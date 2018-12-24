Try 1 month for 99¢
Bettendorf's Jacob Faber wrestles Moline's Bukuru Stire, Saturday, December 22, 2018, during their 113 pound match in the Muddy Water Duals held at the Roy J. Carver Center on the campus of Augustan College in Rock Island. Faber wins 15-2.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

 A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

