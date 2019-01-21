Try 1 month for 99¢
011519-qct-spt-wlib-durant-g001

West Liberty's Averi Goodale (23) and Macy Daufeldt (11) celebrate together after winning their game Tuesday at Durant High School. The Comets are on a four-game winning streak for the first time in over 20 years.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

 A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

0
0
0
0
0