Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Apr 26, 2021 Apr 26, 2021 Updated 25 min ago Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line fourth during the girls sprint medley relay Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Photos: High school athletes compete at the Drake Relays The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer attempts to pass Alex McKane during the boys 3,200 on Thursday morning at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Sommer ran a personal-best 9:24.62, the seventh fastest time in school history. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer gets past Iowa City West's Alex McKane during the boys 3,200 meter at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer gets past an opponent during the Boys 3,200-meter run at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood crosses the finish line during the girls 100-meter final at the Drake Relays in Des Moines on Thursday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood crosses the finish line during the Girls 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick competes during the Girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick competes during the girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash, Jaysen Bouwers and Will Lohr compete during the Boys 3,200-meter run at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sioux City North’s Will Lohr crosses the finish line during the Boys 3,200-meter run at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN West Liberty’s Rilee Han competes in the high jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN West Liberty’s Rilee Han reacts after her high jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Northeast’s Neveah Hildebrandt crosses the finish line during the Girls 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN West Liberty’s Jahsiah Galvan crosses the finish line during the Boys 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen crosses the finish line after the Girls 100 hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker competes in the Boys 1,600 at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the long jump at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. Daufeldt placed fourth with a jump of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs competes in the Girls 3,000-meter run at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham competes during the Girls shuttle hurdle relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Will Kruse competes during the Boys 110 hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sam Skarich reacts after his high jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Nick Moore, center, competes in the Boys 800 at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan competes in the boys 800 at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. Darsidan placed seventh in 1:59.13. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Owen West after competing in the Boys 800 at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema and Pleasant Valley’s Lydia Sommer, center, compete in the Girls 1,500 at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson competes in the Girls long jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer, center, competes in the 1,600-meter run Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Sommer was second in a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 20.66 seconds. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Breanna Caffery competes in a relay Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Sophie Utsinger gives the baton to Maya Williams during the girls 1,600-meter relay at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Maya Williams competes in the Girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Avery Menke competes in the Girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Morgan Jennings competes in the Girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Annika Kotula competes in the Girls 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Harmony Creasy runs the baton to Emily Wood during the Girls 800-meter sprint medley relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line fourth during the girls sprint medley relay Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema competes in the Girls 3,000-meter run at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sydney Skarich competes in the high jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham competes in the high jump at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Anna Wohlers competes in the Girls discus at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Alex Moore competes in the Boys shot put at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Joe Simpson competes in the shot put at the Drake Relays on Thursday. Simpson placed eighth with a career-best throw of 53 feet, 3 inches. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Athena Nelson competes in the Girls 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence, center, competes in the Boys 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Durant’s Nolan DeLong, right, competes in the boys 100-meter final at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence competes in the Boys 100 final at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Calamus-Wheatland’s Collin Cavey hands the baton off to Brady Buchmeyer during the Boys 1,600 medley relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Olivia Lynch competes during the Girls 800 relay at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Nacari Bryant, third from left, competes in the Girls 100 hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Nacari Bryant, left, competes in the Girls 100 hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Will Kruse competes during the Boys 110 hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Des Moines. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Assumption girls soccer beat Muscatine 2-0 Assumption players celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) looks to pass during their game against Assumption at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Morgan Jennings (21) passes against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Dawson Dorsey (26) makes the save against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Jade Jackson (20) and Muscatine's Jenna McLaughlin (2) battle for control of the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Ally Franke (23) and Assumption's Samantha Scodeller (17) battle for control of the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Morgan Jennings (21) falls while attempting to defend Muscatine's Lanie Weikert (5) during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex on Tuesday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Annika Kotula (15) looks to pass against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Lyvia Hulsbrink (4) and Muscatine's Perla Rios (19) battle for control of the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Gabby Lingle (8) and Assumption's Jade Jackson (20) attempt to header the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Gracen Ruggles (19) and Muscatine's Sofia Calderon (12) battle for control of the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Indiana Stephens (18) can’t make the save against Assumption during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Katie Boldt (8), left, and teammates celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Ashyln McGinnis (25) and Assumption's Sam Scodeller (17) battle for control of the ball during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday in Davenport. Assumption won 2-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Gracen Ruggles (19) passes against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Samantha Scodeller (17) and Jade Jackson (20) celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex on Tuesday in Davenport. The goal helped lift Assumption to a 2-0 win. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Annika Kotula (15), Lyvia Hulsbrink (4), Samantha Scodeller (17) and Jade Jackson (20) celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate a goal against Muscatine during their game at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex on Tuesday in Davenport. Assumption won 2-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer Davenport North's George Rucker watches as North Scott's goalie Kade Tippet grabs the ball for a save during the first half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's George Rucker watches as North Scott goalie Kade Tippet grabs the ball for a save during the first half Monday afternoon at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Chase Porter and Davenport North's Will Knight (7) battle for control of the ball during the first half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Chase Porter rips a shot, but it is deflected by Davenport North's goalie Morgan Bequeaith during the second half Monday. Porter scored in the opening minute of the Lancers' 1-0 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Logan O'Brien and North Scott's Luke Crawford go after the ball in the second half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Jayce Carsten and Davenport North's Kyle Bitterman go after the ball during the first half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Max Solis and Davenport North's Isaac Griffiths battle for the ball in the first half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Carter Stratman and Davenport North's Logan O' Brien go for the ball in the first half, Monday, Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Oliver Hughes and Davenport North's Yovanni Morales during the second half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Ashton Wheeler and Davenport North's Jaydon Fox battle for the ball near the sideline in the second half, Monday, at Davenport North. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott at Davenport North boys soccer, Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Normal Community at Moline baseball Moline's Seamus Boyle connects during the first inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader against Normal Community Saturday at Moline. The Maroons swept the Ironmen. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Ryne Schimmel throws to first during the second inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader against Normal Community on Saturday in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Cranston Wall is brushed back while batting against Normal Community in the third inning of game one of a double-header, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Davis Hoffstatter pitches during the first game of the Maroons' doubleheader against Normal Community Saturday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's first baseman Davis Hoffstatter loses control of the throw to first as Normal Community's Ryan Theile runs to second base during the third inning of game two of a double-header, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Seamus Boyle slides at second base as he is tagged out by Normal Community's Jacob O'Day in the third inning of game one of a double-header, Saturday, at Moline. Moline sweeps a double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Seamus Boyle slides at second base as he is tagged out by Normal Community's Jacob O'Day in the third inning of game one of a double-header, Saturday, at Moline. Moline sweeps a double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Normal Community at Moline baseball Saturday. Moline sweeps the double-header 5-4, 5-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Seamus Boyle dives back to first base with first baseman Andrew Briggs waiting the throw during the first game of a double-header against Normal Community, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rock Island beats Rockridge 14-6 Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) attempts to score a run against Rockridge's Maverick Chisholm (11) during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Tyler Hendley (25) pitches to a Rock Island batter during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Hunter Melody (27) pitches to a Rockridge batter during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) attempts to tag out Rockridge's TJ Ulfig (28) during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's TJ Ulfig (28) rounds third base against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Kaleb Sprott (55) catches the pop fly against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) fields a ground ball against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Julian Harris (12) tags out a Rockridge runner at first base during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s McCree DeVoss (22) pitches to a Rockridge batter during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15), Andrew Freeman (2) and Colton Sigel (3) run back to the dugout during their game against Rockridge at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Elijah Frere (10) pitches to a Rock Island batter during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's TJ Ulfig (28) attempts to tag out Rock Island's Andrew Freeman (2) during Monday's non-conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks rallied for a 14-6 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) slides safely into third base against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Maverick Chisholm, left, attempts to get his footing after a play at the plate involving Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) during Monday's non-conference game at Rock Island High School. The hosting Rocks rallied for a 14-6 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Kaleb Sprott (55) tags out Rock Island's Tyler Hansen (23) at third base during Monday's game at the Rock Island High School diamond. The hosting Rocks won the non-conference game 14-6. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) throws a Rockridge runner out at first base during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Elijah Frere (10) pitches to a Rock Island batter during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Tyler Thieme (18) attempts to tag out Rock Island's Devin Krup (14) during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s dugout celebrates a hit against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Julian Harris (12) wears a face mask during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Aiden Leemans (6) celebrates a run against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Tyler Thieme (18) bats against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Tyler Thieme (18) makes a catch in the outfield against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Elijah Boeye (1) celebrates his hit against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Colton Sigel (3) celebrates a run scored against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Julian Harris (12) trots home to awaiting teammates Kenneth Thompson III (9), Andrew Freeman (2) and Mateo Pena (21) after hitting a home run against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Julian Harris (12) and Conner Diiulio (15) celebrates Harris’ home run against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Aiden Leemans (6) attempts to tag out Rock Island's Andrew Freeman (2) at first base during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Andrew Freeman (2) slides safely into third base against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Kaden Hall (2) attempts to field a ground ball against Rock Island during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Colton Sigel (3) slides safely into third base against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Colton Sigel (3) and Tyler Hansen (23) celebrate a run scored against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) tags out Rockridge's Kaden Hall (2) at second base during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) and Colton Sigel (3) celebrate after the Rocks beat Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Colton Sigel (3) smiles after the Rocks beat Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Geneseo hosts Moline for the final game of the season Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) passes against Moline during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) intercepts pass intended for Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) runs the ball against Geneseo during final game of the season Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Noah Harrison (17) runs the ball against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) runs the ball against Moline's Antonio Richmond (3) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) celebrates a Moline turnover during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) looks to pass against Moline during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) celebrates a flag against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) runs the ball against Moline's Gavin Grace (33) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jaheim Thornton (11) runs the ball against Geneseo's Tannen Rink (38) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Geneseo's PJ Moser (28) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Dominic DeBoef (33) runs the ball against Moline during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) intercepts pass intended for Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Caroline Hazen (1) kicks the extra point against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) and Dominic DeBoef (33) high five during final game of the season against Moline at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) runs the ball against Moline's Antonio Richmond (3) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Antonio Richmond (3) tackles Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Grant Sibley (5) and Jaheim Thornton (11) celebrate a touchdown against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Riley Fuller (4) runs the ball against Geneseo's Connor Shipman (71) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Antonio Richmond (3) tackles Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) during final game of the season at Geneseo on Friday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Owen Leetch (64) is tackled by Moline's Cranston Wall (2) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) and Grant Sibley (5) celebrate a touchdown against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Grant Sibley (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Geneseo during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) passes against Moline's Gavin Grace (33) during final game of the season at the high school Friday, April 23, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brennen Smith tries to tackle Moline's Riley Fuller during the first half of Moline's 42-21 win Friday at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's William Taylor breaks up a pass to Moline's Jaheim Thornton in the first half, Friday, in Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK