Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
top story

Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-07.JPG

Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson goes up for a shot while Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) and Izzy Appel (30) defend during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at Augustana College in Rock Island.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER,

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News