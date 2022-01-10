alert top story topical Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Swimmers from Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf cheer on their teammates during a dual swim meet Thursday at Bettendorf High School. Bobby Metcalf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Top-ranked Geneseo rolls past North Scott in IHMVCU Shootout nightcap Geneseo's Ann Wirth drives to the basket against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Wirth had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in the Leafs' 69-52 win. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig puts up a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Ludwig had a game-high 28 points as the Leafs won 69-52. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Cora O'Neill looks to take a shot against Geneseo's Jordan Porter during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lexi Ward looks to pass against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn drives past Geneseo's Danielle Beach during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn puts up a shot against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn looks to make a pass against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ali Rapps takes a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ali Rapps is defended by North Scott's Sydney Skarich during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst and Geneseo's Ann Wirth fight for a rebound during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth grabs a rebound against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn looks to pass against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst puts up a shot against Geneseo's Jordan Porter during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig is defended by North Scott's Kayla Fountain during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn grabs a rebound against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ali Rapps puts a shot past North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst grabs a rebound against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Kayla Fountain dribbles the ball against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst looks to shoot against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Golinghorst had 21 points for the Lancers in the 69-52 loss. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ali Rapps is defended by North Scott's Kayla Fountain during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Jordan Porter takes a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth goes up for a layup against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig goes up for a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst looks to shoot around Geneseo's Ann Wirth (24) during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Sydney Skarich puts up a shot over Geneseo's Jordan Porter (40) and Ann Wirth (24) during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn dribbles past Geneseo's Ali Rapps during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Cora O'Neill is defended by Geneseo's Jordan Porter during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth goes up for a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Kayla Fountain dribbles the ball against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst takes a shot against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Kayla Fountain goes up for a layup against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig takes a 3 against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig looks to shoot past North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Danielle Beach puts up a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig is defended by North Scott's Lexi Ward during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott head coach Devvin Davis shouts to her team against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig drives past North Scott's Kayla Fountain during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn splits the Geneseo defends during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ali Rapps takes a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo head coach Scott Hardison looks on against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth snatches a ball away from North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn takes a shot against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Cora O'Neill takes the ball up court against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn takes a 3 against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Danielle Beach drives to the basket against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig takes a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf The Geneseo bench reacts after a basket against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth fights for a loose ball against North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Bailey Boddicker goes up for a layup against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Jordan Porter grabs a rebound against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Cora O'Neill is defended by Geneseo's Danielle Beach during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst takes a shot against Geneseo during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst is defended by Geneseo's Jordan Porter during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig takes a shot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig looks to shoot against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Ann Wirth grabs a rebound against North Scott during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Central DeWitt beats Moline in IHMVCU Shootout Moline's Caroline Hazen loses control of the ball as she goes between Central DeWitt's Reagan Hofer and Allie Meadows (4) during the first half of their game Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House. Meadows led the victorious Sabers with 15 points while Hazen collected 12 for Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Paige Melton and Central DeWitt's Avery Voss battle for the rebound in the first half their game Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. Davenport North vs. Alleman and Central DeWitt vs. Moline GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK IMoline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK IMoline vs Central DeWitt Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Davenport North takes a victory over Alleman in IHMVCU Shootout Alleman's Tyla Thomas and Davenport North's Aliza Ramos fall to the floor as they battle for control of the ball in the first half Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Layla Muhammad drives the ball around Alleman's Audrey Erickson in the first half Saturday during the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Audrey Erickson passes the ball off after running into Davenport North's Layla Muhammad (15) and Divine Bourrage in the first half Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout at Wharton Field House. Bourrage finished with 14 points in North's 68-41 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Annie Rouse looks to pass around Davenport North's Layla Muhammad in the first half Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Audrey Erickson passes the ball off after running in to Davenport North's Layla Muhammad (15) and Divine Bourrage in the first half Saturday at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman vs Davenport North in the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball Saturday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rock Island grabs narrow victory over Pleasant Valley in IHMVCU Shootout Rock Island's Kayla Rice goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano puts up a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart is defended by Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice grabs a rebound against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Vice led Pleasant Valley with 17 points. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano dribbles the ball against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice celebrates after a go-ahead basket by Bri Stewart against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Stewart scored 22 points as Rock Island beat Pleasant Valley 42-41. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Tamiah Jamison takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley head coach Jen Goetz looks on against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons looks to make a move on the baseline against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart is defended by Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice shoots over Rock Island's Mackenzie Meirhaegh during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer puts up a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy is defended by Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice puts up a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff takes a 3 against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice is defended by Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano puts up a shot agaisnt Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart is defended by Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer is defended by Rock Island's Emily Allison during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart looks to make a move in the lane against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons is defended by Rock Island's Kaniya Davis during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island head coach Henry Hall instructs his team against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Emily Allison takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice goes to the basket against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons takes a shot over Rock Island's Kaniya Davis during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice takes a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Mattie Moats pokes the ball from Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons is defended by Rock Island's Kayla Rice during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano looks to take a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano drives into the lane against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice looks to shoot over Rock Island's Emily Allison during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice takes a 3 against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice is defended by Rock Island's Kayla Rice during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice is defended by Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano (3) during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy is defended by Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart is defended by Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer is defended by Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Tamiah Jamison is defended by Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz is defended by Rock Island's Emily Allison during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island head coach Henry Hall congratulates his tema in the closing seconds of a 42-41 win over Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Bri Stewart puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano is defended by Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano drives into Rock Island's Kayla Rice during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy is defended by Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice shoots over Rock Island's Kaniya Davis during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano looks to put up a shot against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice dribbles the baseline against Rock Island during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Bettendorf outlasts Sherrard in overtime in the IHMVCU Shootout Bettendorf teammates celebrate after Kate McAleer (32) makes the go-ahead basket in overtime against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Adriana McGee grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Addison Pickens puts up a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Avrie Schmidt takes a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Addison Pickens takes a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Sydney Adamson takes a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Olivia Meskan takes a shot over Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Addison Pickens goes up for a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Charlotte Frere takes a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury takes a 3 against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Adriana McGee is defended by Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Faith Furness looks to pass against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Charlotte Frere puts up a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Sydney Adamson and Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen dive for a loose ball during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Rachel Fender is defended by Bettendorf's Kate McAleer during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Izzy Appel takes a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen takes a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen looks to put up a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Izzy Appel is defended by Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury (25) during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Appel was the game's most valuable player, scoring 15 points and nabbing four steals. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt shouts to his team against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Kate McAleer looks to go up for a basket against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen takes a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury looks to put up a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Kate McAleer (32) grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Faith Furness goes up for a layup against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury dribbles around Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Alivia Carr grabs a rebound against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Kate Scholl is defended by Sherrard's Avrie Schmidt during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury runs down a loose ball against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Charlotte Frere is fouled by Bettendorf's Lucy Aanestad during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Olivia Meskan and Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) watch a loose ball go out of bounds during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard's Kyla Elsbury puts up a shot against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Izzy Appel puts up a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Adriana McGee takes a shot against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Adriana McGee dribbles down the court against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen dribbles the ball against Sherrard during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Kate McAleer is defended by Sherrard's Avrie Schmidt during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Adriana McGee and Sherrard's Rachel Fender battle for a loose ball during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center. Bobby Metcalf Sherrard head coach Doug Swanson looks on against Bettendorf during the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at the Carver Center.