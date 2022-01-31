alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers goes up to the basket against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: MAC wrestling meet in Muscatine Pleasant Valley 138-pounder Jack Miller wrestles North Scott 138-pounder Luke Elgin during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. BOBBY METCALF Pleasant Valley 182-pounder Rusty VanWetzinga wrestles Central DeWitt 182-pounder Chris Wrage during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. BOBBY METCALF North Scott 170-pounder Seth Madden wrestles Pleasant Valley 170-pounder Caden McDermott during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. BOBBY METCALF Assumption 220-pounder Aiden Morgan wrestles Muscatine 220-pounder Evan Franke during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. BOBBY METCALF North Scott 170-pounder Seth Madden wrestles Pleasant Valley 170-pounder Caden McDermott during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. BOBBY METCALF Photos: Davenport West beats Central DeWitt Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner puts up a shot past Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Mario Clark gets a shot up while being grabbed by Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Landon Winston takes a 3 against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Mario Clark looks to put up a shot against Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is defended by Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers goes up to the basket against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner puts up a shot against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers puts up a shot against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers takes a shot against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Mario Clark drives past Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Zachary Paustian is guarded by Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner puts up a shot over Central DeWitt's Brady Petersen during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen takes a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert looks to shoot a 3 against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Mario Clark is fouled by Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers puts up a shot against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner puts up a shot against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert takes a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn takes a 3 against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is defended by Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert looks to put up a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers ties up Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup takes a 3 against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn grabs a rebound against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen takes a 3 against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen puts up a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Zachary Paustian grabs a rebound against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner looks to pass while being defended by Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert puts up a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert (50) steals the ball from Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert drives on Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner pokes the ball away from Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert grabs a rebound against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner looks to get a shot up against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup goes out of bounds against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn puts up a shot against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is fouled by Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner (1) during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner celebrates after making a 3 in the second quarter against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner takes a shot over Central DeWitt's Carter Drury during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers puts up a shot while being defended by Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert (50) and Matthew Watters (24) during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters trips up Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn and Davenport West's Mario Clark fight for a rebound during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert looks to pass against Davenport West during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is guarded by Davenport West's Tysonn Burrage during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers passes the ball against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Bobby Metcalf Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner (0) celebrates after making a 3 to end the second quarter against Central DeWitt during a MAC game Friday at Davenport West High School. Gardner was 5 of 6 from the 3-point line in the first half. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Pleasant Valley at Davenport North boys basketball (Jan. 27, 2022) Davenport North's Cade Guinn (32) and Pleasant Valley's JT Muszalski battle for the opening tip-off in a Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at North High School. Cade Guinn of Davenport North controls the opening tip on a second attempt. Connor Borbeck (23) of Pleasant Valley tips the ball away from Davenport North's Cade Guinn as they and the Spartans' Joel Lawlor (14) and Ryan Dolphin (2) battle for a rebound after a missed shot by James Porter of North. Ryan Dolphin (2) of Pleasant Valley passes the ball past Davenport North's Cade Guinn (32) and George Rucker on drive into the lane in the first quarter Thursday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the North High Gymnasium. Dolphin's pass turned into an assist as David Gorsline buried a 3-point basket from the left corner. Cade Guinn (32) puts up a first-quarter shot against Pleasant Valley defenders JT Muszalski (24) and Joel Lawlor (14). Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor, right, tries to swipe the basketball from Davenport North's Cade Guinn in a battle for a loose ball in the first quarter Thursday. Adding defensive pressure for the Spartans are David Gorsline (33) and JT Muszalski. The ball eventually went out of bounds off Lawlor, allowing the Wildcats to maintain possession. Pleasant Valley's David Gorsline (33) takes on double duty as he tries to defend against Davenport North's Cade Guinn (32) and Mike Lowery. Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor (14) shoots over James Porter of Davenport North. Joel Lawlor of Pleasant Valley tries to maneuver against Davenport North defender Cade Guinn. Joel Lawlor of Pleasant Valley tries to maneuver against Davenport North defender Cade Guinn. Davenport North's Mike Lowery, left, and Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck dive for a loose ball in the North end of the court during first-quarter action Thursday at North. Class 4A No. 2 Pleasant Valley squeaked out a 32-27 win. JonGremmels Connor Borbeck, right, of Pleasant Valley is knocked backward on an offensive foul by Cade Guinn of Davenport North in the first quarter Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Cade Guinn, with ball, of Davenport North draws a crowd after grabbing an offensive rebound, with teammates Mike Lowery (1) and Kyren McNulty (11) nearby to help. Joel Lawlor, right, of Pleasant Valley, and Kyren McNulty of Davenport North have a stare-down as McNulty wait for Lawlor to make his move in the first quarter. Davenport North's Mike Lowery goes up to score and give the Wildcats an 8-5 lead against Pleasant Valley with about a minute left in the first quarter Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Ryan Dolphin, the only player to reach double digits in scoring Thursday, handles the ball on the Pleasant Valley offensive end in the final minute of the first quarter. He finished with 12 points in the 32-27 win. TreVon Coney of Davenport North flies by as he tries to disrupt a shot by Pleasant Valley's Coy Kipper late in the first quarter Thursday at the North High gymnasium. Connor Borbeck of Pleasant Valley brings the ball upcourt before launching an unsuccessful 3-point attempt as the first quarter ends with Davenport North leading 10-7. David Gorsline, left, of Pleasant Valley makes a drive to the basket against TreVon Coney of Davenport North to open second-quarter action. Gorsline's drive was cut off as he got nearer to the basket. Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman issues directions to his players from the sidelines during the second quarter. Ryan Dolphin of Pleasant Valley tries to dribble past Davenport North defender Kyle Lamonte in the second period. Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin tries to dribble around Davenport North's K.J. Lamonte early in the second quarter Thursday night. Dolphin had 12 points for the Spartans in their 32-27 victory. JonGremmels Davenport North's Mike Lowery tries to cut off the drive by Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck. Davenport North's Kyle Lamonte passes off after finding a triple team of Pleasant Valley players on his drive into the lane. Ryan Dolphin, right, of Pleasant Valley forces a turnover as he goes for a steal against TreVon Coney of Davenport North.