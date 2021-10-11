Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
John Argo is this week's Iowa Pacesetter. Argo rushed for a career-high 241 yards and three touchdowns for Davenport Assumption a week ago.
Tonight's Bettendorf High School football game at Iowa City West has been cancelled because of COVID-related issues within the Trojans' program.
Pleasant Valley outscored second-ranked City High 17-0 in the second half Friday night to pick up its fourth straight win.
Bettendorf added a victory to its football record Friday, but it didn’t come the way the Bulldogs had hoped.
A capsule look at each prep football game in the metro area and our area game of the week in Goose Lake.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines and Bettendorf's Chase Wakefield won individual titles Thursday at the Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt.
Giovanni Rivera carried the load for the Davenport North High School football team and also carried the Wildcats back into playoff contention.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
There is no denying that Alleman football has had a tough year, but the team has found positives in its season.
For one, that there is a team at all. And that two-way star Charles Jagusah is on it.
Moline's Ella Ramsay didn't want to play volleyball at first. In fact, she was mad at her mom for even making her try out.
But five years later she earned a college scholarship and is now leading the Maroons to WB6 title.