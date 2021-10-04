top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 52 min ago 0 Pleasant Valley's Ethan Lear (30), center, and teammates celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Bettendorf 14-13 Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson (25) and Rusty VanWetzinga (8) hug after the Spartans beat Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Christian Kautz (12) passes against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Terry Dunn III (3) runs the ball against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena (8), center, and teammates celebrate a touchdown against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena (8) runs the ball as Pleasant Valley's Max Doran (32) makes a tackle during Friday night's game. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (2) rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans escaped with a 14-13 win over Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Cade McDermott (2) passes against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Max Doran (32) returns the ball on an interception during the first half of Friday's game at TouVelle Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Ethan Lear (30), center, and teammates celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Ryan Groenenboom (9) and teammates celebrate Friday night's 14-13 win over Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Ryan Groenenboom (9) celebrates with teammates after beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Ethan Lear (30), center, and teammates celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Cade McDermott (2) passes against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson (25) runs the ball against Bettendorf's Cameron Figgs (11) during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson (25) runs the ball against Bettendorf's Cameron Figgs (11) during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's David Canfield (17) chews on his mouthguard during the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs game against Pleasant Valley at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate beating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena (8) runs onto the field before their game against Pleasant Valley at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Terry Dunn III (3) runs the ball against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf players celebrate a touchdown against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Cade McDermott (2) looks to pass against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez (27) and Bradley Hill (42) celebrate a tackle against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Aidan O’Donnell (7) reacts after a penalty was called against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Luke Weas (10) and Cameron Figgs (11) celebrate a tackle against Pleasant Valley during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Jackson Gross (40) attempts to take down Pleasant Valley's Max Doran (32) during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Cade McDermott (2) calls the ball against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Cade McDermott (2) reacts after a penalty was called against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s student section cheers on the Spartans during their game against Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Christian Kautz (12) passes against Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley defenders take down Bettendorf's David Canfield (17) during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) and teammates run off the field after defeating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker (40) and teammates run off the field after defeating Bettendorf during their game at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Davenport West homecoming football pregame and game against Dubuque Senior (Oct. 1, 2021) Davenport West celebrated homecoming Friday as it played host to Dubuque Senior in a high school football game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Homecoming queen Sarah Bernick, left, and king Donavan Martin were introduced before Davenport West's game Friday in Davenport. Davenport West cheerleaders perform before the Falcons' home game against Dubuque Senior on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. The Davenport West Falcon Marching Band led the homecoming crowd in the "Star Spangled Banner" before the football game against Dubuque Senior on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Dubuque Senior wins the opening coin toss Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Davenport West players enter the Brady Street Stadium Field before Friday's homecoming game against Dubuque Senior. Linemen for Davenport West, left, and Dubuque Senior square off in the trenches to open their game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Davenport West quarterback Brady Hansen fires a completion to Ryen Larson for a 9-yard gain on a first-quarter play against Dubuque Senior on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan rolls out to his left and looks for a receiver in the first quarter against Davenport West on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Davenport. Gilligan passed for 294 yards and threw four touchdown passes in the 45-7 win. Sawyer Scales, left, of Dubuque Senior gets behind the Davenport West defense and catches a pass from Jack Gilligan for a 58-yard gain on a third-and-12 play from the Senior 8-yard line Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Davenport West's Michael Garcia (28) hangs on and tries to tackle Dubuque Senior's Jack Aitchison on an 11-yard run in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Davenport West's Hunter Jones (15) hauls down Dubuque Senior's Jack Aitchison on a first-quarter run Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Davenport. Davenport West's cheerleaders perform in front of the West band and student section Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Dubuque Senior linebacker Dylan Dean (40) hangs on to Davenport West running back Tucker Avis in the first quarter. Avis finished the game with 101 yards on 19 carries. Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan looks for holes as he weaves his way through the Davenport West defense for a 24-yard run in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Gilligan completed a 19-yard touchdown pass on the next play, the first of four TD passes he threw in the 45-7 victory. Davenport West defenders — clockwise from bottom left — Devon Sanders Howard, Will Travis (7), Hunter Jones (15) and Landon Wright (22) try to bring down Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Dubuque senior linebacker Dylan Dean (40) penetrates into the Davenport West backfield and tackles Landon Wright for no gain on a third-and-1 play in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Kelton Youngberg (1) and Tucker Avis (6) receive some coaching on the Davenport West sideline. The Davenport West offensive line provides pass protection in the first quarter. Davenport West's Dalton Thompson (5) makes a diving tackle, and teammate Devon Sanders Howard helps out to stop Dubuque Senior's Landon Sauser on a 12-yard gain early in the second quarter Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Landon Sauser (10) of Dubuque Senior catches a pass for a for a 19-yard gain to the West 23-yard line on a second-and-20 play in the second quarter. Davenport West coach Brandon Krusey talks on the sideline in the second quarter against Dubuque Senior on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Walker Tart of Dubuque Senior celebrates in the end zone after catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jack Gilligan with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in the first half against Davenport West on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. The Rams took a 24-0 lead on the play. Tart finished with seven catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Walker Tart (6) and Landon Sauser celebrate after Tart's 23-yard touchdown reception late in the first half helps Dubuque Senior build a 24-0 lead against Davenport West. Senior won 45-7 on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport. Photos: Iowa City High beats Davenport North 42-0 Davenport North's Dominic Wiseman (53) and Holden Phillips (74) sit on the bench as smoke billows through the area during their game against Iowa City High at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. Meg McLaughlin Davenport North's Jordan Kohler (64), center, and teammates run out onto the field before their game against Iowa City High at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Nolan Mosier (3) tries to run away from Iowa City High's defense during Thursday night's game at Brady Street Stadium. City High beat North 42-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North’s Trenton Fountain (54) takes down Iowa City High's Joey Bouska (1) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Cade Sheedy (32) runs the ball as Iowa City High's Ben Kueter (32) meets him during Thursday's game at Brady Street Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Nolan Mosier (3) passes against Iowa City High's Alex Knudtson (17) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera (4) takes down Iowa City High's Ronnie Major (29) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's TaeShon McDaniels (63) sacks Davenport North's Nolan Mosier (3) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's John Klosterman (2) runs the ball against Davenport North's Dalton Motely (9) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's Drew Larson (12) passes against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's John Klosterman (2) is tackled by Davenport North's Peter Phan (14) and Brycen Antle (24) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's Joey Bouska (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's Joey Bouska (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Davenport North during last Thursday's game. The Little Hawks (6-0) visit Pleasant Valley on Friday night. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City High's Joey Bouska (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Davenport North during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Cade Sheedy (32) runs the ball past Iowa City High's John Klosterman (2) during Thursday's game at Brady Street Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Cade Sheedy (32) runs the ball against Iowa City High during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A Davenport North assistant coach watches the players during the Wildcats game against Iowa City High at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. Meg McLaughlin Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera (4) walks to the bench as smoke billows through the area during their game against Iowa City High at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. Meg McLaughlin Davenport North's Peter Phan (14) walks past as Iowa City High's Kongalo Mwenemkamba (18) celebrates a touchdown during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Central DeWitt hosts Davenport Central in MAC volleyball Davenport Central's Noelle Smith (18) puts the ball over the net in front of teammate Lily Campbell while Central DeWitt's Hannah Palzkill (18) and Elaina Schroeder look on during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Ava Morris (4) defends an attack from Davenport Central's Delaney Graves during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Lily Campbell sets the ball during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt libero Mia Braddock bumps the ball during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Ava Morris (4) and Lexy Cooper (8) go up to block an attack from Davenport Central's Kate Ebeling during a conference volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce looks to get the ball past Davenport Central's Noelle Smith (18) and Lily Campbell (8) during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Elaina Schroeder hits the ball down in front of Davenport Central's Noelle Smith during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt libero Mia Braddock bumps the ball in front of teammate Taylor Veach during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Noelle Smith (18) and Lily Campbell block an attack attempt by Davenport Central's Elaina Schroeder during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Elaina Schroeder goes up to spike the ball as Davenport Central's Noelle Smith (18) and Olivia Roberts (19) prepare to defend during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Lily Campbell sets the ball up during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Noelle Smith hits an attack as Central DeWitt's Elaina Schroeder defends during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Delaney Graves (6) spikes the ball during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Lily Campbell (8) gets a hand on an attack attempt by Central DeWitt's Elaina Schroeder during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Delaney Graves goes up for an attack as Central DeWitt's Ava Morris (4) and Lexy Cooper (8) try to block during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Lily Campbell (8) and Delaney Graves (6) block an attack from Central DeWitt's Hannah Palzkill during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central players celebrate a point against Central DeWitt during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Lily Campbell serves against Central DeWitt during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Ava Morris bumps the ball during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (9) sets the ball up for teammate Elaina Schroeder (2) against Davenport Central during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Delaney Graves serves against Central DeWitt during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows (11) sets the ball up against Davenport Central during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt celebrates a point against Davenport Central during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central's Morgan Barker (2) and Noelle Smith try to block an attack from Central DeWitt's Elaina Schroeder during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Ava Morris, left, and Taylor Veach block an attack from Davenport Central's Delaney Graves during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport Central players celebrate the final point in a four-set win over Central DeWitt during a MAC volleyball match Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Moline at United Township football Moline's Colin Shults misses a reception as he is covered by United Township's Dameon Wright during the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Mattew Bailey catches a reception as he is hit by United Township's Damahz Slater in the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Matthew Bailey pushes away United Township's Dameon Wright during the first half Friday in a Western Big 6 Conference game at United Township. Bailey caught five passes for 90 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Rabor (11) and Mason Woods look to snag an interception during the first half of Friday's game at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Rabor (11) and Mason Woods go after the thrown ball for an interception in the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Loren Arrington is sandwiched between Moline's Gavin Grace and United Township's Julian Gutierrez during the first half Friday in a Western Big 6 Conference game at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference football game, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Cranston Wall tries to get a grip on the football during a reception in the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference football game, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Damahz Slater runs past the outstretched arm of Moline's Amir Lomas in the first half, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Matthew Bailey maneuvers around United Township's Damahz Slater in the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Loren Arrington is tackled by Moline's Gavin Grace in the first half, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference football game, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Aden Struble misses the reception as Moline's Grant Sibley comes in the the stop during the first half, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference football game, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference football game, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK