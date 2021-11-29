A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
To spend more time with his young family, Cory Wachal made the decision recently to step down as North's baseball coach.
The Quad Cities metro and surrounding area had a dozen players named first team all-state Tuesday by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa High School Football Coaches Association.
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa football team, which is captained by Easton Valley all-state quarterback Conor Gruver.
- Updated
With two Division I signees back and a shot blocking presence inside, Central DeWitt believes it has all the ingredients to make a deep run this winter.
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro football team, which is captained by North Scott senior Oliver Hughes and Moline senior Matthew Bailey.
- Updated
A capsule look at all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball teams this winter:
- Updated
Even though his team is extremely young — two freshmen and a sophomore in the starting five — Paul Rucker knew his Davenport North girls baske…
- Updated
A look at this year's All-Metro volleyball team, which is captained by Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff and Moline's Ella Ramsay.
- Updated
Rock Island boys basketball defeated Collinsville 75-63 in its season opener. The Rocks had four scorers in double digits.
- Updated
A look at some of the girls basketball teams and individuals in the Iowa area to keep an eye on this winter: