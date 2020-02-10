top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Updated 44 min ago {{featured_button_text}} North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-922 Bettendorf's Alex Stone in the 200 yard IM at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1043 Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the 100-yard butterfly at the Iowa district boys swim meet at Clinton on Saturday. Hopewell was part of three victories and was named district swimmer of the year. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1241 Pleasant Valley's Ryland Feist, at top, and Bettendorf's Brock Ohlensehlen swim neck and neck in the 500-yard freestyle event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1052 Bettendorf's Alex Stone in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1119 Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn in the 100-yard freestyle event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1229 Pleasant Valley's Ryland Feist swimming in the 500-yard freestyle event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1512 Bettendorf's Ben Ketelaar swimming in the 100-yard Breaststroke event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1467 Muscatine's Isaac Nichols competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the district meet in Clinton on Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1556 Bettendorf's Alex Stone swims the third leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay at Saturday's Iowa district boys swim meet in Clinton. Bettendorf won the event in 3 minutes, 6.42 seconds. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-868 Pleasant Valley's Ryan Vance swimming in the 200-yard freestyle event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1177 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1485 Pleasant Valley's Gabe Eliasen in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1076 Pleasant Valley's Brett Little in the fourth heat of the 100-yard freestyle event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1029 Davenport West's Alec Lewis in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-972 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-890 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1636 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1642 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1639 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1631 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1638 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1633 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1637 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1635 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1632 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-iowa-district-swim-1634 Iowa District boys swim meet at Clinton high school pool, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Clinton. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-01.JPG Rock Island's Jaylen Breackenridge wrestles United Township's Zane Mills in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-02.JPG Rock Island's Jaylen Breackenridge wrestles United Township's Zane Mills in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-03.JPG Rock Island's Jaylen Breackenridge wrestles United Township's Zane Mills in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-04.JPG Rock Island's Trent Syler wrestles Galesburg's Damian Thomas in the 160 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-05.JPG Rock Island's Trent Syler wrestles Galesburg's Damian Thomas in the 160 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-06.JPG Rock Island's Trent Syler wrestles Galesburg's Damian Thomas in the 160 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-07.JPG Rock Island's Trent Syler wrestles Galesburg's Damian Thomas in the 160 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-08.JPG United Township's Braydon Hodson wrestles Sterling's Kolten Smith at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-09.JPG United Township's Braydon Hodson wrestles Sterling's Kolten Smith at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-10.JPG Galesburg's Emilo Torres wrestles Geneseo's Will McKelvain in the 170 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-11.JPG Galesburg's Emilo Torres wrestles Geneseo's Will McKelvain in the 170 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-12.JPG Sterling's Nick Simester wrestles Rock Island's Savage Wates in the 170 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-13.JPG Sterling's Nick Simester wrestles Rock Island's Savage Wates in the 170 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-14.JPG Rock Island's David Marceleno wrestles Geneseo's Kane Miller at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-15.JPG Rock Island's David Marceleno wrestles Geneseo's Kane Miller at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-16.JPG Rock Island's Pharoah Gray wrestles Sterling's Cade Lyons in the 285 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-17.JPG Rock Island's Pharoah Gray wrestles Sterling's Cade Lyons in the 285 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-18.JPG Rock Island's Pharoah Gray wrestles Sterling's Cade Lyons in a 285-pound match at a 2A regional meet at Rock Island High School on Saturday. Gray won the regional title. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-19.JPG Rock Island's Manny Limon wrestles Geneseo's Anthony Montez in the 113 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-20.JPG Geneseo's Anthony Montez wrestles Rock Island's Manny Limon in the 113 weight class during a 2A regional meet at Rock Island High School Saturday. Montez and Limon both qualified for sectionals, with Montez taking second at the weight class and Limon third. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-21.JPG Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Freeport's Jaylon Hail in the 132 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-22.JPG Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Freeport's Jaylon Hail in the 132 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-23.JPG Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Freeport's Jaylon Hali in a 132-pound match at a 2A regional meet at Rock Island High School on Saturday. Guzman won the regional title at 132 pounds. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-24.JPG Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Freeport's Jaylon Hail in the 132 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-25.JPG Geneseo's Luke Henkhaus wrestles Rock Island's Kyle Grant in the 126 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-26.JPG Geneseo's Luke Henkhaus wrestles Rock Island's Kyle Grant in the 126 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-27.JPG Sterling's Braden Porter wrestles against Freeport's Tarrone Jackson in the 138 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-28.JPG Sterling's Braden Porter wrestles against Freeport's Tarrone Jackson in the 138 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-29.JPG Rock Island's Aime Iranyibutse wrestles against Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-30.JPG Rock Island's Aime Iranyibutse wrestles against Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-31.JPG Rock Island's Aime Iranyibutse wrestles against Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-32.JPG Geneseo's Bruce Moore wrestles against Sterling's Maurico Garcus in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-33.JPG Geneseo's Bruce Moore wrestles against Sterling's Maurico Garcia in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020820-qc-spt-regional wrestle-34.JPG Rock Island's Brandon Lawver wrestles against Lasalle's Hunter Karun in the 145 weight class at Rock Island High School in Rock Island Feb. 8, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-01.JPG North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) makes his way to the net while beating out Assumption's defense at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-02.JPG North Scott's Trent Allard throws down one of his two dunks during Friday night's overtime win against Davenport Assumption. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-03.JPG North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) makes his way to the basket past Assumption's Bill Flaherty (22) and Noah Mack (20) on Friday night at The Pit in Eldridge. Kilburg had a team-high 18 points in the Lancers' 44-38 victory. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-04.JPG Assumption's Bill Flaherty (22), North Scott's Ty Anderson (32) and Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) battle for a ball going out of bounds at North Scott High School on Friday night. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-05.JPG Assumption's Sean Peeter (24) gets a rebound against North Scott's Trent Allard (40) at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-06.JPG Assumption's Sean Peeter (24) gets a rebound against North Scott's Trent Allard (40) at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-07.JPG Assumption's Sean Peeter (24) gets a rebound against North Scott's Trent Allard (40) at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-08.JPG Assumption's Sean Peeter (24) gets a rebound against North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) and Trent Allard (40) at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-09.JPG Assumption's Sean Peeter (24) gets a rebound against North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-10.JPG North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) claps in over time after a a whistle blown for a foul against Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-11.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-12.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-13.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-14.JPG Assumption's Tyler Maro goes up for a shot over North Scott's Ty Anderson, back left, and Trent Allard during last Friday's game in The Pit. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-15.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-16.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-17.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-18.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-19.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-20.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-21.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-22.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-23.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-24.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-25.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-26.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-27.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-28.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-29.JPG North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School, Friday Feb. 7, 2020 in Eldridge. Final Score:North Scott 44, Assumption 38. JESSICA GALLAGHER / × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-413 Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson goes up for a layup between Moline defenders Michael Galvin (22) and Ryne Schimmel during first-half action of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks won the game 62-60 in overtime. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-546 Moline's Kyle Taylor looks for a way to get past the defense of Rock Island's Colton Sigel during first-half action of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks won the game 62-60 in overtime. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-485 Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers was all alone on this fast-break basket against Moline in the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks won the game 62-60 in overtime. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-478 Moline's Kyle Taylor tries to knock the ball away from Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers in the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks won the game 62-60 in overtime. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-630 Moline's Michael Galvin had just enough room to get off this shot in front of Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks won the game 62-60 in overtime. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-573 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-347 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-411 Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson goes up with a lay up shot between Moline's Michael Galvin (22) and Ryne Schimmel during the first halfl at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-363 Moline's Brock Harding keeps close defense on Rock Island's Eli Reese at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-382 Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy shoots under the basket with Moline's Michael Galvin on the block during the first half at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-389 Moline's Michael Galvin keeps up with Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson in the first half at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-378 Moline's Michael Galvin, left, and Brock Harding keep close to Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson during the first half at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-427 Rock Island's Colton Sigel shoots between Moline's Brandon Stone 924) and Brock Harding in the first half at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-452 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-434 Moline's Brandon Stone stays next to Rock Island's Eli Reese in the first half boys at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-456 Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers drives the ball past Moline's Kyle Taylor in the first half at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-461 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-608 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-594 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-552 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020720-qc-spt-moline-rocky-539 Moline vs Rock Island boys basketball at Rock Island high school, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-370 Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs tries her best to get off this shot between the defense of United Township's Jasmine Bell (35) and Julianna Mohr during the first half of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game at United Township High School. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-568 Geneseo's Abigail Barickman falls to the floor after attempting to split the defense of United Township's Julianna Mohr (30) and Davianna Morgan during first-half action in Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game United Township High School. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-512 Geneseo's Alisande Rapps (10) and Keeli Frerichs (20) try to get the rebound away from United Township's Abidatou Diasso-Adamou during first-half action of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game at United Township High School. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-350 United Township's Julianna Mohr and Geneseo's Abigail Barickman go to the floor for the loose ball in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-567 Geneseo's Abigail Barickman falls to the floor as she goes between United Township's Julianna Mohr (30) and Davianna Morgan in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-456 Geneseo's Madeline Barickman passes the ball as United Township's Davianna Morgan reaches in on the play in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-632 Geneseo's Alisande Rapps and United Township's Aria Fix reach for the loose ball in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-381 Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs is trapped by United Township's Julianna Mohr, left, and Jade Hunter in the first half at United Township on Thursday in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-483 United Township's Jade Hunter goes for a lay up past Geneseo's Faith Henderson and Madeeline Barickman in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-497 United Township's Jasmine Bell looks for a shot around Geneseo's Danielle Beach in the first half at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-378 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-511 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-655 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-418 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-413 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-409 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-555 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-359 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020620-qc-spt-big-6-hoops-583 Geneseo vs United Township girls basketball at United Township, Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-413 United Township's DeVontay Wright shoots a lay up past Alleman's Elijah Campos during the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-598 Alleman's Paul Rouse goes up for a layup, trying to avoid the defense of United Township's Daslah Geadeyan during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game at United Township's Panther Den. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-411 United Township's DeVontay Wright goes for a lay up past Alleman's Paul Rouse in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-495 Alleman's Alec Ponder is surrounded by United Township's Daslah Geadeyan (10) Jaylin Rose in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-466 Alleman's Paul Rouse blocks the shot of United Township's Daslah Geadeyan in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-595 Alleman vs United Township boys basketball at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-710 Alleman vs United Township boys basketball at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-651 Alleman's Rudy Glancey moves in on defense as United Township's Daslah Geadeyan kicks the ball back out from under the basket during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference contest at United Township's Panthers Den. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-636 Alleman vs United Township boys basketball at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-586 Alleman's Paul Rouse, United Township's Davion Williams and Davian Vallejo battle for the rebound during the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-638 Alleman's Alec Ponder tries to shoot past United Township's Daslah Geadeyan (10), Malykai Trice and Davian Vallejo in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-641 Alleman's Alec Ponder tries to shoot past United Township's Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-630 Alleman's Paul Rouse works the ball past United Township's Jaylin Rose in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-632 Alleman's Paul Rouse works the ball past United Township's Jaylin Rose in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-629 Alleman's Paul Rouse works the ball around United Township's Jaylin Rose during the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-430 Alleman vs United Township boys basketball at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-551 Alleman's Caleb Sharer shoots over United Township's Davion Williams in the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-461 Alleman vs United Township boys basketball at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-alleman-ut-boys-385 United Township's Davian Vallejo moves the ball towards the asket as Alleman's Rudy Glancey looks to block his path during the first half at United Township, Tuesday, Feb, 4, 2020, in East Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-1.JPG North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) pops up for a shot with Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips (22) attempting to block at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-2.JPG Davenport Central's Marion Ellis (2) jumps up for a shot with North Scott's Landon Eliand (24) blocking at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-3.JPG North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) pops up for a shot with Davenport Central's John Miller (11) and Kaden Johnson (23) attempting to block at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-4.JPG North Scott's Tytan Anderson goes up for a shot with Davenport Central's Marion Ellis defending at George Marshall Gym in Davenport on Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-5.JPG North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) pops up for a shot against Davenport Central at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-6.JPG North Scott's Sam Kilburg pops up for a shot with Davenport Central's John Miller, left, and Kaden Johnson, 23, attempting to block at George Marshall Gym in Davenport on Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-7.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-8.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-9.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-10.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-11.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-12.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-13.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-14.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-15.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-16.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-17.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-18.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 020420-qc-spt-ns-central-boys-19.JPG Davenport Central host North Scott at George Marshall Gym in Davenport, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. Final score: North Scott 44, Davenport Central 37 JESSICA GALLAGHER / iowa sect 2a wr 020.JPG Lane Scorpil, top, of Columbus battles Davenport Assumption's Derrick Bass in the 106-pound Class 2A sectional championship on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Assumption. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 030.JPG Derrick Bass of Davenport Assumption scores back points as he builds a big lead against Lane Scorpil of Columbus in the sectional final at 106 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Assumption. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 032.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 035.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 075.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 078.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 092.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 115.JPG Lane Scorpil of Columbus celebrates after rallying from a 16-2 deficit to pin Derrick Bass of Davenport in the Class 2A sectional final at 106 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Assumption. Scorpil improved to 31-0 with the win. iowa sect 2a wr 012.JPG Jaxon Bussa of Camanche flattens West Liberty's Colin Cassady for a pin in 56 seconds in the third-place match at 106 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Davenport Assumption Class 2A Sectional wrestling tournament. iowa sect 2a wr 014.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 016.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 135.JPG Keaton Zeimet, top, of Central DeWitt exposes Alex Beaver's shoulders to the mat on his way to a 53-second pin against the West Liberty wrestler in the final at 113 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A sectional meet at Davenport Assumption. iowa sect 2a wr 144.JPG Jacob Maes of Assumption rides Tipton's Brendan Nantz during their third-place match at 113 pounds. iowa sect 2a wr 145.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 149.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 158.JPG Tipton's Brendan Nantz, top, scores a clinching takedown in his 6-2 win against Davenport Assumption's Jacob Maes in the third-place match at 113 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A Davenport Assumption Sectional. iowa sect 2a wr 2613.JPG West Liberty''s Alex Beaver, top, works over Brendan Nantz of Tipton in the match for true second place at 113 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A sectional meet in Davenport. Beaver won 8-0 to advance to the district meet. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 2621.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2630.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2632.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2638.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2657.JPG Alex Beaver of West Liberty tries to free himself from Tipton's Brendan Nantz in the true second-place match at 113 pounds. iowa sect 2a wr 207.JPG Ethan Forker, left, of Davenport Assumption tries to break free from Camanche's Ben Vogel in the sectional championship match at 120 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Davenport Assumption. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 301.JPG Ben Vogel celebrates with Camanche teammates after scoring a reversal off a restart with 4 seconds remaining Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, to defeat Davenport Assumption's Ethan Forker 2-1 for first place at 120 pounds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 302.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 188.JPG Keaton Simmons of Central DeWitt rides Brody Barton of Columbus in the third-place match at 120 pounds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 191.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 192.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 194.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 244.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 264.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2670.JPG Ethan Forker of Davenport Assumption records a takedown against Keaton Simmons of Central DeWitt in the match for true second place at 120 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Assumption. Forker recorded a fall in 1:20 to advance to the district meet. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 2688.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 364.JPG TJ Fitzpatrick of Davenport Assumption tries to break free from Tipton's Austin Lenz in the championship match at 126 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Davenport Assumption Sectional. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 369.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 382.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 412.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 421.JPG Davenport Assumption's TJ Fitzpatrick, left, and Tipton's Austin Lenz go head-to-head as they battle for first place at 126 pounds. Fitzpatrick won 5-2. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 314.JPG Cael Grell, left, of Central DeWitt works for a takedown against Sam Gingerich of West Liberty during their third-place match at 126 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the sectional tournament. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 315.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 430.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 431.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2694.JPG Tipton's Austin Lenz, left, and Cael Grell of Central DeWitt square off in their match for true second place at 126 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Davenport Assumption Class 2A sectional wrestling meet. Lenz won 2-0 to qualify for the district meet. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 2706.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 2718.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 488.JPG Eric Kinkaid, right, of Camanche works for near-fall points as part of a five-point move early in his victory against Noah Gonzalez of Davenport Assumption in the 132-pound final Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Assumption Sectional. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 498.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 502.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 508.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 512.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 535.JPG Robert Howard, left, of Central DeWitt prepares to square off with Drake Collins of West Liberty for third place at 132 pounds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 544.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 576.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 580.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 612.JPG Central DeWitt's Robert Howard, rear, adds two near-fall points to his late reversal to score a 4-2 win against Drake Collins of West Liberty in the third-place match at 132 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A sectional meet. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 625.JPG Davenport Assumption's Michael Macias, left, tries to pull down West Liberty's Talen Dengler in the championship match at 138 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A sectional wrestling meet at Assumption. Macias advanced to the district meet with a pin in 2:23. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 685.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 700.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 730.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 734.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 738.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 741.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 745.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 749.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 752.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 766.JPG Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption enjoys his victory after pinning Talen Dengler of West Liberty in 2 minutes, 23 seconds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, to win the sectional championship at 138 pounds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 652.JPG Brennan Kramer, front, of Camanche tries to break free from Central DeWitt's Carter Donovan in the third-place match at 138 pounds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 790.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 817.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 823.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 909.JPG Parker Terronez, rear, of Davenport Assumption scores a takedown with 27 seconds left in the first period to take a 3-2 lead against Kaleb Nerem of Tipton in the championship match at 145 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the sectional tournament at Assumption. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 931.JPG Kaleb Nerem of Tipton lifts Parker Terronez of Davenport Assumption and returns him to the mat during an 8-6 victory Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, for first place at 145 pounds. Jon Gremmels iowa sect 2a wr 971.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 936.JPG Isreal Gomez of West Liberty rides Jason Huling of Camanche during the third-place match at 145 pounds. Gomez won by fall in 4 minutes, 55 seconds. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 1050.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1078.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1088.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1108.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 959.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 997.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1025.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1197.JPG Will Esmoil, right, of West Liberty tries to score back points during his 19-4 technical-fall victory against Evan Forker of Davenport Assumption in the 152-pound championship match Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Class 2A Davenport Assumption Sectional. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 1249.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1141.JPG Brandon Vallet, left, of Tipton drops to the legs to try a lower attack in the third-place match against Camanche's Nolyn Johnson at 152 pounds. Johnson won 9-8. JON GREMMELS iowa sect 2a wr 1144.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1218.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1297.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1311.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1314.JPG iowa sect 2a wr 1366.JPG