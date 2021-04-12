alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Apr 12, 2021 27 min ago 0 Assumption players celebrate Liam Nolan’s (10), center, goal during their game against Davenport North at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Photos: Rock Island falls to Sterling 27-18 Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) fumbles the ball as Sterling's Alex Knapper (5) attempts to recover during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Tommy Smith (74) walks back to the sideline after a Rock Island turnover against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) pulls in the interception against Sterling's Carter Ryan (15) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Sterling's Kael Ryan (7) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Sterling's Kael Ryan (7) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15), center, and teammates get hyped up before playing Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Sterling's Alex Knapper (5) intercepts a pass intended for Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) is brought down by Sterling's Nick Simester (10) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jakobe Bea (7) pulls in a pass against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) fumbles the ball as Sterling's Alex Knapper (5) attempts to recover during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) looks to pass against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) attempts a catch against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Montreal Powers (75) celebrates a tackle against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) pulls in a pass Sterling's Kael Ryan (7) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) runs the ball against Sterling's Carter Ryan (15) and Alex Knapper (5) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) pulls in a pass against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Calvin Larson (54) tackles Sterling's David Tessmann (21) during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Xander George (25) sits on the bench during their Western Big 6 game against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (3) reacts on the sideline during their Western Big 6 game against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Anthony Campbell (35) reacts on the sideline during their Western Big 6 game against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) pulls in a pass against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) pulls in a pass against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) reacts after the Rocks fall to Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) in the end zone after his touchdown against Sterling during their Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) during their Western Big 6 game against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium Friday, April 9, 2021, in Sterling. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Alleman at United Township football United Township's Cayne Smith finds a clear opening for a touchdown run in the first half Friday night against Alleman at the Soule Bowl. The Panthers beat the Pioneers 33-14 to even their season record at 2-2. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita is tackled by United Township's Simon Wilson-Bahoun in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck is tackled by United Township's Cayne Smith in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Dakari Baldwin is hit from both sides by Alleman's Jack Patting (33) and Chase Stephens (8) during the first half Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith finds a clear opening for the first UT touchdown in the first half against Alleman, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith heads to the end zone for the first UT touchdown in the first half against Alleman, Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jack Patting runs between United Township defenders in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck is given chase by United Township's Komlan Loumedjinon in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Chase Stephens goes after United Township's Derrick Turner during the first half, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Chase Stephens goes after United Township's Derrick Turner during the first half, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Dakari Baldwin (4) catches a pass from Daslah Geadeyan for UT's second touchdown in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Dakari Baldwin catches a pass from Daslah Geadeyan for UT's second touchdown in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith runs the ball in the first half against Alleman, Friday, at UT. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith runs the ball in the first half against Alleman, Friday, at UT. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Dakari Baldwin (4) walks out of the end zone after catches a pass from Daslah Geadeyan for UT's second touchdown in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Trevell Carpenter misses a pass reception in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at United Township football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Geneseo beats Quincy 3-0 Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) and Quincy’s Evan Altman (8) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Luke Williams (35) and Hunter Clark-Holke battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Deakon Schuette (11) slips and falls while trying to defend Geneseo’s Connor Nelson (31) during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) headers the ball against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Carson Rice (26) and Matthew Daly (11) jump up for the header against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) headers the ball against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh (3) and Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh (3) and Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Nolan Fleer (13) and Geneseo’s Matthew Daly (11) jump to header the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7), Ethan Holke (8) and Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrate a goal against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hayden Curcuru (2), Hunter Clark-Holke (7), Ethan Holke (8) and Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrate a goal against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Thomas Robinson and Quincy’s Andrew Vandemaiden (14) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Carson Rice (26) headers the ball against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Evan Altman (8) looks over as Geneseo’s Hunter Curcuru (2) and Hunter Clark-Holke (7), right, celebrate a goal during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) celebrates a goal against Quincy with Mitchell Wirth (27) during their game at the high school Thursday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Jackson Richmiller, left, and Geneseo’s Jack Novak battle for control of the ball during their game at Geneseo High School on Thursday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Ethan Holke and Quincy’s Parker McNay (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Matthew Daley (11) and Quincy’s Evan Altman (8) jump up to header the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Mitchell Wirth (27) headers the ball against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo goalkeeper Zachary Nelson (0) makes a save against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Charles Rice (41) headers the ball against Quincy’s Gavin Higgins (10) during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy goalkeeper Frank Heck and Geneseo’s Thomas Robinson (6) collide during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Deakon Schuette and Geneseo’s Ethan Holke battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday in Geneseo. The Maple Leafs won 3-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Deakon Schuette (11) and Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Deakon Schuette (11) and Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy goalkeeper Frank Heck (0) makes a save against Geneseo during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) headers the ball against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy goalkeeper Frank Heck and Geneseo’s Thomas Robinson (6) collide during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) and Quincy’s Parker McNay battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy goalkeeper Frank Heck (0) stands in the box during their game against Geneseo at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Carson Rice (26) headers the ball against Quincy’s Boen Brockmiller (2) during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Thomas Robinson (6) slides into Quincy’s Parker McNay (6) during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (7) passes against Quincy during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Deakon Schuette (11) and Geneseo’s Ethan Holke (8) battle for control of the ball during their game at the high school Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Ira Dunsworth Invitational track meet Bettendorf's Spencer Del Vecchio in the high jump event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday, in Davenport. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Spencer Del Vecchio in the high jump event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday, in Davenport. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Colby Cornelius in the high jump event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday, in Davenport. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Jalil Payne competes in the high jump at the Dunsworth Invitational on Thursday in Davenport. Payne won the event with a leap of 5 feet, 9 inches. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Landon Butler competes in the long jump Thursday at the Dunsworth Invitational in Davenport. Butler leaped 20 feet, 3 inches to win the event. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Savier Schulte in the long jump event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Taylor Sexton lands in the sand in the long jump event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Landon Butler in the long jump at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Clinton's Addison Binnie in the long jump at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Jackson Hessel finishes second in the 3200 at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Clinton's Conner Sattler comes in first in the 3200 at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's Parker Foley hands off the David Lochner in the 4x800 meter relay at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Assumption's David Lochner crosses the finish line in the 4x800 meter relay at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Tyler Herington in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Central DeWitt's Matt Watters jumps a hurdle in the 4x110 meter Shuttle hurdle event at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Parker Miller in the 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hudle at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Dane Howard in the 100 meter dash at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers in the 100 meter dash at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Ryan Cole hands off the baton to Landon Butler in the 1600 Sprint Medley at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Paul Schwartz crosses the finish line in the 1600 Sprint medley at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK The Ira and Dolly Dunsworth listen during the renaming of the track after Ira Dunsworth, a long-time successful coach and official during a break at the Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Ira Dunsworth thanks the crowd during the renaming of the track after him Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium during a break in the 25th annual Dunsworth Invitational. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Luke Weas in the 400 meter dash at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera hands the baton to Savior Vesey in the 4x200 meter relay at the Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK The Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK The Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photo: United Township boys soccer beats Alleman 7-0 Alleman’s Giovanni Gonzales (19) and United Township’s Austin Devilder (2) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Amit Boodhoo (19) headers the ball against Alleman’s Jaime Diaz (8) during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Panther Pitch in Silvis. The Panthers won 7-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Francisco Rodriguez passes against United Township during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Andrew Gripp (3) passes against United Township during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Peyton Bennett (3) and Alleman’s Ethan Ware (25) header the ball during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Chan Nawl (5) passes against Alleman during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Bayan Alabani (11) passes against Alleman during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Christopher Wells passes against Alleman during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Townships Dyaln Filby (30) and Alleman’s Nathan Acosta (36) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Panther Pitch Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Silvis. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Sterling sweeps Geneseo volleyball Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (15) and Hannah Copeland (7) attempt to block Sterling's Grace Egan during their game at Geneseo High School on Tuesday. Sterling beat the Leafs 25-19. 25-19. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) goes up for the kill against Sterling during their game at Geneseo on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) bumps against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) goes up for the kill against Sterling during their game at Geneseo on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) bumps against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hannah Copeland (7) attempts to block Sterling's Grace Egan (9) during the match between the two teams Tuesday night at Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (15) blocks against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maggi Weller (1) bumps against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) blocks Sterling's Kierra Collins (15) during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maggi Weller (1), center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo players celebrate scoring a point against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Taylor DeSplinter (11) bumps against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maggi Weller (1) and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maggi Weller (1) falls before getting a fist under the ball against Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Addie Dunker (10) waves to Sterling players after their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) walks back to the bench after the Maple Leafs were swept by Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) walks back to the bench after the Maple Leafs were swept by Sterling during their game at the high school Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Assumption beats Davenport North boys soccer in penalty kicks Davenport North's Peter Phan (14) and George Rucker (21) along with Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4), Luke Klostermann (18), and Charlie Leinart (25) all fight for control of the ball during Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference battle at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith (1) stops a makes a save during their game against Assumption at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Isaac Griffiths (4) and Assumption's Charlie Leinart (25) attempt to play the ball during Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference match at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex. Assumption claimed a 5-4 shootout win. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Owen Ekstrom (5) reacts after Davenport North scored a goal during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Kyle Bitterman (8) and Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) fight for the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Assumption's Charlie Leinart (25) stops Davenport North's Chase Green (3) during Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference match at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Logan O’Brien (11) attempts to clear the ball against Assumption's Roberto Medrano (20) during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Logan O’Brien (11) heads the ball against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate Liam Nolan’s (10), center, goal during their game against Davenport North at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Sean Thompson (9) waves as he is announced before their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Liam Nolan (10) looks to pass against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Liam Nolan (10) takes control of the ball against Davenport North's Daniel Nedic (5) during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) headers the ball against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Kyle Bitterman (8) and Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Kyle Bitterman (8) and Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Isaac Griffiths (4) and Assumption's Charlie Leinart (25) attempt to header the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Jayden Fox (10) and Chase Green (3) smile after a goal against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) attempts a goal against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's George Rucker (21) and Assumption's Conner Wedig (15) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Charlie Leinart (25) looks to pass against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Conner Wedig (15) and Davenport North's Peter Phan (14) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Kyle Bitterman (8) and Assumption's Luke Klostermann (18) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's George Rucker (21) clears the ball against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Roberto Medrano (20) in action during the Knights’ against Davenport North at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Logan O’Brien (11) attempts to clear the ball against Assumption's Roberto Medrano (20) during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Chase Green (3) and Assumption's Sam Burkhart (4) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Daniel Nedic (5) looks to pass against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Charlie Leinart (25) in action during the Knights’ against Davenport North at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate a goal against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Roberto Medrano (20) and Sean Thompson (9) celebrate a goal against Davenport North during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate Liam Nolan’s (10), center, goal during their game against Davenport North at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Ben Roberts (6) clears the ball against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Monday, April 5, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Geneseo vs. Alleman Football Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) makes his way down the field with Alleman's Zach Carpita (9) attempting to stop him at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Andrew Torres (31) gets taken down by Geneseo's defense at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Tannen Rink (38) catches the ball kicked from Alleman at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Andrew Torres (31) wraps up the ball as he taken to the ground after a short gain during Monday's Western Big 6 game at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. Geneseo rallied for a 32-21 victory. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) makes a catch while playing against Alleman at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Zach Carpita (9) makes his way down the field while playing against Geneseo at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) attempts to make a pass to a teammate while playing against Alleman at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Chase Stephens (8) dodges Geneseo players at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) gets tackled by Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson (10) at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Jack Patting (33) attempts to get past Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) makes his way down the field with Alleman's Zach Carpita (9) trailing behind at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Chase Stephens (8) makes his it to the end zone at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) makes his way down the field with Alleman's Zach Carpita (9) trailing behind at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Alleman's Jack Patting (33) attempts to get past Geneseo's Ian Leetch (56) at Soule Bowl in East Moline, Monday, April 5, 2021. Jessica Gallagher