Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) and Lillie Petersen (40) celebrate with assistant coach Scott Lammers after the Bulldogs beat Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports in photos:

