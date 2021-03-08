Assumption vs Mt. Vernon in the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Assumption's Emarion Ellis goes in for two of his 12 points Tuesday night against Mount Vernon in a Class 3A substate final at Davenport North High School.
Assumption's Emarion Ellis goes for a lay up in the first half in the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Assumption's Matt Tallman runs with the ball after a steal in the first half against Mount Vernon and converts a layup. Tallman had a team-high 20 points in the Knights' 57-33 victory.
Assumption's Noah Mack is boxed in by Mt. Vernon's Keaton Kutcher and Collin Swantz (5) in the second half of the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
The Assumption boys basketball team celebrates after defeating Mount Vernon 57-33 in a Class 3A substate final at Davenport North High School on Tuesday. Assumption advances to next week's state tournament in Des Moines.
Assumption's Emarion Ellis drives around Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher in the first half of last week's Class 3A substate final. Ellis and the Knights face Dallas Center-Grimes in a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Des Moines.
Mt. Vernon's Jensen Meeker pulls on the jersey of Assumption's Emarion Ellis while going for a rebound in the first half of the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Assumption fans cheer their team on as they play Mt. Vernon in the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Assumption's coach Matt Fitzpatrick talks to the team during time-out in the second half against Mt. Vernon in the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Assumption's Noah Mack looks to pass with pressure from Mt. Vernon's Collin Swantz during the second half of the Class 3A substate final boys basketball, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Assumption's Noah Mack looks to pass with pressure from Mount Vernon's Collin Swantz during the second half of last week's Iowa Class 3A substate final at Davenport North High School. The Knights (18-6) face Dallas Center-Grimes in a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Assumption basketball team members are presented with the Class 3A State qualifier banner after defeating Mt. Vernon in the substate final boys basketball game, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
The Assumption basketball team members present the Class 3A State qualifier banner after defeating Mt. Vernon in the substate final boys basketball game, Tuesday, March. 2, at Davenport North High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) goes up for a shot through a pair of Iowa City Liberty defenders during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Joey Borbeck (10) celebrates a 3-pointer against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate during a timeout during the Class 4A boys substate final against Iowa City Liberty at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday. PV qualified for the state tournament with a 57-46 victory.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor (22) goes up for a shot against a pair of Iowa City Liberty defenders during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor (22) goes up for a shot against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) drives to the basket against Iowa City Liberty's Lucas Forbes (12) during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) goes up for a shot against a pair of Iowa City Liberty defenders during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) goes up for a shot against Iowa City Liberty's Kelby Telander (25) during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Iowa City Liberty's Lucas Forbes (12) and Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins (24) fight for the rebound during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) celebrates a 3-pointer against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate a basket before halftime during the Class 4A boys substate final against Iowa City Liberty at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s student section cheers on the Spartans during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle (23) shoots a 3-pointer against Iowa City Liberty's Basil Aldoss (23) during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley’s bench celebrates a 3-point shot against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday. The Spartans prevailed 57-46.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) goes up for a shot against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20), center, and teammates celebrate an Iowa City Liberty turnover during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) goes up for a 3-pointer against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins (24) and Joey Borbeck (10) celebrate at half court during the Class 4A boys substate final against Iowa City Liberty at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor (22) goes up for a shot against Iowa City Liberty's Kelby Telander (25) during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle (23) shoots a 3-pointer against Iowa City Liberty during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against Moline’s Elizabeth Lynn (14), Bralee Trice (32) and Kadence Tatum (13) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo’s Alisande Rapps (10) drives to the basket against Moline’s Bralee Trice (32) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo’s Jordan Porter (40) attempts a 3-pointer against Moline’s Caroline Hazen (10) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline’s Bralee Trice (32) and Geneseo’s Ann Wirth (42) reach for the rebound during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo’s Madeline Barickman (22) goes up for a shot against Moline’s Renee Shipp (30) and Kadence Tatum (13) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo’s Ali Rapps goes up for a shot against Moline’s Bralee Trice during their game at Wharton Field House on Tuesday in Moline. Rapps scored 18 points as Geneseo beat Moline 59-45.
Moline’s Bralee Trice (32) holds on to the ball against Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) and Madeline Barickman (22) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig, left, and Moline’s Anadiah McDowell-Nunn reach for the ball during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday in Moline.
Moline’s Kadence Tatum (13) goes up for a shot against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline’s Bralee Trice goes up for a shot against Geneseo’s Faith Henderson (34) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Madeline Barickman (22) passes during their game against Moline at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Cardboard cutouts of fans consisting of alumni, pets, and celebrities, are seen in the stands during Moline’s game against Geneseo at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) passes against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) attempts to pass against Geneseo's Abigail Barickman (23) and Ann Wirth (42) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Madeline Barickman (22) takes the ball up the court during their game against Moline at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Ann Wirth (42) grabs the rebound against Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Jordan Porter (40) attempts a 3-point shot against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Renee Ships (30), Moline's Anadiah McDowell-Nunn (20), and Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) fight for the rebound against Geneseo's Madeline Barickman (22) and Kammie Ludwig (30) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) shoots free throws against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Geneseo's Alisande Rapps (10) drives down the court against Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Anadiah McDowell-Nunn (20) goes up for a shot against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Renee Ships (30) and Anadiah McDowell-Nunn (20) apply pressure on Geneseo's Alisande Rapps (10) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Bralee Trice (32) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Madeline Barickman (22) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Anadiah McDowell-Nunn (20) shoots free throws against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Isabella Smith (40) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline's Isabella Smith (40) goes up for a 3-pointer against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
Moline’s bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline.
United Township’s Shawntia Lewis (52) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Riley Filler (15) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Shawntia Lewis (52) shoots free throws against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Courtney Farwell (40) blocks United Township’s Kaylie Pena (5) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter (15) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Jenna Drish (24) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Kaylie Pena (5) drives to the basket against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter goes up for a shot against Orion’s Marly Lillibridge (11) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter goes up for a shot against Orion’s Courtney Farwell on Wednesday at United Township High School. UTHS beat Orion 62-44.
United Township’s Lorena Awou (40) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Ella Sundberg (25) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter (15) attempts a 3-point shot against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter (15) looks to shoot against Orion’s Courtney Farwell (40) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s DaNaijah Cartwright (23) beats the buzzer with a shot from the logo against Orion’s Mary Mohr (21) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s bench celebrates DaNaijah Cartwright’s buzzer beater before halftime during their game against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Courtney Farwell (40) has her shot blocked by United Township’s Lorena Awou (40) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Courtney Farwell (40) passes against United Township’s Lorena Awou (40) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Riley Filler (15) attempts a 3-pointer against United Township at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Hailey James goes up for a shot against United Township’s Zainab Maiyaki (25) at United Township on Wednesday.
Orion’s Marly Lillibridge (11) attempts a shot between United Township’s Kaylie Pena (5) and Shawntia Lewis (52) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Marly Lillibridge (11) drives to the basket against United Township’s Jade Hunter (15) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion assistant coach Jill Filler and daughter Riley Filler (15) are seen at the bench during their game against United Township at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Attingly Taylor, left, and DaNaijah Cartwright exchange a high-five during their game against Orion at United Township on Wednesday.
Orion’s Jennie Abbott (3) takes a shot against United Township’s Kaylie Pena (5) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Riley Filler goes up for a shot against United Township at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Jennie Abbott drives to the basket against United Township’s Kaylie Pena (5) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Orion’s Riley Filler (15) shoots free throws against United Township at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township head coach Carie Walker talks to her players during their game against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Lorena Awou (40) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Courtney Farwell (40) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Jade Hunter goes up for a shot against Orion’s Mary Mohr (21) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Shawntia Lewis (52) celebrates at the bench during their game against Orion at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s DaNaijah Cartwright (23) looks to pass against Orion’s Mary Mohr (21) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s DaNaijah Cartwright (23) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Mary Mohr (21) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
United Township’s Lorena Awou (40) goes up for a shot against Orion’s Riley Filler (15) at United Township Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in East Moline.
Moline's Ryne Schimmel tries to get around Sterling's Trevon Jordan in the first half Friday night at Wharton Field House. The Maroons beat the Golden Warriors 73-59.
Sterling's Trevon Jordan blocks the path of Moline's Ryan Schimmel in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over Sterling's John Paul Schilling in the first half Friday night Wharton Field House.
Sterling's Tyree Kelly looks to go around Moline's Grant Welch in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Sterling's Tyree Kelly looks to shoot over Moline's Grant Welch in the first half Friday at Moline.
Sterling's Donovan Jones moves the ball past Moline's Michael Galvin in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Sterling at Moline boys basketball, Friday.
Moline's Brock Harding keeps the ball away from Sterling's Cater Ryan in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Sterling at Moline boys basketball.
Moline's Ryan Schimmel drives the ball around Sterling's Trevon Jordan in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Brock Harding shoots over Sterling's John Paul Schilling (2) and Noel Aponte in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Robert Pulliam goes for a lay up shoot with the out reaching arm of Sterling's Nathan Ottens on defense during the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Robert Pulliam trips past Sterling's Donovan Jones in the second half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Grant Welch drives to the hoop with pressure from Sterling's Carter Ryan in the first half, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Robert Pulliam goes in for a slam dunk in the final minuets against Sterling, Friday, at Moline.
Moline's Robert Pulliam hangs on the rim after a slam dunk in the final minuets against Sterling, Friday, at Moline.
United Township's Jade Hunter (15) and Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) pose for a photo after their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo. Both Hunter and Ludwig reached the 1,000 points milestone during Friday’s game.
Geneseo's Ann Wirth (42) drives to the basket against United Township's DaNaijah Carwright (23) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) lays the ball up against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Jade Hunter goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Madeline Barickman during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday. Hunter scored her 1,000th career point on the night
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) is surrounded by teammates after she scored her 1,000 career point against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo head coach Scott Hardison gives Kammie Ludwig (30) a ball, net, and flowers after Ludwig scored her 1,000 career point against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) blows kisses to the crowd after she scored her 1,000 career point against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig’s (30) ponytail is seen as she is announced before the Maple Leaf’s game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Ann Wirth (42) goes up for a shot against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Alisande Rapps (10) drives around United Township's Kaylie Pena (5) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Ann Wirth (42) and United Township's Zainab Maiyaki (25) fight for the loose ball during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Jade Hunter (15) goes up for a shot after the game during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Jade Hunter (15) goes up for a shot against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Lorena Awou (40) goes up for a shot against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's DaNaijah Carwright (23) and Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) reach for the rebound during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Jade Hunter (15) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Ann Wirth (42) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo’s bench applaud’s Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) after she scored her 1,000 career point during their Western Big 6 game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) and Geneseo's head coach Scott Hardison pose for a photos after Ludwig scored her 1,000 career point during their Western Big 6 game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) is greeted by her parents Jennifer and Justin after Ludwig scored her 1,000 career point during their Western Big 6 game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo cheerleaders hold up signs in honor Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) after she scored her 1,000 career point during their Western Big 6 game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's Kaylie Pena (5) drives to the basket against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo’s bench celebrates scoring against United Township during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Alisande Rapps (10) and United Township's Kaylie Pena (5) dive on a loose ball during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Jordan Porter (40) collides with United Township's Rylee Sherwood (12) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Alicia Mackey (20) goes up for a shot against United Township's Lorena Awou (40) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against United Township's Ciara Hull (20) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (24) and United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) box out for the rebound during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (24) attempts a shot against United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) and Lorena Awou (40) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's head coach Scott Hardison celebrates with his players during their Western Big 6 game against United Township at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (24) attempts to pass against United Township's Ciara Hull (20) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo.
United Township's head coach Carie Walker smiles as she looks over at Jade Hunter (15) during their Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School Friday, March 5, 2021, in Geneseo. Hunter went on to score her 1,000 career point during the game.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson has the ball knocked loose by Moline's Grant Welch in the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers goes to the basket with Baker Beal backing up the play against Moline during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jordan Rice goes to the basket with pressure from Moline's Michael Galvin in the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Colton Sigel goes to the basket with pressure from Moline's Jasper Ogburn and Brock Harding (2) during the second half, Saturday, March, 6, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Colton Sigel goes to the basket with pressure from Moline's Jasper Ogburn, right, and Brock Harding (2) during the second half of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference game at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
Rock Island's Colton Sigel goes to the basket with pressure from Moline's Jasper Ogburn during the second half, Saturday, March, 6, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson goes with a lay up shot in the second half, Saturday, March, 6, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers takes a shot over Moline's Jasper Ogburn in the second half of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference game at the Rock Island Fieldhouse. Nimmers scored 32 points in Rocky's 82-75 victory.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers that a shot past Moline's Jasper Ogburn in the second half, Saturday, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jordan Rice drives the ball around Moline's Kyle Taylor, during the second half, Saturday, March, 6, at Rock Island.
Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Saturday, March, 6.
Moline's Michael Galvin blocks the shot of Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers during the second half, Saturday, March, 6, at Rock Island.
Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Saturday, March, 6, Rock Island.