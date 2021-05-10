alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports May 10, 2021 44 min ago 0 Pleasant Valley's Camryn Woods (25) celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the 26th minute of Tuesday night's 2-0 win over North Scott at Spartan Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Photos: Western Big 6 boys ABC Moline’s Rob Pulliam competes in the high jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Rob Pulliam reacts after competing in the high jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Jackson McClellan and Geneseo’s Will Taylor compete in the 4x800 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Julian Dayton competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Rob Pulliam competes in the high jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A Moline runner competes in the 4x800 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke and Moline’s Jaeger Norton race to the finish line during the 3,200-meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school in Geneseo on Saturday. Clark-Holke ended up passing Norton to grab the win for the Maple Leafs. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke and Moline’s Jaeger Norton compete race to the finish line during the 4x800 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke and Moline’s Jaeger Norton compete race to the finish line during the 4x800 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Boukary Mbengue and Rock Island’s Jayden Bomelyn compete in the 4x100 meter relay during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad competes in the pole vault during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school on Saturday in Geneseo. Schaad won the event with a vault of 14 feet, 1/2 inch. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad competes in the pole vault during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad competes in the pole vault during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Jon Hutton competes in the 3200 meter run during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Brenden Gusse competes in the triple jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Brayden Combs competes in the triple jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Rob Pulliam competes in the triple jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Samson Shakuru competes in the triple jump during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Samson Shakuru won the triple jump at the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet Saturday at Geneseo High School. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Saiheed Jah, center, competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Saiheed Jah, center, competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the Western Big 6 boys ABC meet at the high school in Geneseo on Saturday. Jah won the 110 highs and 300 lows in the meet. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Mississippi Athletic Conference Boys Tennis Tournament Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Zach Johnson tries to position himself to hit a forehand during Friday's conference tournament in Eldridge. Johnson finished second place at No. 1 singles. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Nathan Barlow competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Bettendorf 's Jack Reilly competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Mazen Alsheikha prepares to hit a slice backhand during Friday's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament in Eldridge. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Eli Engelkes competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Gavin Pangan competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Clinton's Blake Haskell competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Luke Brunsvold sets up to hit a forehand during his championship match at No. 5 singles on Friday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament in Eldridge. Brunsvold breezed to the title with a 6-0, 6-1 win. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's Tyler Welch competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Folu Adekunle competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's Nick Curoe competes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at North Scott High School, Friday, May 7, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Mississippi Athletic Conference Boys Track and Field Meet Davenport Central's Andrew Gooding Mississippi competes in the discus throw during the Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport West's Caleb Dodds competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Muscatine's Xander Stoltzfus competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Brady Peterson competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Brady Peterson competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport West's Aiden Fix competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Bettendorf's Brady Wilson competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's Joe Turner competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Alex Moore competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Brandt Williams competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's Tyler Maro competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Clinton's Joe Simpson competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Clinton's Joe Simpson competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the discus throw during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer competes in the 3200 Meter Run during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer competes in the 3200 Meter Run during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 3200 Meter Run during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer won both the open 1600 and open 3200 titles at Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track & field meet at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Owen West leads in the 4x800-meter relay during the Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track & field meet at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium. The Lancers not only won that race, but also the team title by the narrowest of margins over Pleasant Valley. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Owen West leads in the 4x800 Meter Relay during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Owen West leads in the 4x800 Meter Relay during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Matt Watters competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Muscatine's Daniel Adams competes in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Matt Watters competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Clinton's Caleb Dake competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Luke Schlimmer competes in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Gabe Moen in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Gabe Moen in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Marquan Quinn in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Marquan Quinn in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Will Kruse in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Max Doran in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Max Doran in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Bettendorf's RJ Garrison in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister competes in the 800 Sprint Medley during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister competes in the 800 Sprint Medley during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena competes in the high jump competition during Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track & field meet at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Bettendorf's Tynan Numkena competes in the high jump during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the high jump during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Competitors during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Competitors during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Competitors during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Competitors during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Competitors during the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Geneseo and United Township softball split the doubleheader Geneseo’s Anna Narup (11) pitches to a United Township batter at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Kaylie Pena pitches against a Geneseo batter during Thursday's doubleheader in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Kyra Schumaker (4) throws out a Geneseo runner at first base at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Hannah Jones gets a hit against Geneseo during Thursday's doubleheader in East Moline. The teams split the Western Big 6 matchup. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Lauren Johnsen smiles after her double against United Township during Thursday's doubleheader in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Lauren Johnsen (14) rounds second base against United Township at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Payton Stohl (2) makes a catch in the infield against United Township at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Brooklynn VanOpdorp slides safely into second base as Geneseo’s Payton Stohl tries to apply the tag during Thursday's doubleheader in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Anna Narup (11) pitches to a United Township batter at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Autumn Lale (9) celebrates her double against Geneseo at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Autumn Lale (9) tags out a Geneseo runner at first base at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township head coach John Alonzo watches his players play Geneseo at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Payton Stohl (2) and teammates chat before the start of the inning against United Township at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo’s Lauren Johnsen (14) rolls her ankle as she rounds second base against United Township at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Kyra Schumaker (4) reacts after a play against Geneseo’s Payton Stohl (2) at second base at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Autumn Lale (9) catches a pop up in the infield against Geneseo at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Kyra Schumaker (4) celebrates an out against Geneseo at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Brooklynn VanOpdorp (44) slides safely into second base against Geneseo’s Payton Stohl (2) at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s Kaylie Pena (6) pitches against a Geneseo batter at the high school Thursday, May 6, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Rock Island and Alleman baseball split the doubleheader Alleman senior Dom Ferrari has plenty to smile about Thursday. His second-inning grand slam powered the Pioneers to a 14-3 victory in the opener of the Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader over cross-town rival Rock Island at Douglas Park. Rocky won the nightcap 7-6. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Payton Barton (24) slides safely into home, scoring on a wild pitch against Rock Island in the opener of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader split at Douglas Park. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Chance Carruthers pitches against a Rock Island batter at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Conner DiIulio tags out Alleman’s Dom Ferrari on a pickoff play at first base in the opener of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader at Douglas Park. The teams split the twinbill. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Colton Sigel (3) tags out Alleman’s Jackson Marx (4) and turns the double play at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Dylan Phelps (18) tags out Rock Island’s (14) and turns the double play at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Dom Ferrari (2) bats against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s head coach Jerry Burkhead walks back into the dugout before the Pioneers game against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Dom Ferrari (2) smiles after scoring a run against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Jackson Marx (4) bats against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Payton Barton (24) smiles after scoring a run against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Jackson Marx (4) smiles after getting walked against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15) tags out Alleman’s Dom Ferrari (2) at first base at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Bryant Estes (1) throws out a Rock Island runner at first base at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Chance Carruthers (10) smiles after a strikeout against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Zach Carpita (23) throws the ball against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Bryant Estes (1) attempts to tag out Rock Island's Thomas Honeycutt (18) at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Dylan Phelps (18) throws out a Rock Island runner at first base at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s Dom Ferrari (2) bats against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN The sun illuminates Alleman's Zach Carpita’s (23) face before batting against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Payton Barton (24) pitches against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Conner Diiulio (15) rounds second base against Alleman at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Julian Harris (12) adjusts his hat during the Rocks game against Alleman at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Rudy Glancey (30) celebrates his double against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Tyler Hansen (23) throws out an Alleman runner at first base at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman’s head coach Jerry Burkhead walks back into the dugout before the Pioneers game against Rock Island at Douglas Park Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: North Scott at Pleasant Valley girls soccer Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) attempts a header while playing against North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Tuesday. The hosting Spartans won the MAC match 2-0. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) attempts a header while playing against North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Reese Hilsenbeck (6) braces for her next move while playing against Pleasant Valley at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Camryn Woods (25) celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the 26th minute of Tuesday night's 2-0 win over North Scott at Spartan Stadium. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Kaci Johnson makes a play on the ball while playing against Pleasant Valley at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Georgia Brunkan (8) makes a header while playing against Pleasant Valley at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring against North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Tuesday. The Spartans beat the Lancers 2-0. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Jayne Abraham (18) makes a play on the ball while playing against North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) and North Scott's Faith Rains (15) battle for the ball at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Pleasant Valley plays against North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Kendall Knisley battles for control of the ball with a Pleasant Valley player during Tuesday night's match at Spartan Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Moline at United Township Baseball Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) ends up sprawled on the ground as United Township infielder Jordan Ledford (1) moves in to make a potential play during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference baseball game at the UTHS Diamond in East Moline. The Panthers beat the Maroons 8-2. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Robert Woods (4) makes a pitch while playing against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher United Township's Ethan Harrison (8) makes his way to third base while playing against Moline at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Alex Schimmel (10) aims towards first base while playing against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher United Township starting pitcher Davin Thiem (11) makes a throw to teammate Jack Risius (7) at first base to get an out in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Moline. Thiem was pretty good on the mound, too, in UT's 8-2 victory, tossing seven innings of two-hit ball. Jessica Gallagher United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) throws towards infield while playing against Moline at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Alex Schimmel (10) bats against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) makes a throw while playing against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Justin Grigsby (7) attempts to make a catch while playing against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher United Township's Ethan Harrison (8) celebrates with his teammate United Township's Jack Risius (7) while heading back to the dugout while playing against Moline at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher United Township's Ethan Harrison (8) celebrates with his teammate United Township's Jack Risius (7) while heading back to the dugout while playing against Moline at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline plays against United Township at United Township High School in East Moline, May 4, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport Central boys soccer Davenport Central's Cortez Brown (3) battles for the ball with Dubuque Hempstead's Ben Jaeger (9) at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) battles for the ball against Dubuque Hempstead's Caleb Chrstiansen (15) at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) makes a heart with his hands after scoring against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) celebrates after scoring against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel (11) jumps into the air to attempt a header while playing against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Jacob Hunt (17) kicks the ball down the field while playing against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Dubuque Hempstead's Drew Lewis (4) battles for the ball with Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) attempts a header while playing against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel (11) takes the ball down the field against Dubuque Hempstead on Monday night at Brady Street Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) makes a heart with his hands after scoring against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel (11) takes the ball down the field against Dubuque Hempstead's Joshua Roman (5) on Monday night at Brady Street Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel (11) battles for the ball against Dubuque Hempstead's Christian Luna (10) at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) celebrates after scoring against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) celebrates after scoring against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central's Enrique Diaz (14) makes a heart with his hands after attempting to score against Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Davenport Central take on Dubuque Hempstead at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Monday, May 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher