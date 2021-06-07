Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

Pleasant Valley players celebrate receiving the state championship trophy Saturday evening following a 1-0 win over Iowa City West in Des Moines.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Pleasant Valley players hoist their Class 3A state championship trophy after beating Iowa City West 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley players goad senior Gabe Johnson towards the center of the field as he is announced as the Class 3A all-tournament team goal keeper Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
A scrum of players all leap to head the ball in front of the Iowa City West goal Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley junior Rhys Ward lines up the game-winning goal from about 35 yards out Saturday evening at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley players embrace as they celebrate their victory against Iowa City West Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley senior goal keeper Gabe Johnson makes a block against Iowa City West Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley players receive their state champion trophy after their victory against Iowa City West Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley senior Jack Roemer (23) is announced as the Class 3A all-tournament team captain Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley senior goal keeper Gabe Johnson makes a diving block against Iowa City West Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley juniors Rhys Ward, left, and Aidan Judd react on the field after Ward scored the winning goal against Iowa City West on Saturday in Des Moines. Ward scored from about 35 yards out in the team's 1-0 victory.
Pleasant Valley players dog pile on the field as they celebrate their victory against Iowa City West Saturday during the championship round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley players embrace as they celebrate their victory against Iowa City West on Saturday during the championship game of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. PV prevailed 1-0.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) and Camryn Woods (25), celebrate a goal as Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) walks past them during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe (3) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26), Camryn Woods (25) and Jayne Abraham (18) celebrate a goal as Bettendorf's Jordan Martens walks past them during Friday night's Class 3A regional final at Spartan Stadium.
Bettendorf's Autumn Skahill (2) and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Landry Tucker (2) takes control of the ball from Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) during the Class 3A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday night. The Spartans prevailed 4-0.
Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33) gets through Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) and Olivia Wiley (20) during a Class 3A regional final Friday night. The Spartans posted a 4-0 victory.
Pleasant Valley's Maddie Hamborg (8) and Bettendorf's Ava Utsinger (7) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Camryn Woods (25) attempts a goal against Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33) and Camryn Woods (25) celebrate a goal against Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Libby Kamp (0) and Sydney Zabel (1) celebrate beating Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Landry Tucker (2) celebrates after the Spartans beat Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Peyton Markham (10) gets control of the ball against Pleasant Valley during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Leah Peakin (48) and Bettendorf's Riley Markham (11) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) passes against Pleasant Valley during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate after the Spartans beat Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Maya Hartz (20) passes against Bettendorf's Delaney Speth (3) during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) and Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Riley Markham (11) takes control of the ball against Pleasant Valley during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Delaney Speth (3) headers the ball against Pleasant Valley during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Fans watch the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Olivia Wiley (20) and Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann (11) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Sisters Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann (11) and Morgan Russmann (33) walk to the bench during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) headers the ball against Pleasant Valley's Jayne Abraham (18) during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Camryn Woods (25) and teammates celebrate beating Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16) and Pleasant Valley's Jayne Abraham (18) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Peyton Markham (10) and Pleasant Valley's Landry Tucker (2) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33), Natalie Aller (26) and Maddie Hamborg (8) celebrate a goal against Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33) looks to pass against Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Leah Peakin (48) and Bettendorf's Jordan Martens (23) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate a goal against Bettendorf during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Alleman's Dylan Phelps (18) slides into second base with Freeport's Cole Trickel (2) waiting for a throw at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Alex Edwards (5) attempts to make a catch on second base while playing against Freeport's Ethan Eilders (11) at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Dom Ferrari (2) makes a catch at home plate while playing against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Nathan Noble (13) pitches against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Dylan Phelps (18) batting against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Alex Edwards (5) makes a catch on second base while playing against Freeport's Lucas Dinderman (13) at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Dom Ferrari (2) makes a throw at home plate while playing against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Rudy Glancey (30) makes a throw while playing against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman's Alex Edwards (5) makes a catch on second base while playing against Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Alleman host Freeport at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Friday, June 4, 2021.
Pleasant Valley sophomores Braden Simmons and Nolan Graham hug after the Spartans' victory against Johnston Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley players swarm junior Rhys Ward after the Spartans' victory against Johnston Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley senior goal keeper Gabe Johnson makes a block in the closing minutes of the Spartans' 1-0 victory against Johnston on Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley senior Jack Roemer heads the ball away for the Spartans' goal against Johnston Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley juniors Rhys Ward and Aidan Judd embrace after the Spartans' victory against Johnston Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
United Township's Jade Hunter clears the bar in the high jump at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet Thursday at Rock Island. Hunter qualified for state in the event.
United Township's Jade Hunter clears the bar in the high jump at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Moline Corynn Holmes clears the bar in the high jump at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Valerie Holland gives her all in the discus throw during the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
United Township's Tyagia Wiggins finishes in the 4x100 meter relay at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
United Township's Tyagia Wiggins finishes in the 400 meter relay at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet Thursday at Rock Island. The Panthers won the event with a time of 49.57 seconds.
United Township's Madelyn Miller and Moline's Lylia Gomez run in the middle of the pack during the 3200 meter run at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
United Township's Mariette Soglohun in the 100 meter hurdles at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Moline's Corynn Holmes in the 100 meter hurdles at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Moline's Samantha Veto, girls track coach Becky Anderson and Corynn Holmes celebrate after learning they qualified for state in the high jump during the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Moline's Samantha Veto jumps off the landing mat and screams out with joy after clearing the bar in the high jump at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Moline's Samantha Veto screams out with joy after clearing the bar in the high jump at the Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Illinois Class 3A girls sectional track meet, Thursday at Rock Island.
Geneseo's Malakai Schaad competes in the pole vault during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Rob Pulliam cleared 6-feet, 6-inches to win the high jump competition during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference boys track & field meet at Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium.
Moline's Saiheed Jah competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson competes in the high jump during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference boys track & field meet at Rock Island High School. With a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches, Dockery-Jackson placed second in the event, setting a school record.
Rock Island's Johnnie Teague competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
United Township's Adreian Roper competes in the high jump during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Boukary Mbengue competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
United Township competes in the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Boukary Mbengue competes in the 100 meter dash during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Rob Pulliam competes in the high jump during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Mathew Bailey competes in the high jump during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Quincy's Demetrius Leaphart competes in the 3200 meter run during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Quincy's Nicholas Bange competes in the pole vault during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Quincy's Makhi II Dewis competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
United Township's Caden Killam competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Moline's Nathan Wang competes in the 100 meter dash during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
United Township competes in the 100 meter dash during the Western Big 6 Conference boys track and field meet at Rock Island High School, in Rock Island, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Rock Island runners competes in the 100-meter dash during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference boys track & field meet at Rock Island's Public School Stadium. Darrell Woodson (11.06) was Rocky's top finisher in the event, placing third.
Alleman's Kendall Wendt (6) makes her way down the field with Peoria Richwoods' Audrey Crowson (19) trying to chase her down during Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A regional soccer match at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline. Alleman won the game 1-0, winning on penalty kicks.
Alleman's Kiersten Bailey (10) beats Peoria Richwoods' Rachael Uppole (22) to a header during Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A regional opener at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline. Bailey scored the clinching goal in the penalty kick showdown that secured Alleman's 1-0 victory.
Alleman's Izzy Pinc (3) beats Peoria Richwoods' Rachael Uppole (22) to a header during Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A regional soccer matchup at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline. Despite dominating the game, Alleman had to win it 1-0 in a penalty kick showdown.
Alleman's Ella DeSmet (5) makes a header at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Kendall Wendt (6) makes her way down the field with Richwoods' Jackie Contreras (10) coming up from behind at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Meredith Maynard (15) attempts a goal against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Meredith Maynard (15) gets control of the ball while playing against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) gets control of the ball while playing against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Chassity Colburn (7) takes the ball down the field with Richwoods' Audrey Crowson (19) attempting to stop her at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Regan Bowling (11) gets control of the ball while playing against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Ella DeSmet (5) and Richwoods' Natalya Main (5) try to get control of the ball at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Abby Glackin (9) tries to make a header into the net while playing against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman host Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman celebrates after winning the Class 2A Illinois regional girls soccer semifinal against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Alleman's Sofia Fernandez (4) celebrates after winning the Class 2A Illinois regional girls soccer semifinal against Richwoods at Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) tags out Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15) at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Moline's Noah Harrison (19) dives back onto first base on Monday against Rock Island.
Rock Island's Dylan Martin (4) leaps to make a grab at third base Monday.
Moline's Josh Morales (16) celebrates with teammates after hitting a homerun at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Rock Island's Colton Sigel (3) makes a throw to a teammate while playing against Moline at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Moline's pitcher winds up a pitch against Rock Island at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Rock Island's Dylan Martin (4) tags out Moline's Justin Grigsby (7) at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Rock Island's Tyler Hansen (23) rounds third on his way to home plate while playing against Moline at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Moline's Justin Grigsby (7) bats against Rock Island at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Moline shortstop Ryne Schimmel (1) tags out Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15) at second base during the doubleheader between the two teams Monday.
Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15) winds up a pitch against Moline at Moline High School, Monday, May 31, 2021.
Moline players celebrates a home run by Josh Morales (16) during Monday's doubleheader.
PV rode its defense to the state semifinals Tuesday evening with a 1-0 triumph over second-ranked and third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Former Davenport West standout and United Township girls basketball coach Justin Shiltz is the new coach at Central DeWitt.
Second-ranked Pleasant Valley received two goals apiece from Morgan Russmann and Camryn Woods on Friday night in a regional final.
The Pleasant Valley boys soccer team claimed its first state championship in program history with a 1-0 win over perennial power Iowa City West.
Pleasant Valley knocked off Johnston 1-0 on Thursday to reach its first state soccer final in program history.
ELDRIDGE — The North Scott starting pitchers brought their bats to help themselves out on the mound on Thursday against Davenport Central.