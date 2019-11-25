Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
top story

Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

{{featured_button_text}}
112319-mda-spt-aw-football-024a.jpg

Annawan-Wethersfield's Isaac Shaw (17) gives Drake VanHyfte (50) a high five during the Class 1A state football semifinal Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Kewanee.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News