (22) shoots free throws against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris (3) looks to pass against Bettendorf’s Kate McAleer (32) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris drives to the basket against Bettendorf’s Grace McKenzie during their game Friday at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf’s Grace McKenzie (10) during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) cheers on the Wildcats during their game against Bettendorf Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) goes up for a 3-point shot against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Geneseo wrestlers react while watching Cade Hornback wrestle Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard during their match Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo’s Eli Allen wrestles Rock Island’s Savage Wates during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference dual meet at the Rock Island Fieldhouse. Allen staved off a pin to record his own fall at the 1:11 mark of their 195-pound match.
Geneseo’s Rob Stohl wrestles Rock Island’s Jace Bennett during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island’s Manny Limon wrestles Geneseo’s Anthony Montez during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard wrestles Geneseo’s Cade Hornback during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island’s Kyle Gant wrestles Geneseo’s Luke Hankhouse during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo wrestlers react as they watch Rock Island’s Aime Iranybutse wrestle Geneseo’s Logan Tuggle during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island’s Victor Guzman stretches before his match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island’s Victor Guzman walks back after Geneseo forfeited during their match Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo beats Rock Island 52-18, during their wrestling dual Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Assumption students cheer on their team as they play against Alleman boys basketball, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Sean Peeters goes up with a layup against Alleman, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Dayne Hodge attempts to block the shot of Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jacksonduring the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Sean Peeters drives around Alleman's Zach Otten-Thoms during the second half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Alleman at Assumption boys basketball Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Alleman's Elijah Campos tries to out run Assumption's Grayson Heiser as he brings the ball down court during the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Matt Tallman goes to the basket as Alleman's Rudy Glancey tries to block the shot during the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Alleman's Cameron Wallace blocks the path of Assumption's Sean Peeters as he drives to the basket during the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Sean Peeters drives around Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson during the second half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Assumption's Owen Hamel and Alleman's Dayne Hodge go after the loses ball in the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Assumption's Grayson Heiser loses control of the ball after being double-teamed by Alleman's Rudy Glancey (45) and Cameron Wallace during the first half Tuesday at Assumption.
Alleman's Cameron Wallace tries to block the path of Assumption's Sean Peeters as he drives to the basket during the first half Tuesday night. Peeters had 24 points and five rebounds in the Knights' 72-36 victory.
Alleman's Cameron Wallace and Assumption's Logan Ehrecke get tied up during the first half Tuesday night at Assumption High School.
Alleman's Chase Carruthers and Assumption's Ray Tucker go after the rebound with Assumption's Dayne Hodge looking on during the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Assumption.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) blocks North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Adriane Latham (40) goes up for a shot against Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's bench erupts after a 3-point basket against Davenport North during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) claps as she walks off the court during their game against Davenport North Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Davenport North's Lindsey Broders (5) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's head coach Paul Rucker looks up to the score board during the Wildcats game against North Scott Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1), listed as 6'5", is asked to sit down by Bill Josenb, working the scorers table, so he could see during the Wildcats game against North Scott Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) is announced before the Wildcats game against North Scott Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Sydney Happel (22) passes against Davenport North's Camry Dillie (14) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Camry Dillie (14) and North Scott's Sydney Happel (22) reach for the rebound during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) celebrates a basket scored against North Scott during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (12) drives basket against Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris (3) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (12) and Presley Case (2) watch as their teammates shoots free throws against Davenport North during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Jordan Burch (20) and Camry Dillie (14) fight with North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) for a loose ball during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's head coach Paul Rucker talks to his players during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) goes up for a 3-point shot during their game against North Scott Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) reacts after a basket against Davenport North Tuesday at Davenport North. Boffeli scored 35 points in a 63-43 win.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) passes against North Scott during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) drives against North Scott's Adriane Latham during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) goes up for a shot against North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris (3) goes up for a shot against North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (12) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Camry Dillie (14) goes up for a shot against North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Davenport North's Camry Dillie (14) and North Scott's Adriane Latham (20) fight for a loose ball during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
North Scott's Presley Case (2) goes up for a 3-point shot against Davenport North during their game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Davenport North.
Teams to watch
Vesey named North track coach
For Davenport West, perseverance paid off Tuesday night.
After sitting on the bench in foul trouble for much of the first half, Camry Dillie opened the third quarter with a bang.
They return more starters than any other boys basketball team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. They have a junior who is a budding coll…
Assumption
Bettendorf
The last time Bettendorf was in the conversation for a state wrestling championship, it had some of the program's best walking its hallways.
Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen scored only two points in the Bulldogs' game against Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.
METRO FAB 5
