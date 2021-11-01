alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 35 min ago 0 Pleasant Valley High School's Ryan Doyle (21) and Ryan Saddler (58) celebrate with Tyge Lyon after Lyon's touchdown run against Cedar Falls in Friday's Class 5A first round playoff game at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Pleasant Valley opens Class 5A playoffs with win over Cedar Falls Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark (1) celebrates with Blake Fitzgerrel (80) after scoring a touchdown against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls receiver Trey Campbell eludes a tackle on a kick return against Pleasant Valley in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Tyge Lyon eludes the tackle attempt of Cedar Falls defensive back Nolan North in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley High School quarterback Barrett Lindmark runs the ball in for a touchdown against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls receiver Trey Campbell runs past Pleasant Valley linebacker Caden McDermott in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley linebacker Tate Lyon (24) celebrates with defensive back Mahki Wilson after Wilson made an interception against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley High School running back Tyge Lyon jumps over Cedar Falls defensive back Nolan North on his way to a touchdown in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley High School's Ryan Doyle (21) and Ryan Saddler (58) celebrate with Tyge Lyon after Lyon's touchdown run against Cedar Falls in Friday's Class 5A first round playoff game at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark takes a hit from Cedar Falls defensive back Nolan North in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Tyge Lyon is hit by Cedar Falls defensive back Caleb Raisty in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark tosses the ball back to the official after scoring a touchdown against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark runs the ball upfield against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark throws a pass against Cedar Falls in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls running back Jacob Kieler is tackled by a Pleasant Valley defender in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley quarterback Barrett Lindmark splits the Cedar Falls defense in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley High School quarterback Barrett Lindmark stiff arms Cedar Falls defensive back Nolan North during Friday's Class 5A first round playoff game at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls quarterback Tate Hermansen eludes a sack attempt by Pleasant Valley's Andrew DePaepe in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Tate Lyon breaks up a pass intended for Cedar Falls receiver Caeden Janssen in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Ryan Doyle breaks a tackle attempt from Cedar Falls linebacker Jordan Hoeppner in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Ryan Doyle looks to get around Cedar Falls defensive back Nolan North in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Ryan Royle eludes the tackle from Cedar Falls linebacker Jordan Hoeppner in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls receiver Trey Campbell is tackled by Pleasant Valley linebacker Grant Necker in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Cedar Falls quarterback Tate Hermansen throws a pass against Pleasant Valley in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley running back Caden McDermott splits the Cedar Falls defense in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Iowa City West during the Class 5A regional final Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) sets against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) sets against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West's Sydney Woods (22) and Carmen Crabtree (21) during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) spikes against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Molly Albrecht (8) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley High School's Alexa Frankel (12) spikes against Iowa City West's Mayowa Dokun (14) during Tuesday's Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school in Bettendorf. The victory propelled the Spartans to next week's state tournament in Cedar Rapids. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Emily Goodpaster (7) gets the ball over the net against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) bumps against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) takes a shot against Iowa City West's Emma Stammeyer (1) during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West's Melae’ Lacy (12) and Carmen Crabtree (21) during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) hits an attack during last week's regional final against Iowa City West. The Spartans open the state tournament at noon on Monday against Ankeny Centennial. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen (11), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley High School's Maura Peters (5) and Chloe Cline (14) celebrate after the Spartans defeated Iowa City West in Tuesday's Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Iowa City West's Melae’ Lacy (12) and Carmen Crabtree (21) during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Molly Albrecht (8) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City West's Melae’ Lacy (12), Mayowa Dokun (14), and Carmen Crabtree (21) celebrate a point scored against Pleasant Valley during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Emily Goodpaster (7), Livia Thomsen (11), and teammates celebrate a point scored against Iowa City West during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City West's Melae’ Lacy (12) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Pleasant Valley during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Iowa City West's Mayowa Dokun (14) and Iowa City West's Carmen Crabtree (21) celebrate a point scored against Pleasant Valley during the Iowa Class 5A regional final at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: North Scott volleyball advances to state with win over Central DeWitt North Scott volleyball players celebrate the final point in a Class 4A regional final win over Central DeWitt on Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. The win sends the Lancers to the state tournament. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt volleyball players celebrate a point against North Scott in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Ella McLauglin looks to bump the ball against Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows goes up for the ball while North Scott's Ella McLauglin watches in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Grace Graham goes up for the ball against Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst goes up to block an attempt from Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Alexis Richards hits the ball as Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach, right, and Ava Morris, left, go up to block in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Aubrey Vance bumps the ball against North Scott in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Hannah Palzkill tracks the ball as teammates Elaina Schroeder (2) and Ava Morris (4) look on against North Scott in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Nora Ralfs sets the ball against Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Ralfs had 17 assists for the Lancers in the sweep. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Scout Kirshy hits the ball against Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage shouts instructions to her team against Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Ava Morris goes up to try and block an attempt from North Scott's Alexis Richards in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday at The Pit in Eldridge. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Springfield beats Rock Island 94-72 in record-setting playoff football game (Oct. 29, 2021) Rock Island and Springfield run through pregame drills before their Class 6A first-round playoff football game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Almquist Field in Rock Island. The two teams combined for a playoff-record 166 points, and Springfield set a Class 6A playoff record for points scored in its 94-72 victory. JonGremmels Rock Island players run on to the field before kickoff. Rock Island players run on to the field before kickoff. Rock Island players run on to the field before kickoff. Rock Island players run on to the field before kickoff. Rock Island players run on to the field before kickoff. Springfield players race on to Almquist Field before taking on Rock Island on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Illinois Class 6A football playoffs. Rock Island players huddle at midfield before taking on Springfield on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Class 6A football playoffs in Rock Island. Rock Island players huddle at midfield before taking on Springfield on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Class 6A football playoffs in Rock Island. Quonterrion Brooks of Rock Island returns the opening kickoff Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, against Springfield in a first-round Class 6A football playoff game at Rock Island Public School Stadium. Later, Brooks returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, one of six he scored on a night when he rushed for 300 yards in a 94-72 loss to the Senators. Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks is brought down by four Springfield players, including Peyton Webster, left; Jack Swaney, 12; and Jeffery Elms, right, after a 16-yard gain in the first quarter. Quonterrion Brooks, right, takes a pitch and works one-on-one against Springfield's Pharell Jackson, 17. Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks, 4, tries to break free from Springfield's Pharell Jackson on a first-quarter run. Springfield's Evan Bentley, 69; Peyton Webster, 30; and Pharell Jackson try to bring down Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks on a running play in the first quarter. Rock Island quarterback Eli Reese reads the defense on a fourth-and-1 play from the Springfield 39-yard line in the first quarter. Rock Island quarterback Eli Reese puts a move on Springfield defender Robert Bolden before pitching the ball to Quonterrion Brooks on a 39-yard touchdown play in the first quarter. Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks, 4, outruns Springfield's Jeffery Elms, 9, and takes a look at the defense downfield on a 39-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring in the Class 6A playoff game. As smoke from the touchdown cannon wafts through the end zone, Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks kicks off a night of offensive celebrations between the Rocks and visiting Springfield in the Senators' 94-72 victory in the Class 6A playoffs. Brooks is hoisted in the air by Rock Island teammate Jace Bennett after starting the wild night with a fourth-down 39-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter at Almquist Field in Rock Island. John Rohwer (53) joins in on the celebration. JonGremmels Rock Island lineman Jace Bennett lifts Quonterrion Brooks as they celebrate Brooks' 39-yard touchdown run at the 7-minute, 21-second mark of the first quarter. Rock Island quarterback Eli Reese, right, comes down the sideline to congratulate Quonterrion Brooks after Brooks gives the Rocks a 6-0 lead with a 39-yard touchdown run. Rock Island's Conner Dilulio, left, tries to bring down Springfield's Antwione Alwerdt, but Alwerdt breaks free on a first-quarter kickoff return. A penalty negated Alwerdt's return, and the Senators started their first offensive series from their own 9-yard line. Rock Island linemen Jace Bennett, left, and Jacob Rohwer, right, open a big hole so Quonterrion Brooks, 4, can run for 10 yards and a first down on a second-and-7 play in the first quarter. Quonterrion Brooks, 4, gets an escort toward the end zone from Rock Island teammate John Rohwer on a 26-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter. The score helped the Rocks build a 14-0 lead. Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks eludes Springfield defenders Jeffery Elms, 9, and EJ Pruitt, 37, on a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Quonterrion Brooks of Rock Island can't be denied the end zone by Springfield defenders Jeffery Elms and EJ Pruitt. Rock Island players celebrate with Quonterrion Brooks, being lifted, after scoring his second first-quarter touchdown Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Class 6A football playoff game against Springfield at Almquist Field. Rock Island's Isaiah Samuelson, 46, tries to bring down Antwione Alwerdt of Springfield on 3-yard gain in the first quarter. Rock Island cheerleaders perform in front of the home crowd Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Almquist Field in Rock Island. Rock Island players Kai Rios, 88; John Rohwer; and Jace Bennett, 71, get out and block on a first-quarter running play. Rock Island's Tre Parks is wrapped up by Springfield's Peyton Webster after picking up a first down in the first quarter. Parks finished with 98 yards rushing on 12 carries. Rock Island's Radell Parks, 72, and Alphonso Puckett, 44, put their attention of Springfield's Pharell Jackson, 17, on a run by Tre Parks. Rock Island's Tre Parks carries a defender as he follows his blocker on a first-quarter run. Marieon Anderson holds the ball in the end zone after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Eli Reese with 23.1 seconds left in the first quarter to help Rock Island build a 21-6 lead. Marieon Anderson celebrates after catching a touchdown pass for Rock Island late in the first quarter. Rock Island cheerleaders perform in front of the home crowd Friday at Rock Island Public School Stadium. Rock Island quarterback Eli Reese flips a pass to Marieon Anderson in the second quarter. Springfield quarterback Rashad Rochelle scrambles for a 20-yard gain on a second-and-9 play in the second quarter. Rock Island's Quonterrion Brooks tries to bring down Antwione Alwerdt on a second-quarter carry. Springfield quarterback Rashad Rochelle dives into the end zone for a two-point conversion despite the tackle attempt by Rock Island's Conner Dilulio. Springfield cheerleaders leap in the air as they count their points after scoring a second-quarter touchdown. Springfield cheerleaders leap in the air as they count their points after scoring a second-quarter touchdown. Springfield players signal that their team has recovered a fumble on a Rock Island kickoff return. Springfield's Kentrell Fortner celebrates after recovering a fumble. Springfield's Bryson Thomas leaps on teammate Kentrell Fortner after Fortner recovered a fumble on a Rock Island kickoff return. Springfield's Peyton Webster watches the football sail over Rock Island's Niyo Fiston, 24, and into his hands for a 37-yard touchdown play. Peyton Webster hauls in a touchdown pass from Rashad Rochelle to help Springfield take a 42-28 lead in the second quarter. Springfield's Jack Swaney, 12, celebrates with Peyton Webster after Webster caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Rashad Rochelle with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half. Springfield quarterback walks off the field for a short break after a touchdown by the Senators. Quonterrion Brooks of Rock Island picks up 6 yards before being tackled at the Springfield 25-yard line. Despite a bevy of Springfield defenders, Quonterrion Brooks stays on his feet on a running play for Rock Island. A Springfield defender struggles to bring down Rock Island's Kai Rios after a pass completion late in the first half. Quonterrion Brooks runs into the end zone for a Rock Island touchdown late in the first half Friday. Rock Island cheerleaders do pushups after the Rocks score a touchdown late in the first half to pull within 42-35. Four Rock Island players bring down Tyree Coleman late in the second quarter. Coleman rushed for 255 yards on 26 carries for Springfield. Aoci Bernard of Rock Island tries to tackle Springfield quarterback Rashad Rochelle during their Class 6A playoff game Friday night. JonGremmels Rock Island's Apco Bernard tries to make a diving tackle against Springfield quarterback Rashad Rochelle late in the first half. Rochelle, who has committed to play college football for Rutgers, passed for 253 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards in a 94-72 victory at Rock Island Public School Stadium. Rock Island's Jaquai Scott, 20, does his best to bring down Springfield quarterback Rashad Rochelle on the final play of the first half. The scoreboard's message for "DEFENSE" went unheard for the most part Friday as Springfield built a 42-35 halftime lead and set a Class 6A playoff record for points in a 94-72 win against Rock Island at Almquist Field. Photos: Western Big 6 Conference girls swimming championship Moline’s Hailee Messerly swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Olivia Sholl swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sophia Greko swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline swimmers are reflected in the pool during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Clara Van Note swims the 50 yard freestyle during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School on Saturday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sophia Greko swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Laci O’Malley swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sophia Greko swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sophia Greko swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline swimmers cheer on teammates during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School on Saturday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sophia Greko swims 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Hailee Messerly reacts after swimming the 200 yard freestyle during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Hailee Messerly swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Hailey Roberts swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Olivia Sholl swims 200 yard individual medley during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School on Saturday. Sholl won her third straight 100 breaststroke title. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Savanna Wynn swims the 200 Yard IM during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Ourielle Oglo swims 50 yard freestyle during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Clara Van Note swims the 50 yard freestyle during the Western Big 6 Conference swim meet at Rock Island High School Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Sterling Newman beats Mercer County in first round of Class 2A playoffs Sterling Newman running back Marcus Williams runs past Mercer County safety Javin Dellitt (2) during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Marcus Williams is hit by Mercer County linebacker David Meece during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County quarterback Matthew Lucas is hit by Sterling Newman's Jaesen Johns (83) during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County's Ryan Rillie dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Sterling Newman during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman tight end Owen McBride bobbles the ball before making a catch against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County linebacker William Fredrickson chases after Sterling Newman running back Ethan Van Landuit during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Marcus Williams (33) celebrates with teammate Drew Scott after scoring a touchdown against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Marcus Williams looks to elude the tackle attempts from Mercer County linebacker Jon Headley (5) and safety Javin Dellitt (2) during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Marcus Williams is tackled out of bounds against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman offensive lineman Garrett Williams (68) signals first down against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County linebacker William Fredrickson looks to the sideline against Sterling Newman during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County running back David Meece is hit by Sterling Newman linebacker Ethan Van Landuit during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County quarterback Matthew Lucas points to the official to signal a catch while Sterling Newman linebacker Ethan Van Landuit signals the ball hit the ground during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. The play was ruled an incompletion. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman linebacker Jaesen Johns signals possession after recovering a fumble against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Ethan Van Landuit is hit by Mercer County linebacker William Fredrickson during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Ethan Van Landuit scores a touchdown against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Sterling Newman running back Ethan Van Landuit celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mercer County during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County quarterback Matthew Lucas splits the Sterling Newman defense during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf Mercer County quarterback Matthew Lucas looks to pass against Sterling Newman during a Class 2A first round playoff game Saturday at Mercer County High School. Bobby Metcalf