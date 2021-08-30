Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
Two big passing plays were the difference as Bettendorf dropped its season opener to Urbandale.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Prairie took the field against Pleasant Valley on Friday night without nine players, including seven starters, who…
CALAMUS, Iowa — When Calamus-Wheatland High School played its first football game ever last Friday night, it sort of resembled something you s…
A capsule look at 10 QC metro football games happening in Iowa and Illinois on Friday and Saturday.
The Bettendorf football program is motivated to rebound from last year's five-win season which ended two victories short of the UNI-Dome.
Brady Hansen rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Davenport West recorded its first win since October 2019 on Thursday night.
The Davenport North football team returns a solid nucleus from last season, led by all-state lineman Dominic Wiseman and two-way starter Cade Sheedy.
On Central DeWitt’s first possession of the season, quarterback Paul Kuehn was, according to Saber head coach Ryan Streets, horrible. The juni…
A look at three football teams and five players to watch in eastern Iowa this fall.