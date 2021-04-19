alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Apr 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Participants take off during the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Photos: 85th annual Jesse Day Relays Assumption’s Anna Wohlers throws the shot put during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. Wohlers set personal bests last week in the discus and shot put. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Anna Wohlers throws the shot put during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. Wohlers won the discus and finished second in the shot put. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Joe Turner throws the discus during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Joe Simpson throws the discus during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. Simpson won the shot put and took third in the discus. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North’s James Porter competes in the 800 sprint medley relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Emily See competes in the 3000 meter run during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Darnell Butler competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Darnell Butler competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. Butler won the event with a leap of 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Bailey Boddicker takes off after receiving the baton from Ava Garrard during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Micah Green clears the bar for the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham competes in the shuttle hurdle relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday Graham won the high jump, 100 hurdles and was part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Kaci Johnson competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Marquan Quinn competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West’s Ashton Urmie smiles while competing in the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Athena Nelson crosses the finish line for the 100 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. Johnson won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 0 1/2 inches. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sam Skarich competes in the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Owen Christy takes off after receiving the baton from Micah Green during the distance medley at the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Ellie Erpelding throws the shot put during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg throws the shot put during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg throws the shot put during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Brandt Williams throws the discus during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Zach McMillian throws the discus during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Addison Binnie competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Addison Binnie competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Burlington’s T’Andre Jones competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Kade Kreinbring competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Cole Jennings competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Darnell Butler competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Emerson Quick takes off with the baton for the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s KyaSue Locke takes off during the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Kaitlyn Knoche runs during the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Participants take off during the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Paul Schwartz runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Elvin Harris clears the bar for the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Tynan Numkena runs before the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Peyton Seberg clears the bar for the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West’s Charlie Macaluso competes in the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Marquan Quinn competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Will Kruse has qualified to run in the 110 high hurdles next week at the Drake Relays. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Spenser Del Vecchio clears the bar for the high jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Simon Weitz, right, competes in and eventually wins 100 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Hunter Davenport and Assumption’s Angelo Jackson compete in the 100 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt’s Savanah Meyne competes in the long jump competes in the long jump during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North’s Sophia Tensley runs the distance medley during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Solon’s Michael Pipolo bites his chain before the distance medley during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Dane Howard runs during the distance medley during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Morgan Jennings crosses the finish line for the 400 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Addison Binnie wins the 400 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Jackson Richter crosses the finish line for the 400 meter dash during the 85th annual Jesse Day Relays invitational at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Bettendorf girls beat North Scott 9-1 Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) and North Scott's Baillie Arbogast (21) attempt to header the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Alma Gonzalez-Hayes (9) and North Scott's Riley Collins (3) attempt to header the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Alma Gonzalez-Hayes (9) and North Scott's Riley Collins (3) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Brooklyn Bullock (11) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott's Georgia Brunkan (8) and Bettendorf's Olivia Wiley (20) challenge each other during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) dribbles past a pair of North Scott defenders during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) dribbles past a pair of North Scott defenders during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Karly Schnorrenberg (2) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Brooklyn Bullock (11) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf players celebrate one of the team's nine goals against North Scott during Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at the North Scott Pitch in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) passes against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) and North Scott's Leix Ward (22) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) passes against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) and North Scott's Karly Schnorrenberg (2) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrate a goal during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Ava Utsinger (7) passes against North Scott's Reagan Schoening (18) during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott's Paige Westlin (0) makes a save against Bettendorf during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Alma Gonzalez-Hayes (9) and North Scott's Reese Hilsenbeck (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) passes against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott's Tabitha Skyles (13) and Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott's Tabitha Skyles (13) and Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) scores a goal during a penalty kick against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) and Ava Utsinger (7) celebrate a goal against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrate a goal against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) walks back to the sideline during halftime of the Bulldog's 9-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over North Scott on Tuesday at the North Scott Pitch in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4), right, smiles, with teammates during halftime of their game against against North Scott at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer Pleasant Valley's Aidan Judd heads a ball in front of Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari during the first half Monday night. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Tristan Wakefield takes a header as he battles with Pleasant Valley's Aidan Judd during the first half, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Xavier Potts and Pleasant Valley's Aidan Judd battle for the ball in the second half Monday night at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 1-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Owen Gannaway and Bettendorf's Noah Shook battle for control of the ball in the first half Monday. The Spartans posted a 1-0 win over the rival Bulldogs at Spartan Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Xavier Potts and Pleasant Valley's Aidan Judd battle for the ball in the second half, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf students watch the boys soccer game against Pleasant Valley, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley students watch the boys soccer game against Bettendorf, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari and Pleasant Valley's Aidan Judd go after the ball in the first half, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's J J Gonzales-Hayes dives after the ball kicked towards the goal in the first half, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Colin Meyer and Bettendorf's David Canfield battle for the ball, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's J J Gonzales-Hayes dives after the ball kicked towards the goal in the first half, Monday, at Pleasant Valley. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley boys soccer GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rockridge beats Riverdale 60-25 Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) hugs Peyton Locke (26) after a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) hugs Peyton Locke (26) after a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge quarterback Brayden Deem (16) fires a pass against Riverdale during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. The Rockets won the game 60-25. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) looks for an opening around Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. Locke set a school record with six touchdowns in the Rockets' 60-25 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) runs the ball after making a catch in front of Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) managed to out-run the Riverdale Rams defense all night Monday as he scored six touchdowns in the Rockets' 60-25 Three Rivers Conference Rock Division home victory in Edgington. Here, Locke escapes the reach of Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10). MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Dye (23) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) passes against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) flexes as he runs the ball in for a touchdown against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Brady Reed (72) and Cole Jennings (10) celebrate a touchdown against against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) and Cole Jennings (10) celebrate a touchdown against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) runs the ball against Rockridge's Dan DeSmet (69) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) is tackled by a Riverdale defender during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) is tackled by Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (65) sacks Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (65) sacks Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) tackles Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) runs the ball against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Sawyer Weinert (4) tackles Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) passes against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Sawyer Weinert (4) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) is tackled by a against Riverdale defender during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) grabs a hold of his water bottle during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Elijah Frere (44) looks over at the scoreboard during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Matthew Bayne (50) is seen silhouetted during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Luke Wiklund (25) waits for the snap during their game against Rockridge at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Brady Rogers (14) reads the offense during their game against Rockridge at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Chris Geier (11) talks with the coaching staff during a timeout of their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Moline beats United Township 4-2 Moline's Davis Hoffstatter (17) pitches to a against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) pitches against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Robert Woods (4) and Hunter Warren (12) celebrate a run scored against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jeff Davis (5) scores a run against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jeff Davis (5) falls to the ground in pain after scoring a run against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ethan Sountris (13) bats against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shawn Lewis (20) throws out a against United Township runner at first base during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) attempts to tag out United Township's Davin Theim (11) during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shae Drobushevich (15) fields the ground ball against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shae Drobushevich (15) fields the ground ball but can’t make the play at first base against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) scores a run against Moline's Seamus Boyle (3) during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) reacts to scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) reacts to scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Julio Tapia (5) celebrates scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jordan Ledford (1) tags out Moline's Justin Grigsby (7) and turns the double play during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) reacts to striking out a Moline batter during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) reacts to striking out a Moline batter during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Davis Hoffstatter (17) pitches to a against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shawn Lewis (20) catches the pop fly against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) celebrates hitting a double against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) smiles before an inning against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Geneseo boys soccer win their first Western Big 6 after 1-1 overtime draw against Rock Island Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) and Rock Island's Migambi Athanas (10) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) and Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrate a goal against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Kyle Gant (11) looks to pass against Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrates after the Maple Leafs tied Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) and Matthew Daly (11) celebrate after the second over time against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Conner Nelson (31) falls while defending Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) and Gage Tafoya (1) make the save against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Aidan Ntinyegezwa (8) looks to pass against Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zachary Beckman (4) shoots the penalty kick against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Ben Samuelson (1) can’t make the save against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) headers the ball against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Murad Ahmed (7) and Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Htoo Law Shee (22) and Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) and Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) fall during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) and Geneseo's Charles Rice (41) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Htoo Law Shee (22) passes against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) header the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) passes against Rock Island's Edwin Beltran (19) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) headers the ball against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Charles Rice (41) and Thomas Robinson (6) defend Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr (21) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN