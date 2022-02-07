alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 0 Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Class 2A Sectional wrestling at Assumption Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim and Central DeWitt's Dolan Theisen in the 106 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim and Central DeWitt's Dolan Theisen in the 106 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim and Central DeWitt's Dolan Theisen in the 106 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim and Central DeWitt's Dolan Theisen battle in the 106 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. Pilgrim pinned Theisen to win the sectional title. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Peyton Pilgrim and Central DeWitt's Dolan Theisen in the 106 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Jacob Maes and Maquoketa's Pryce Schueller in the 113-pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. Maes won the sectional title. GARY L. KRAMBECK Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille and Central DeWitt's Brody Grell in the 120 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille and Central DeWitt's Brody Grell in the 120 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille and Central DeWitt's Brody Grell in the 120 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille and Central DeWitt's Brody Grell in the 120 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Ivan Martin and Camanche's Ethan Benavides in the 132 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Ivan Martin and Camanche's Ethan Benavides in the 132 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Ivan Martin and Camanche's Ethan Benavides in the 132 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Ivan Martin and Camanche's Ethan Benavides in the 132 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Ryan Kramer and Dubuque Wahlert's Diego Mejia Moreno in the 138 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Ryan Kramer and Dubuque Wahlert's Diego Mejia Moreno in the 138 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Michael Macias, right, and Camanche's Eric Kinkaid battle in the 145-pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. Kinkaid won the top-three ranked showdown 14-6. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Carter Donovan and Assumption's Colton Pilgrim in the 152 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Ben Thines and Assumption's Johnny Argo in the 182 pound match at the 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK 2A sectional wrestling finals Saturday at Assumption. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Iowa boys district swim meet at Davenport Central. Bettendorf's Max Wetteland in the 200 yard IM breast stroke at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Max Wetteland in the 200 yard IM breast stroke at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Parker Paulson in the 200 yard IM at the Boys district swim meet Saturday, at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Parker Paulson in the 200 yard IM at the Boys district swim meet Saturday, at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Parker Paulson in the 200 yard IM at the Boys district swim meet Saturday, at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Carter Sullivan in the 50 yard freestyle at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Max Wetteland in the 200 yard IM butterfly at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Max Wetteland in the 200 yard IM breast stroke at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Carter Sullivan in the 50 yard freestyle at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Carter Sullivan in the 50 yard freestyle at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell in the 100 yard Butterfly event at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell in the 100 yard Butterfly event at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell in the 100 yard Butterfly event at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell in the 100 yard Butterfly event at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Cater Anderson in the 100 yard butterfly at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Alex Stone rolls to a victory Saturday in the 200-yard freestyle at the district meet in Davenport. Stone recorded a time of 1 minute, 39.31 seconds. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the 200-yard medley relay at Saturday's district meet at Central High School. Hopewell established a school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a winning time of 48.91 seconds. GARY L. KRAMBECK Kyle Hopewell in the 200 yard medley relay at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Alex Stone competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the boys district swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Will Gorman was part of four school records at Saturday's district meet. He won the 500-yard freestyle and was part of three runner-up finishes -- the 200 freestyle along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Boys district swim meet at Davenport Central GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: IHSA Class 2A regional wrestling meet at United Township Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard celebrates after beating Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard beats Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez defeats Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann defeats Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School.