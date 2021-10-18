101421-qc-spt-mac-xc-meet-014

Male runners make their way through the course during the MAC cross country meet at Scott County Park Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Eldridge.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games!

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter