Rock Island junior Taurean Holtam, right, grabs a rebound away from Galesburg’s Keith Cunningham during the Rocks’ 63-56 Western Big 6 Conference road loss to the Silver Streaks on Friday at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Rock Island junior Taurean Holtam, right, grabs a rebound away from Galesburg’s Keith Cunningham during the Rocks’ 63-56 Western Big 6 Conference road loss to the Silver Streaks on Friday at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Steve Davis, Gatehouse Media Illinois
Rock Island sophomore Jordan Rice drives to the hoop for a layup during the Rocks’ 63-56 Western Big 6 Conference loss to host Galesburg on Friday night at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.