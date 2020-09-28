Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf football, Friday.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Bettendorf's Ryan Cole is stopped by Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) and Stiles Walker during the first half at Bettendorf, Friday.
Bettendorf quarterback Zach Garton tries to slip away from a tackle attempt by Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle in the first half of Friday night's game at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Ryan Cole straight arms Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga in the first half at Bettendorf, Friday.
Bettendorf's Ryan Cole straight-arms Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga during the first half of Friday night's game at Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Willie Matthys misses an interception in the end zone against Pleasant Valley's Koby West during the first half, Friday, at Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark breaks into the open as Bettendorf's Willie Matthys reaches out for him during the first half of Friday's backyard battle. Lindmark rushed for 155 yards on 18 carries to lead PV past Bettendorf 23-6.
Pleasant Valley's quarterback Barrett Lindmark is tackled as he releases the ball during a forward pass in the first half, Friday, at Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper is pursued by Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle in the first half, Friday, at Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Ryan Cole straight arms Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga in the first half, Friday, at Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley scores a safety against Bettendorf in the first half on Sept. 25, 2020 at TouVelle Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle jumps in celebration as he leaves the playing field after the team recorded a safety against Bettendorf on Friday night. The Spartans are 5-0 following a 23-6 win over the Bulldogs.
Davenport North's Ryan Carter attempts to take down Muscatine's Mentor Cooper during Friday's game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye runs the ball as Davenport North's Aden Weiland chases during Friday's game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman makes a catch against Muscatine’s Jorge Ocampo during Friday's game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23) runs the ball against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Zane Beebe (12) passes against Muscatine's Nick Peterson (45) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Eleven members of the Davenport North cheerleading squad kneel during the national anthem before the Wildcats’ game against Muscatine at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North cheerleader Kenniah Cotton, center, and 10 other members of the squad kneel during the national anthem before the Wildcats’ game against Muscatine at Brady Street Stadium Friday in Davenport.
Davenport North cheerleader Kenniah Cotton, center, and 10 other members’ of the squad kneel during the national anthem before the Wildcats’ game against Muscatine at Brady Street Stadium Friday in Davenport.
Muscatine's Mentor Cooper (26) runs the ball against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23) runs the ball against Davenport North's Mahki Jacobs (24) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23), center, and teammates celebrate a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Prince Wei (21) runs the ball against Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman (22) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Diego Rangel (32) celebrates defensive stop against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Mason Crabtree (25) celebrates a defensive stop against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Brandon Dixon (6) runs the ball against Muscatine during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman (22) gets past Muscatine's Reed Ulses (17) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman (22) runs the ball against Muscatine’s Jorge Ocampo (33) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Zane Beebe (12) runs the ball against Muscatine during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine players celebrate a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Zane Beebe (12) throws the ball against Muscatine during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23) scores a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23), left, and teammates celebrate a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's David Dalbey (15) and Eli Gaye (23) celebrate a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Eli Gaye (23) hands the ball off to Muscatine's Mentor Cooper (26) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel runs the ball during the first half of Thursday night's game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium. Hummel had a hand in three touchdowns during Central's 59-0 victory.
Davenport Central's Brian Mitchell (23) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Jessie Williams (5) is tackled by Davenport West's Brady Hansen (17) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Asher Meyer celebrates a touchdown against Davenport West during Thursday's game at Brady Street Stadium. Central rolled to a 59-0 victory.
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel (7) throws a pass during Thursday's game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium.
Davenport Central's Nizair Rogers (9) runs the ball against Davenport West's Jordan White (2) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brian Mitchell (23) runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s student fans, wearing masks, cheer on the Blue Devils game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s dance team wear pink masks during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brian Mitchell (23) leads the Blue Devils out to the field before their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Nizair Rogers (9) runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Nizair Rogers (9) scores a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport West’s student fans, wearing masks, cheer on the Falcons game against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport West’s student section reacts to a Falcons turnover during their game against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Andrew Hutchcroft (32) reacts after a Davenport West turnover during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Dane Howard (21) runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Will Travis (7) is tackled by Davenport Central's Kellen Rush (10) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Dylan Lowery (42) and Davenport Central's Brian Morris (2) celebrate on the sideline during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brian Mitchell (23) and Nate Hummel (7) celebrate a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Brady Hansen (17) passes against Davenport Central during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Jessie Williams (5) cheers on his teammates during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Nizair Rogers (9) cheers on his teammates during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central players react after a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central coach Keyvan Rudd and players celebrate a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Zaie Miller (25) and Brian Morris (2) celebrate a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Zaie Miller (25) and Nizair Rogers (9) celebrate a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central’s Asher Meyer (92) celebrates a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Antwyon Lowery (30) celebrates a touchdown against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Brianna Blake (13) and Molly Daily go after the return shot together during the second game Tuesday, at Davenport West.
Bettendorf's Mary Wilkens hits the ball past Davenport West's Halee Clare in the first game, Tuesday, at West.
Bettendorf's Macy Wilkens hits the ball as Davenport West's Brianna Blake tries to get a touch on it in the first set of Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference match.
Bettendorf's Ellie Aanestad does a one-handed tip of the ball over the net against Davenport West on Tuesday night at West High. Aanestad had 25 assists in the Bulldogs' sweep.
Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen stops a kill shot from Davenport West during the third game, Tuesday, at Davenport West.
Bettendorf's Tyler Ramstack hits a return shot against Davenport West during the third game, Tuesday, at Davenport West.
Bettendorf libero Caidince Cleveland sets the ball during the second set against Davenport West on Tuesday night.
Davenport West's libero Abbigail Raes dives for the ball during the second game against Bettendorf, Tuesday, at Davenport West.
Davenport West's Grace Krogman sets the ball against Bettendorf, Tuesday, at West High.
Bettendorf at Davenport West volleyball.
Davenport West's Grace Rettler dives for the ball during the second game against Bettendorf, Tuesday, at Davenport West.
Davenport West's Faith Rettler sets the ball during the second game against Bettendorf.
Davenport West's Halee Clare set the ball in the first game against Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Grace Gasper returns a shot over the net at Davenport West volleyball.
Bettendorf's Riley Deere returns a volley back to Davenport Westl.
Davenport West's Halee Clare returns a volley.
Moline's Savanna Wynn in the 200-yard freestyle at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
Moline's Miriam Trenary competes in the 50-yard breaststroke at a dual meet against United Township Saturday.
United Township's Skylar Markin in the 50-yard butterfly at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Jillian Smith in the 200-yard freestyle at the United Township girls swimming dual against Moline, Saturday.
United Township's Emmalee Ackerland in the 50-yard freestyle at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Jillian Smith swims the 200-yard freestyle at a dual against Moline on Saturday.
United Township's Devlyn Whiles in the 50-yard breaststroke at United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Rachel Pyevich in the 200-yard IM at the United Township girls swimming dual against Moline, Saturday.
Moline's Erin Fixen in the 200-yard IM at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
Moline's Erin Fixen does the breaststroke in the 200-yard IM at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Rachel Pyevich does the backstroke in the 200-yard IM at the United Township girls swimming dual against Moline, Saturday.
United Township's Rachel Pyevich does the breaststroke in the 200-yard IM at the United Township girls swimming dual against Moline, Saturday.
United Township's Hailey Roberts in the 100-yard butterfly at the United Township girls swimming dual against Moline, Saturday.
Moline's Clara Van Note in the 100-yard butterfly at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
Moline's Hailee Messerly in the 500-yard freestyle at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Jillian Smith in the 500-yard freestyle at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
United Township's Josie Smith in the 50-yard freestyle of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
Moline's Clara Van Note in the 100-yard breaststroke at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
Moline's Hailee Messerly in the 100-yard freestyle of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the United Township girls swimming dual, Saturday.
A United Township runner makes her way to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
An Alleman runner makes a turn during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
A United Township runner makes a turn during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Alleman’s Mattie Kindelsperger runs to the finish line during Tuesday's Alleman triangular at Sylvan Island in Moline. Kindelsperger's victory led the Alleman girls to the team win as well.
Alleman’s Mattie Kindelsperger runs to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
United Township’s Maddie Miller holds up her jersey as she makes her way to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
An Alleman runner gives it her all to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
An United Township runner gives it her all to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Alleman’s Diego Portillo runs during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
The evening sun shines on runners during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Riverdale’s Tommy Murray and United Township’s Logan Veloz run during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Riverdale’s Tommy Murray and United Township’s Logan Veloz battled ahead of the pack during Tuesday's triangular meet at Sylvan Island in Moline. Murray won the meet, leading his Rams to the team title over UT's Panthers and the Alleman Pioneers.
United Township’s Logan Veloz makes it across the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Alleman’s Diego Portillo runs to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
An Riverdale runner gives it his all to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
An Alleman runner gives it his all to the finish line during the Alleman Triangular at Sylvan Island Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moline.
Davenport Assumption goes through pregame warm-ups before taking on Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The American flag waves in the strong southerly breeze Saturday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cheerleaders and dance team members from Cedar Rapids Washington come over to greet Davenport Assumption's cheerleaders before Saturday's football game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Davenport Assumption cheerleaders greet their counterparts from Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cheerleaders from Cedar Rapids Washington, left, and Davenport Assumption greet each other before their teams meet on the football field Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption fans find spots in the grandstands before settling in to watch the Knights defeat Cedar Rapids Washington 35-0 on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Davenport Assumption linemen Tyler Maro, 75, and Joe Turner, 73, square off during a blocking drill before facing Cedar Rapids Washington in football Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tyler Maro, 75, of Davenport Assumption practices blocking technique against teammate Joe Turner before Saturday's high school football game against Cedar Rapids Washington at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tyler Maro, right, of Davenport Assumption works out against teammate Joe Turner during pregame drills Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Richie Goff, right, battles Nate Timmons during Davenport Assumption's pregame drills Saturday, Sept. 26, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption captain Tyler Maro waits to head to midfield for the coin toss before the Knights' football game against Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Davenport Assumption captain Tyler Maro heads off the field after winning the coin toss before the Knights' football game against Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids. The Knights elected to defer their choice to the second half, and the Warriors decided to receive the opening kickoff.
Davenport Assumption players race onto the field before their 35-0 win against Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption's Jacob Daniel opens the game with the kickoff to Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Joe Manternach, right, and Luke Jacobsen of Davenport Assumption pull down Jabari Dobbs of Cedar Rapids Washington for a 2-yard gain in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Luke Jacobsen, right, of Davenport Assumption focuses on Cedar Rapids Washington receiver DayMarcus Hare on a first-quarter pass play Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Luke Jacobsen, right, of Davenport Assumption delivers a hit on Cedar Rapids Washington receiver DayMarcus Hare and jars the ball free for an incomplete pass in first-quarter action Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Owen Hamel, right, of Davenport Assumption hangs on to the ball and keeps his feet in bounds as he beats Cedar Rapids Washington's Riley Martin down the sidelines for a 32-yard pass reception from Ayden Weiman in the first quarter Saturday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Washington's KeAndre China, right, has a step on Davenport Assumption defender Simon Weitz but is unable to catch the second-down pass from Henry Clymer on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Owen Hamel, 9, of Davenport Assumption applies pressure, but Cedar Rapids Washington's Reid Ortiz is able to get off his punt in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Joe Turner, left, and Tyler Maro take their places on the offensive line for Davenport Assumption during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Davenport Assumption's Owen Hamel, right, keeps his feet for an 8-yard gain and a first down before Cedar Rapids Washington's Riley Martin can bring him down Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
It takes almost half of the Cedar Rapids Washington defense to tackle Davenport Assumption's John Argo, center, on a 4-yard gain in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption's Luke Jacobsen, 6, hangs on to KeAndre China of Cedar Rapids Washington, tackling him for a 1-yard loss on a first-quarter pass play Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Cavan Riley, 32, and Watts McBride (21) of Cedar Rapids Washington tackle Davenport Assumption's Dayne Hodge just short of the first-down marker after a 5-yard gain to the Warriors' 25-yard line Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption comes up just inches short of a first down on a third-down run by Dayne Hodge on the first play of the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Aiden Morgan gets a chance to take off his helmet on the Davenport Assumption sidelines Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Luke Jacobsen takes a break on the Davenport Assumption sidelines.
Tyler Maro, right, Davenport Assumption's 6-foot-7, 265-pound senior standout lineman, takes on 6-4, 280-pound Cedar Rapids Washington lineman Tate Sykora-Mathess in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption's Tyler Maro, right, keeps his eyes on the quarterback as he fights off a block by Michael Gibson of Cedar Rapids Washington in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption's Richie Goff (53) applies pressure as Cedar Rapids Washington quarterback Henry Clymer lets a pass fly incomplete in second-quarter action Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Washington quarterback Henry Clymer (15) is sacked at the 3-yard line by Owen Hamel of Davenport Assumption in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Chase Mahoney (44) of Cedar Rapids Washington makes the hit on Davenport Assumption's Logan Ehrecke on a 10-yard run in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Miles Thompson (22) makes the hit down low and Chase Mahoney (44) helps on top as the Cedar Rapids Washington pair bring down Davenport Assumption's Logan Ehrecke after a 10-yard gain Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Helped by a block by John Argo, right, Davenport Assumption's Logan Ehrecke (15) follows blocker Tyler Maro (75) for an 8-yard gain and a first down Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Logan Ehrecke carries the ball for Davenport Assumption in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption lineman Joe Turner (73) helps clear a path for a 1-yard touchdown run by Logan Ehrecke that helped the Knights build a 14-0 lead against Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jacob Daniel takes a water break on the Davenport Assumption sidelines.
Joshua VanSeveren, left, hangs on to Zaren Ross-Carr of Cedar Rapids Washington on a 27-yard pass play in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Davenport Assumption quarterback Ayden Weiman handles a low snap during second-quarter action Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dayne Hodge of Davenport Assumption heads up the sideline for a gain against Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Miles Thompson tries to make a touchdown-saving tackle, but Dayne Hodge's momentum carries him into the end zone on a 43-yard run that helps Davenport Assumption build a 21-0 lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds left in the first half Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dayne Hodge (1) is congratulated by Assumption teammate Owen Hamel after scoring on a 43-yard run Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Assumption Coach Wade King congratulates Dayne Hodge after Hodge's 43-yard touchdown run late in the first half Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hodge finished with 187 yards rushing and two scores in the 35-0 win against Cedar Rapids Washington.
Joshua VanSeveren of Davenport Assumption levels Zaren Ross-Carr of Cedar Rapids Washington on a kickoff return in the second half Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.