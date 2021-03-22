alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Mar 22, 2021 41 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) lead the team onto the field before their first game of the season against Moline at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Alleman's Jake Mattecheck is chased down by Sterling's Michael Hanrahan in the first half, Saturday, at Alleman. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Sterling in the first half, Saturday, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita is tripped up by Sterling's Alex Knapper in the first half Saturday in Rock Island. Carpita threw for a touchdown on the Pioneers' opening drive but it wasn't enough as Sterling beat Alleman 21-6. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling's Carter Ryan pulls in a reception as Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson tries to break up the pass play during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling's Kael Ryan is pulled back by Alleman's Zach Carpita, (9), Brenden Gusse, and Charlie Jagusah during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita throws a pass down field in front of Sterling's Evan Adami, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Sterling in the first half, Saturday, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck runs towards the end zone for a touchdown against Sterling in the first half, Saturday, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita is tripped up by Sterling's Alex Knapper in the first half, Saturday, in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita runs the ball against Sterling, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jake Mattecheck runs the ball before being tackled by Sterling's Alex Knapper at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Alleman football, Saturday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Former Alleman football coaches Mike Tracey and Steve Ebner reunite to help coach the Alleman football team during their game against Sterling, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-007 Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates a touchdown against Rock Island during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-002 Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) runs the ball against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-008 Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates a touchdown with Cranston Wall (2) during their season-opener against Rock Island Friday at Almquist Field in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-004 Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) runs the ball against Moline during Friday's game at Almquist Field in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-003 Rock Island's Devin Swift passes against Moline during Friday's season opener at Almquist Field in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-006 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) catches the ball in the end zone against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-001 Moline's Gavin Grace (33) stiff arms Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) during their first game of the season Friday at Almquist Field in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-005 Rock Island's Eli Reese runs the ball as Moline's Christian Slater gives chase during Friday's game at Almquist Field in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-027 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) and teammates celebrate Brozovich’s interception against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-019 A Rock Island player smiles after a Moline turnover during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-028 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) and teammates celebrate Brozovich’s interception against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-024 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) celebrates his touchdown against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-023 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) celebrates his touchdown against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-020 Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) and Tommy Smith (74) celebrate Rusk’s touchdown against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-021 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-026 Moline's Jaheim Thornton (11) stiff arms a Rock Island defender during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-030 Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) runs the ball against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-022 Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-025 Rock Island's Darius Tongo (32) attempts to tackle Moline's Cranston Wall (2) during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-029 Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Moline's Cranston Wall (2) during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-016 Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) gets encouragement from teammates during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-018 A Rock Island player celebrates a Moline turnover during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-011 Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) lead the team onto the field before their first game of the season against Moline at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-013 Moline's Cranston Wall (2) has phrases and verses written on his padding during their first game of the season against Rock Island at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-012 Rock Island's Devin Swift (8) passes against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-009 Rock Island football player prepares to take the field sporting a face covering on their helmet before their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-017 Moline's Alec Ponder (8) passes against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-014 Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-010 Fans wearing masks wait before Rock Island takes on Moline during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN 031921-qc-spt-moline-ri-football-015 Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) passes against Rock Island during their first game of the season at Almquist Field Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Geneseo's P J Moser finds open ground as he is chased by Galesburg's Rockyen Spinks in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Bruce Moore breaks tackle by Galesburg's Xavier Coleman in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Bruce Moore is surrounded by Galesburg defenders during the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's P J Moser stretches his arm into the end zone for a touchdown with Galesburg's Rockyen Spinks on the defense in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kade Ariano is slowed down by Galesburg's defense in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg's Alexavier Egipciaco finds an opening in the Geneseo defense in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg's Grant Aten is chased down by Geneseo's Cotty Andrew in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kade Ariano is slowed down by Galesburg's defense in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg's Alexavier Egipciaco finds an opening in the Geneseo defense in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. Galesburg wins 21-14. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's P J Moser finds open ground as he is chased by Galesburg's Rockyen Spinks in the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. Galesburg won 21-14. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Mason Jones towards the end zone is slowed down by Galesburg's Grant Aten during the first half, Friday, at Geneseo. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo fans watch intently the Galesburg at Geneseo football game, Friday, at Geneseo. Galesburg won the game 21-14. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo fans watch intently the Galesburg at Geneseo football game, Friday, at Geneseo. Galesburg won the game 21-14. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Geneseo football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Audrey Lamphier goes up for a spike against Rock Island during the first set Tuesday at Rock Island. The Maroons opened their season with a 30-28, 25-15 sweep of the Rocks. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Audrey Lamphier spikes the ball past Rock Island's Madelynn Polito during the second set Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Madison Koelker (6) spikes the ball past Rock Island's Emily Allison (10) and Lexi Thompson in the second set Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Thompson drives the ball over the net past Moline's Audrey Lamphier in the first set Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Zoe Potter set the ball during the first half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Emily Allison looks on as Moline's Madison Koelker returns a volley during the first set, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Emily Allison returns a shot past Moline's Madison Koelker (6) and Rylie Frazelle in the first set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Addison Bomelyn returns a shot past Moline's Rylie Frazelle in the first set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Addison Bomelyn returns a shot past Moline's Rylie Frazelle in the first set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Addison Bomelyn dives for a return in the first set, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Grace Gustafson returns a volley past Moline's Ella Ramsay (14) and Audrey Lamphier in the first set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's libero Sierra Marshall set a serve from Rock Island during the second half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's libero Sierra Marshall returns a volley against Rock Island, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Caylee Brandes returns a shot past Rock Island's Addison Bomelyn (8) and Madelynn Polito during the second set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Madison Koelker (6) and Rylie Frazelle jump for a block shot during the second set, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach Nick Welch clears snow off the field at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach Nick Welch clears snow off the field at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township OL/DL Simon Wilson participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Roger Lyall, 16, clears snow off the field with a folding chair at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Roger Lyall, 16, clears snow off the field with a folding chair at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township OL/DL Simon Wilson participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A United Township player draws eyes on a snowman built during practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A snowman has a deflated football resting on it’s head during United Township’s football practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township s WR/DB Trevell Carpenter, right, participates in drills during a Panther practice on Tuesday at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach Nick Welch leads practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township football coach Nick Welch leads practice at the Soule Bowl in East Moline earlier this week. The Panthers open the spring season on Friday in Quincy. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach Nick Welch leads practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan, left, participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players participate in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan hands the ball off to WR/DB Trevell Carpenter during Tuesday's practice at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. Geadeyan returns to lead a strong Panther offense. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan, left, participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s QB Deslah Geadeyan participates in drills at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach Nick Welch leads practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A United Township player runs through snow during practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A United Township players hand is seen in the snow during practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline cornerback/running back Treyvon Lee, right, walks toward the huddle during Monday's practice inside the school's new athletic facility. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Matthew Bailey calls out a play during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Matthew Bailey looks to pass during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Matthew Bailey passes during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline cornerback/running back Treyvon Lee runs through drills during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline cornerback/running back Treyvon Lee runs through drills during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline cornerback/running back Treyvon Lee runs through drills during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline head coach Mike Morrissey, center, talks to his players during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Mike Morrissey, center, talks to his players during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Mike Morrissey talks to his players during practice at the school on Monday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Matthew Bailey, center, calls out a play during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline players participate during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Matthew Bailey, left, calls out a play during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Mike Morrissey talks to his players during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline players participate during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Alec Ponder calls out a play during practice at the school Monday, March 15, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline quarterback Alec Ponder calls out a play during practice at the school earlier this week. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Charlie Rice and United Township's Chan Nawl go after control of the ball during the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Chan Nawl (5) kicks the ball away from Geneseo's Matt Daly in the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Nate Holke and United Township's Yahir Garcia pursue the ball during the first half of a match between the two teams Monday at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Nate Vergane blocks the ball with his chest, keeping it away from United Township's Derek Cruse on Monday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8), Matt Daly and United Township's Andrew King go for the bouncing ball in the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Nate Holke and United Township's Yahir Garcia go after the ball during the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Yahir Garcia (28), Chan Nawl move in on Geneseo's Matt Daly (11) during the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Alex Carthan and Geneseo's Hayden Curcuru mix it up for control of the ball in the first half of boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK SportsComplex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township goalie Sergio Garcia watches the ball go into the goal during the first half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Kossivi Michel Agbade and Geneseo's Hayden Curcuru battle for control of the ball during the first half boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo vs United Township boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Ethan Holke passes the ball with United Township's Austin Devilder near by in the first half of boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo vs United Township boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo vs United Township boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo vs United Township boys soccer, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Marcos Vasquez and Geneseo's Nate Vergane battle for the ball in the second half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Amit Boodhoo (19) and Devin Gordon (14) along with Geneseo's Thomas Robinson try to take control of the ball in the second half, Monday, at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. GARY L. Related to this story Most Popular +3 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Alleman transfer Ponder clicking with Moline, Bailey at QB Updated Mar 18, 2021 After transferring from Alleman, Moline junior quarterback Alec Ponder brings a complementary set of skills behind center alongside fellow jun… +3 High School Football - QCVarsity.com UTHS football players buy into new culture Updated Mar 18, 2021 There's a saying that all good things must come to an end. +5 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Pioneers to lean on balance, experience Updated Mar 19, 2021 Most of the offensive production for the 2019 Alleman High School football team was by one prolific rusher, Nate Sheets. +2 High School Boys Basketball - QCVarsity.com Ellis, Cornilsen top IPSWA all-state teams Updated Mar 16, 2021 Emarion Ellis saved his best for the biggest stage. +3 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Great start for naught as Pioneers fall in football opener Updated 8 hrs ago The opening drive of the season showed great signs for the Alleman High School football team. +4 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Rocks get their revenge in game filled with big plays Updated Mar 20, 2021 The players on the Rock Island High School football team had too long to think about their last meeting with their bitter rivals from Moline. QC Varsity Visiting fans still not allowed at Big 6 contests Updated Mar 16, 2021 Dick Knar had children who played high school sports when they were growing up and recalls watching every game they played — home and away. High School Football - QCVarsity.com Annawan-Wethersfield football out to prove they are among state's best Updated Mar 16, 2021 KEWANEE — Even with the graduation of three unanimous first team all-conference standouts, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad harbored hi… +3 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Watch now: Rocks ready to roll into meaningful spring football season Updated Mar 17, 2021 There will be a number of unusual circumstances surrounding this high school football season in the state of Illinois. +2 High School Football - QCVarsity.com Mistakes cost Geneseo football in season opener with Galesburg Updated Mar 19, 2021 The Geneseo football team fought through numerous mistakes to make things interesting at Bob Reade Field Friday night but ultimately fell shor…