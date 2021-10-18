alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Male runners make their way through the course during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: North Scott beats Fort Madison 35-0 to take the district title. North Scott's Jakob Nelson hauls in one of his six catches during Friday night's game against Fort Madison. Nelson had his 14th receiving touchdown of the year in the 35-0 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Jakob Nelson is tackled by Fort Madison's Teague Smith in the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison's Daniel Sokolik along with North Scott's Connor Corson (24) and Ryan Campbell (23) go after a fumble in the first half Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Jakob Nelson catches a touchdown pass as Fort Madison's Mikey Diprima tries to deflect the pass during the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Darnell Butler goes in the end zone for the first touch down of the evening against Fort Madison, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Darnell Butler goes up the middle as Fort Madison's Daniel Sokolik reaches in during the first half Friday night. Butler had two touchdowns in North Scott's 35-0 triumph. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Darnell Butler goes into the end zone for the first of his two touchdowns Friday night. Butler had 136 rushing yards in the Lancers' 35-0 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK The North Scott football team looks to finish off an undefeated regular season this week at one-win Mount Pleasant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's quarterback Grayson Juel throws a pass over Fort Madison's Ike Thacher in the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison's away from North Scott's Payton Kruse in the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison's Jakob McGowan tries to break free from North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) and Seth Madden (51) in the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Darnell Butler goes up the middle as Fort Madison's Daniel Sokolik reaches in during the first half, Friday at North Scott. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Fort Madison at North Scott football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Davenport North at Muscatine football (Oct. 15, 2021) Muscatine quarterback Darnell Thompson watches his blockers create a running lane that leads to a 13-yard gain to the Davenport North 13-yard line on a second-and-16 play early in Friday's game in Muscatine. The Muskies' drive stalled several plays later and their field goal attempt on fourth-and-goal from the 14 was short. Muscatine quarterback Darnell Thompson is knocked out of bounds for a 3-yard loss on a third-and-goal play from the 11 in the first quarter Friday night against Davenport North in a Class 5A non-district football game in Muscatine. Davenport North linemen, in white, work against the Muscatine defense on Friday night in Muscatine. Muscatine's Leonel Graciano tries to make a diving tackle on Davenport North receiver Yovani Morales on a first-quarter pass play that went for 12 yards. Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera sees an opening a runs for a 17-yard gain to the Muscatine 28-yard line in the first quarter Friday night in Muscatine. Muscatine's Darnell Thompson (17) tries to head off Giovanni Rivera of Davenport North on a 17-yard run play Friday. Muscatine's Nolan Recker, right, is unable to bring down Giovanni Rivera, left, of Davenport North before Rivera steps into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter Friday night in Muscatine. Giovanni Rivera (4) gets a pat on the head from Davenport North quarterback Nolan Mosier after scoring the first touchdown in the Wildcats' 34-13 win Friday in Muscatine. Davenport North students celebrate their team's opening touchdown Friday in a 34-13 win at Muscatine. Muscatine's Mason Crabtree is stopped on a kickoff return by several Davenport North players, including Trenton Fountain (54). Davenport North's Peter Phan (14) gets in position to tackle Muscatine's Darnell Thompson (17) on a 14-yard gain in the first quarter Friday in Muscatine. Dalton Motley (9) of Davenport North has his eyes on the ball before he pounces on a first-quarter fumble Friday at Muscatine. Davenport North's Dalton Motley celebrates after recovering a first-quarter fumble at the North 26-yard line. Muscatine's Darnell Thompson, left, applies tight defensive coverage against Morgan Bequeaith of Davenport North on a first-quarter pass incompletion. Muscatine quarterback Darnell Thompson loses control of the football, leading to a Davenport North recovery at the Muskies' 36-yard line late in the first quarter Friday night. Peter Phan, right, of Davenport North lunges for the football as he recovers a first-quarter fumble. Davenport North players celebrate as Peter Phan comes up with the ball as he recovers a Muscatine fumble at the Muskies' 36-yard line late in the first quarter Friday night. The Wildcats scored two plays later to take a 14-0 lead. Peter Phan celebrates his fumble recovery. Cael Pairrett celebrates after Davenport North scores its second touchdown in the first quarter Friday night at Muscatine. Mason Crabtree (25) of Muscatine loses the football on Muscatine's first play from scrimmage after Davenport North scored to take a 14-0 lead Friday night. North's Dalton Motley recovered the fumble. Darnell Thompson of Muscatine, left, breaks up a pass intended for Davenport North's Cameron Stokes early in the second quarter Friday in Muscatine. Thompson came up even bigger two plays later, intercepting a pass and returning it 90 yards for a Muscatine touchdown. Darnell Thompson of Muscatine, left, breaks up a pass intended for Davenport North's Cameron Stokes early in the second quarter Friday in Muscatine. Thompson came up even bigger two plays later, intercepting a pass and returning it 90 yards for a Muscatine touchdown. Darnell Thompson of Muscatine, left, breaks up a pass intended for Davenport North's Cameron Stokes early in the second quarter Friday in Muscatine. Thompson came up even bigger two plays later, intercepting a pass and returning it 90 yards for a Muscatine touchdown. Muscatine sophomore Darnell Thompson prepares to go back on the field after getting a brief break after scoring on an interception return in the second quarter. Davenport North's Cade Sheedy takes a handoff from quarterback Nolan Mosier on a second-quarter run. Muscatine defenders, clockwise from bottom left, Luke Hardy (3), Jaime Martinez, Nolan Recker (85) and Michael Cawiezell (67) bury Davenport North quarterback Nolan Mosier for a 5-yard loss on a second-and-9 play from the North 21-yard line in the second quarter Friday night. Muscatine's Paul Henry, left, positions himself to tackle Davenport North's Yovani Morales on a 14-yard pass play to the Muskies' 36-yard line in the second quarter Friday. Giovanni Rivera, right, of Davenport North takes on Muscatine defender Luke Hardy on a second-quarter run. Davenport North lineman Holden Phillips hoists quarterback Nolan Mosier high in the air to celebrate Mosier's 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown and a 21-6 North lead with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half Friday night in Muscatine. Muscatine's Nolan Recker (85) is hit from behind by Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera on a second-quarter pass incompletion. Davenport North defenders Morgan Bequeaith (7) and Trent Richardson (19) break up a pass intended for Muscatine's Paul Henry. Trent Richardson, left, of Davenport North prevents Muscatine's Paul Henry from coming down with a pass completion deep in North territory late in the first half Friday night in Muscatine. Mason Crabtree of Muscatine, center, looks for running room between Davenport North defenders Trenton Fountain, left, and Morgan Bequeaith, right, late in the first half. Photos: Moline beats Sterling 38-7 Moline's Matthew Bailey (7), Riley Fuller (4), and Pablo Perez (24) celebrate Bailey’s touchdown against Sterling during the Western Big 6 conference title game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Pablo Perez runs through a tackle attempt by Sterling's Lance Wren during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference matchup at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling on Friday. Moline cruised to a 38-7 win to clinch at least a Big 6 title share. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) and Pablo Perez (24) celebrate a touchdown against Sterling during Friday's game at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Cranston Wall (2) runs the ball against Sterling's Jason Farnham Jr. (83) during the Western Big 6 conference title game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) rums the ball after pulling in a pass against Sterling during the Western Big 6 conference title game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey runs the ball after pulling in a pass against Sterling during Friday's matchup of teams that entered unbeaten in the Western Big 6 at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7), dressed in street clothes, cheers on his teammates from the sideline during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s student section awaits the Maroons after they beat Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Riley Fuller (4) runs the ball against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Cranston Wall (2) celebrates his touchdown against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sterling's Antonio Tablante (3) runs the ball against Moline during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Sterling's Jason Farnham Jr. (83) during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) and Pablo Perez (24) celebrate a touchdown against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sterling's Drew Kested (4) attempts to take down Moline's Colin Shults (25) during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Gavin Grace (42) runs back to the sideline during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Gatlin Ford (70) and teammates celebrate beating Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates his touchdown against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Colin Shults (25) runs the ball against Sterling's Kael Ryan (7) during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Riley Fuller (4) runs the ball against Sterling's Christian Beasley (52) during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sterling's Drew Kested (4) reacts after his touchdown against Moline during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Pablo Perez (24) celebrates a fumble recovery against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s student section cheers on the Maroons during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Trey Maranda (30) and teammates celebrate an interception against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Alec Ponder (8) celebrates touchdown against Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jasper Ogburn (10) celebrates with the student section after the Maroons beat Sterling during the game that decides Western Big 6 championship at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: MAC cross country meet A Muscatine runner begins the course during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn crosses the finish line during the Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country meet at Scott County Park on Thursday. Boleyn won the league title in 19 minutes, 5 seconds. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Lizzie McVey crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Josie Case crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Faith Nead crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park on Thursday in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Lydia Sommer crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Lexi Minard crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Gretchen Highberger crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine's Taya Melendez and Bettendorf's Maya Williams push toward the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn speaks to the media after winning the girls’ race during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Chase Wakefield and Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey lead the pack during the Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country meet at Scott County Park in Eldridge on Thursday. Mumey won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 30 seconds. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey leads the pack during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Male runners make their way through the course during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Male runners make their way through the course during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn, left, and teammates Lizzie McVey and Josie Case talk after the girls’ race Thursday at Scott County Park. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey crosses the finish line in first place during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park in Eldridge on Thursday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Luke Knepp crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Chase Wakefield during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Matt Bender crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Muscatine’s Sam Gordon crosses the finish line during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park on Thursday in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Assumption hosts Vinton-Shellsburg Assumption's John Argo runs the ball past Vinton-Shellsburg's Alex Funk during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) runs the ball against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) passes against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) and Ralph Armstrong (61) celebrate a touchdown against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players surround John Argo (10), center, after his touchdown against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Cale Preston tackles Vinton-Shellsburg's Jesse Gray for a safety during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Cale Preston (42), center, and teammates celebrate a safety against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate a safety against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s student section cheers on the Knights during their game against Vinton-Shellsburg at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) and David Neuberger (7) celebrate a touchdown against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's David Neuberger (7), Jackson Wohlers (22), and Cale Preston (42), celebrate a fumble recovery against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Vinton-Shellsburg's Curtis Erickson (1) tackles Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Malikyi Slack (3) intercepts the pass intended for Vinton-Shellsburg's Kale Schulte (3) during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Malikyi Slack (3) and Jackson Wohlers (22) celebrate an interception against Vinton-Shellsburg during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Pleasant Valley sweeps Assumption to win share of MAC title Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice (2) and teammates celebrate sweeping Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff sets Arra Cottrell during Tuesday night's match against Davenport Assumption at PV High School. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Isabella Krogman (8) bumps against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Isabella Krogman (8) celebrates a point scored against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) spikes against Assumption's Dru Dorsey (2) and Maggie Johnson (5) during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Anna Strajack (7) bumps against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19) spikes against Assumption's Anna Strajack (7) and Ava Harris-Shepard (15) during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff celebrates a point during Tuesday night's match against Davenport Assumption. Ruff surpassed 3,000 career assists in the Spartans' 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Knights. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Dru Dorsey (2) spikes against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Emily Goodpaster (7) spikes against Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) and Maggie Johnson (5) during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Maggie Johnson has her attack blocked by Pleasant Valley's Emily Goodpaster (7) and Alexa Frankel (12) during Tuesday night's match at PV High School. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19), center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) spikes against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell (19), center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) spikes against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) spikes against Pleasant Valley during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice (2) spikes against Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Emily Goodpaster (7) spikes against Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) and Ava Schubert (9) during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen (11), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline (14) and Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) both attempt to get a hand on the ball during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate sweeping Assumption to win the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate sweeping Assumption to win the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players celebrate sweeping Assumption to win the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Molly Albrecht (8), center, and teammates celebrate sweeping Assumption to claim at least a share of the conference championship Tuesday night. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice (2) and teammates celebrate sweeping Assumption during the MAC championship match at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players cheer on the Spartans from the bench during the MAC championship match against Assumption at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley players cheer on the Spartans from the bench during the MAC championship match against Assumption at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Rock Island takes on Geneseo in boys soccer Rock Island's Zachary Beckman (4) comes over to celebrate with Alejandro Torres (10) after the game-winning goal from Torres against Geneseo Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Rock Island won 2-1. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo goalkeeper Gage Tafoya makes a stop in front of Rock Island's Jayden Kerr during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Htee Soe heads the ball over Geneseo's Ethan Ernst (5) during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Bennett Kreiner battles for the ball with Rock Island's Ntinygezwa Aidan during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Htee Soe heads the ball into the back of Geneseo's Matthew Daly during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo goalkeeper Gage Tafoya kicks the ball during a match earlier this season against Rock Island at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke reacts after missing on a shot at the goal during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Nathan Vergane shields the ball from Rock Island's Htee Soe during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Wiba Alamsi and Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke battle for the ball during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo battles Rock Island in soccer Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Maximus Sottos shields the ball from Rock Island's Ben Goeh during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Nathan Vergane heads the ball in front of Rock Island's Htee Soe during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Wiba Alamsi prepares to kick the ball during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Ben Goeh hops past Geneseo's Kyle Rahn during a match Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games! Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on 'I own you' celebration vs. Bears Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on 'I own you' celebration vs. Bears Watch now: Justin Fields finds there's no such thing as a free play Watch now: Justin Fields finds there's no such thing as a free play Watch now: Hawkeye OL Tyler Linderbaum on Iowa's offensive struggles vs Purdue Watch now: Hawkeye OL Tyler Linderbaum on Iowa's offensive struggles vs Purdue Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox!