alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports May 3, 2021 22 min ago 0 Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Photos: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller and Bettendorf's Avery Horner go after the bouncing ball during the first half Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Abby Schafer and Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller battle for control of the ball during the first half Friday night at Bettendorf. The Bulldogs beat the top-ranked Spartans 1-0. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe and Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger work to gain control of the ball during the first half Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf goalie Ella Kilstrom dives for a save in the second half against Pleasant Valley on Friday at Bettendorf. Kilstrom had 10 saves in the Bulldogs' 1-0 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's goalie Ella Kilstrom dives for a save in the second half against Pleasant Valley, Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe try to gain control of the ball in the second half Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Olivia Wiley and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann go up for a header shot during the second half, Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann and Bettendorf's Peyton Markham go after the bouncing ball during the first half, Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Olivia Wiley and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann go after the ball during the second half, Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf girls soccer. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's goalie Sydney Zabel makes a save against Bettendorf in the second half, Friday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula finished first in the 3200 meter run at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet, Thursday at Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson in the long jump event at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet, Thursday at Bettendorf.. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Sarah Schmidt takes the baton from Hannah Beintema during the 3,200 relay Thursday night at the Egger & Roberson ABC Invitational in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson in the long jump event at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet, Thursday at Bettendorf.. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Marquan Quinn runs the second leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday night at the Egger & Roberson Invitational at Bettendorf High School. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Athena Nelson runs in the 100 meter dash at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema in the Distance medley at the ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Micah Green hands off to Ty Harmsen in the boys distance medley run at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Scott's Trevor Kilburg in the 110 meter hurdles at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet Thursday at Bettendorf.. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad in the 100 meter hurdles at the ABC Invitational track meet Thursday at Bettendorf.. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the Egger & Roberson ABC Invitational on Thursday at Bettendorf High School. Borden won the 100 hurdles and also anchored the Bulldogs' winning shuttle hurdle relay. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Bettendorf ABC Invitational track meet. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Bettendorf in all six singles matches Pleasant Valley’s Mazen Alsheikha listens to instructions before their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Nathan Barlow returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jake Dolphin returns a serve during a singles match Tuesday against Bettendorf. Dolphin recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win over Robert Matera. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Robert Matera returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Robert Matera returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jake Dolphin returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jake Dolphin returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Grant Carkner returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Robert Matera serves during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams returns a serve during a singles match against Bettendorf's Jack Reilly during Tuesday's dual. Adams remained on the unbeaten on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams smiles during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Mazen Alsheikha returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Mazen Alsheikha returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Jake Dolphin returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Nathan Barlow returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Nathan Barlow returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Mazen Alsheikha returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams smiles during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams’ hat falls off as he returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Brady Adams returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Grant Carkner returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Grant Carkner returns a serve during a singles match for their meet against Bettendorf at the high school Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Bettendorf boys beat Regina 5-0 Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari (8) uses is head to advance the ball in the Bulldogs' 5-0 victory over Iowa City Regina at TouVelle Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari (8) passes against Regina’s Emiliano Herrera-Sinnwell (6) during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) passes against Regina’s Gabe Graff (33) during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) passes against Bettendorf during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Andrew Pearson (2) passes against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tristan Wakefield (14) headers the ball against Regina’s Gabe Graff (33) during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Steven Liu (11) and Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Carson Irving (38) and Bettendorf's Noah Shook (3) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) and Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) and Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) and Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) header the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) and Bettendorf's Mohamed Monkari (8) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Will Lipsius (30) and Bettendorf's David Canfield (25) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) and Austin Shepherd (13) celebrate a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Jackson Gross (11) smiles after a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Jackson Gross (11), center, smiles after a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Quinn Warren (27) and Bettendorf's Chase Wakefield (5) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Eddie Petersen (15) reacts after Bettendorf scored a goal during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Austin Shepherd (13) headers the ball against Regina’s Danny Nicpon (12) during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Austin Shepherd (13) and Regina’s Matthew Schomer (13) battle for control of the ball during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Levi Quinlan (3) waits during their match against Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Alec Wick (10) takes control of the ball against Bettendorf during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Regina’s Alec Wick (10) headers the ball against Bettendorf during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Xavier Potts (10) chests the ball during their match against Regina at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tristan Wakefield (14) and Noah Shook (3) celebrate a goal against Regina on Monday night. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Noah Shook (3) smiles after a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Noah Shook (3) smiles as teammates celebrate a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Tristan Wakefield (14) receives a high five from David Canfield (25) after a goal against Regina during their match at TouVelle Stadium Monday, April 26, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Alleman at Moline baseball Alleman's Jackson Marx is tagged out at first by Moline's Seamus Boyle during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Alex Barrios is called safe at home as Moline's Ethan Mesich-Fiems tries to apply the tag during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Moline on Saturday. Alleman won the opener 15-13 but dropped the nightcap 16-3. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Justin Grigsby fumbles around with a outfield fly ball before catching it for an out during the 7th inning against Alleman in the first game of a double-header at Moline on Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline courtesy runner Chase Tholl slides into home plate past Alleman catcher Dom Ferrari for a run during the second inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's courtesy runner Chase Tholl runs past Alleman's catcher Dom Ferrari for a run during the third inning of game 2 of a double-header at Moline baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Shawn Lewis throws to first after forcing out Alleman's Noah Schneider during a double play attempt in the 4th inning at Moline Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman at Moline double-header baseball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rock Island at United Township softball Rock Island's Bailey Proffitt reaches for a fly ball during the first game of a double-header Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Bailey Proffitt waits for the throw at second base as United Township's Autumn Lage during their first game of a double-header Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Carroll dives for a outfield fly ball during the first game of a double-header against United Township in a Big 6 Conference opener for softball at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island catcher Gabby Taber tags out United Township's Kirsten Webber at home plate during the first game of a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader at United Township on Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Bella Allison and Lexi Carroll go after a United Township fly ball in the third inning of the first game in their Western Big 6 Conference opener at United Township on Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's first baseman Campbell Kelley reaches for the throw as United Township's Rylee Sherwood is safe at first during the Western Big 6 Conference opening doubleheader at United Township on Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Big 6 Conference opener for softball Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference opener for Rock Island at United Township softball, Saturday GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Geneseo baseball hosts Quincy for a doubleheader Quincy’s Connor Schwinderler (5) attempts to tag out Geneseo’s Charles Rice at second base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Brady Walker (22) reacts after a strike was called during their game against Geneseo at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Connor Schwinderler (5) pitches to a Geneseo batter during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Logan Eaton (5) makes a catch in the outfield during their game against Geneseo at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Connor Schwinderler (5) attempts to tag out Geneseo’s Carson Rice (19) at second base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Charles Rice (14) slides back into first base to avoid a pickoff against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Charles Rice (14) scores a run against Quincy catcher Jaden Weinzierl (8) during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Charles Rice (14) celebrates scoring a run against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park on Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s PJ Moser pitches to a Quincy batter during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s PJ Moser pitches to a Quincy batter during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Gneseo’s Charles Rice (14) throws out a Quincy batter at first base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Logan Fitzpatrick (4) throws out a Quincy runner at first base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Thomas Hensen (12) smiles after his home run against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo players celebrate with Thomas Hensen (12) after his home run against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Mitch Wirth (5) attempts to tag out Quincy’s Logan Eaton (6) at third base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Nathan Beneke tags out Quincy’s Brady Walker at home plate during their game at Richmond Hill Park on Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Kyle Traphagen (18) smiles after Thomas Hensen (12) home run against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s AJ Weller (3) fields a ground ball against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Quincy’s Connor Schwinderler (5) attempts to tag out Geneseo’s Charles Rice at second base during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Henry Heston, 1, sits on Mikael Heston’s, of Geneseo, shoulders as they both watch Geneseo play Quincy at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo players watch from the dugout against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Jake Nelms (13) pitches against Quincy during their game at Richmond Hill Park Friday, April 30, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Moline wins the wrestling dual against Rock Island 48-30 Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez wrestles Moline’s James Soliz during their 220-pound match Thursday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Trent Syler wrestles Moline’s Collin Jones during their 170-pound match Thursday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Kole Brower wrestles Rock Island’s Kyle Gant during their 132 pound match at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Manny Limon stretches before his match against Moline’s Charlie Farmer at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Charlie Farmer wrestles Rock Island’s Manny Limon during their 126-pound match Thursday in Rock Island. Farmer won with an 18-3 technical fall. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline wrestlers celebrate with Trae Schweska, center, after his win during their meet against Rock Island at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Kole Brower wrestles Rock Island’s Kyle Gant during their 132 pound match at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Carmello Cruz looks to referee waiting to have his arm raised after he defeated Rock Island’s Joseph Ferguson during their meet at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, referees do not touch the wrestlers after the match. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Rebecca Fergi smiles receiving a forfeit against Moline during their meet at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline wrestlers celebrate with Trae Schweska, center, after his win during their meet against Rock Island at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Noah Tapia wrestles Rock Island’s Hector Marceleno during their 134 pound match at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline wrestlers cheer on teammate Carmello Cruz during their meet against Rock Island at the high school Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN