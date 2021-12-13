A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers rewrote the history books with a 45-point performance to lead Rock Island to an impressive 96-72 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday at home.
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley wrestling team registered three dual wins Thursday night, including one over 2A state-ranked Davenport Assumption.
- Updated
United Township’s De’Vontay Wright splashed down eight shots from deep to bring the Panthers within one at half, but Rock Island (5-0, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to win 83-61 on Tuesday in East Moline.
- Updated
Senior Max Wetteland transferred to Bettendorf this year and it has reinvigorated his passion for sport.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley received a career-high 26 points from Connor Borbeck en route to a lopsided win over North Scott on Tuesday night.
- Updated
Davenport North beat Central DeWitt 66-45 to improve to 2-0 in the league.
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro girls cross country team, which is led by Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn and United Township's Maddie Miller.
- Updated
The Bulldogs dominated on the glass to grab their first win over the Lancers since 2016.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team, which is captained by Tipton freshman Clay Bohlmann