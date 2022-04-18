Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Payton Kruse did not go out for track & field his freshman season. His sophomore campaign was wiped out by a global pandemic. His junior y…
The Drake Relays will be held April 28-30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. High school athletes have until 8 a.m. Friday to qualify.
The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association changed how it ranks boys soccer teams this season.
PV goalkeeper Libby Kamp made two saves in penalty kicks as Pleasant Valley edged Bettendorf Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
The North Scott keeper has made 54 saves through four games, including 12 and a game-deciding stop in a penalty kick win over Bettendorf last week.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Saiheed Jah was an all-state hurdler as a sophomore and earned the WB6 soccer MVP award as a junior this season. On the track, he's already won his first two events of the year.
The 35th annual Rock Island girls track and field Invitational came down to the final event, and Geneseo’s 4x400 defending state champion relay team made sure it ended the meet on top.
ELDRIDGE — Even though his team had outscored its first two opponents 17-0, Muscatine head girls soccer coach Edgar Arceo praised his team fol…
A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week: