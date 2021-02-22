alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Feb 22, 2021 17 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) and Lillie Petersen (40) celebrate with assistant coach Scott Lammers after the Bulldogs beat Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports in photos: Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) and Lillie Petersen (40) celebrate with assistant coach Scott Lammers after the Bulldogs beat Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Jessi Meyer (5) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Faith Furness (22) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (12) is blocked by Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood (13) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Faith Furness (22) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (12) attempts a 3-pointer against Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Riley Vice (40) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz (4) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad attempts a 3-pointer over Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz during their Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School on Wednesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff (20) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) blocks Pleasant Valley's Anna Carius (24) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Kate McAleer (32) drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff (20) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Kate McAleer (32) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz (4) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) shoots free throws against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli (34) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Riley Vice (40) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) and the bench cheers during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Izzy Appel (30) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Jessi Meyer (5) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz (4) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) is blocked by Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (12) during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann (23) reacts during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener against Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff (20) shoots a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener against Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley's bench reacts after a 3-pointer before a timeout during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener against Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Faith Furness (22) prepares to shoot free throws against Pleasant Valley's during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Faith Furness (22) shoots free throws against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Faith Furness (22) shoots free throws against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Izzy Appel (30) and Lillie Petersen (40) react to a jump ball call against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's bench reacts during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener against the Pleasant Valley at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf's Hattie Aanestad (20) and Lillie Petersen (40) celebrate with assistant coach Scott Lammers after the Bulldogs beat Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional girls basketball opener at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bettendorf. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Rob Pulliam found himself looking for help as Rock Island's Baker Beal applied tough defense during the first half of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference clash at Wharton Field house in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding tried to reach around Rock Island's Jordan Rice for a steal during the first half of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding works the ball with Rock Island's Jordan Rice on the defense in the first half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK This was a familiar sight Saturday night as Rock Island's Marieon Anderson attacks the basket against the Moline Maroons. Anderson, going up over Moline's Grant Welch on this play, scored a game-high 31 points in the Rocks' 94-79 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Marieon Anderson goes to the basket with Moline's Grant Welch (34) and Ryne Schimmel on the play during the second half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers takes a shot at the basket in the second half against Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Marieon Anderson shoots over Moline's Jasper Ogburn in the second half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Marieon Anderson shoots over Moline's Jasper Ogburn in the second half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Jordan Rice shoots the last shot of the first half between Moline's Jasper Ogburn and Kyle Taylor. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor blocks the shot of Rock Island's Marieon Anderson in the first half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding drives the ball around Rock Island's Cole Rusk in the first half, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Ryne Schimmel drives the ball around Rock Island's Marieon Anderson, Saturday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan knocks the ball away from Rock Island's Jordan Rice as Rice attempted to drive to the basket in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The Rocks took a 74-36 decision, holding the Leafs to eight second-half points. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Baker Beal goes up to the basket with Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan going after the ball in the first hsalf, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Marieon Anderson goes up for a bucket over Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference basketball game at the Rock Island Fieldhouse. With all of his buckets coming at the rim, Anderson hit all six shots he attempted and finished with 14 points in Rocky's 76-34 victory. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kade Ariano stops the shot of Rock Island's Kai Rios in the first half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan blocks the path of Rock Island's Jordan Rice as he goes for a lay up shot in the first half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Colton Sigel goes for a lay up in the first half of the Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kade Ariano stops the shot of Rock Island's Kai Rios in the first half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Jordan Rice up for two during the first half, Tuesday, against Geneseo at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's head coach Brad Storm talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers takes a shot at the basket past Geneseo's Nathan VanDeWoestyne in the first half, Tuesday, at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Durant's Garrett Hollenback goes for a lay up with pressure from Wilton's Caden Kirkman during the first half, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Durant's Nolan DeLong takes at shot over Wilton's Caden Kirkman in the first half, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Durant's Keagen Head and Wilton's Jackson Hull go to the floor for the loose ball in the first half, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's Jackson Hull has his path to the basket blocked by Durant's Garrett Hollenback during the first half Monday night in Class 2A district boys basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's Clayton Guyer is slowed down by Durant's Carter Wichelt (24) and Keagen Head during the first half Monday in the Class 2A district boys basketball game. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's Clayton Guyer and Durant's Koby Paulsen go after a loose ball during the first half, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's boys basketball team celebrates their one point victory 44-45 over Durant, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. Wilton won 44-45. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's boys basketball team celebrates their one point victory 44-45 over Durant, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Wilton's boys basketball team celebrates their one point victory 44-45 over Durant, Monday, in the Class 2A district boys basketball at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. KRAMBECK Class 2A district boys basketball Wilton at Durant. GARY L. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren hugs his assistant coach Jason Evans, after wrestling Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren hugs his assistant coach Jason Evans, after wrestling Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren celebrates after winning the Iowa Class 3A 126-pound state championship Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Bohren recorded a 10-2 major decision over Waukee's Thurman Christensen. JESSICA GALLAGHER Wilton’s Kael Brisker wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 138-pound weight class the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Wilton’s Kael Brisker wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 138-pound weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER Wilton’s Kael Brisker wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the Class 1A 138-pound final Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Reisz defeated Brisker 7-3. JESSICA GALLAGHER Wilton’s Kael Brisker, bottom, wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 138-pound weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER Wilton’s Kael Brisker walks off the mat with coach Gabe Boorn after dropping Saturday's 138-pound final to Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz, 7-3, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren racks up back points against Waukee's Thurman Christensen during Saturday night's Class 3A 126-pound final in Des Moines. Bohren collected a 10-2 victory. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren hugs his coach, after wrestling Waukee's Thurman Christensen in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Wilton’s Kael Brisker wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 138-pound weight class during the 2021 Iowa state tournament Saturday night in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER Wilton’s Kael Brisker wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 138-pound weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER West Liberty's Kobe Simon rides Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel in the Class 2A 220-pound final Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Miones. Simon pulled out a 6-4 decision. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after wrestling Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after beating Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker 5-3 in the 220-pound final at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hill finished the season unbeaten. JESSICA GALLAGHER West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates after wrestling Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 220 weight class 138 during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates after wrestling Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 220 weight class 138 during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle wrestles Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after beating Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the Class 3A 285-pound championship Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Liddle recorded a 3-1 win for his second straight title. JESSICA GALLAGHER West Liberty's Kobe Simon gears up for his Class 2A 220-pound final Saturday against Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon wrestles Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel in a Class 2A 220-pound final Saturday night. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after wrestling Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after wrestling Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after wrestling Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the 220 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates with his coach after winning Saturday night's 220-pound final 6-4 at Wells Fargo Arena. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates wrestles Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz in the 220 weight class 138 during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates after beating Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Tuesday night's Class 2A 220-pound final. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon raises his arm in celebration after winning Saturday night's Class 2A 220-pound final. JESSICA GALLAGHER / West Liberty's Kobe Simon celebrates after winning the Class 2A 220-pound state championship Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Simon beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel 6-4. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle wrestles Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle wrestles Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after wrestling Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after wrestling Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after wrestling Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after wrestling Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates after wrestling Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Grace Fite, hugs her boyfriend Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates clenching his second state title at the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Grace Fite, hugs her boyfriend Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates clenching his second state title at the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Grace Fite, hugs her boyfriend Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle celebrates clenching his second state title at the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, February 20, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Carter Freeman breaks down his finals match after winning a 3A state title at 106 pounds in the Class 1A match during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Carter Freeman breaks down his finals match after winning a 3A state title at 106 pounds in the Class 1A match during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Coach Al Frost celebrates Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Garret Rinken win after beating West Sioux junior Braden Graff in their Class 1A match at 113 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Coach Al Frost celebrates Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Garret Rinken win after beating West Sioux junior Braden Graff in their Class 1A match at 113 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Coach Al Frost celebrates Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Garret Rinken win after beating West Sioux junior Braden Graff in their Class 1A match at 113 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Dubuque Hempstead's Chad Bellis wrestles Ankeny's Trever Andersonduring in the 120 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Dubuque Hempstead's Chad Bellis wrestles Ankeny's Trever Andersonduring in the 120 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Dubuque Hempstead's Chad Bellis wrestles Ankeny's Trever Andersonduring in the 120 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Dubuque Hempstead's Chad Bellis wrestles Ankeny's Trever Andersonduring in the 120 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Southeast Polk's Joel Jesuroga beats Fort Dodge's Dreyzon Phillips 6-1 during their 145 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Fort Dodge's Dreyzon Phillips takes a moment to himself after losing to Southeast Polk's Joel Jesuroga in their 145 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Fort Dodge's Dreyzon Phillips takes a moment to himself after losing to Southeast Polk's Joel Jesuroga in their 145 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Don Bosco senior Cael Rahnavardi takes a moment to himself after losing to Lisbon junior Robert Avila Jr. in their Class 1A match at 145 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Don Bosco senior Cael Rahnavardi takes a moment to himself after losing to Lisbon junior Robert Avila Jr. in their Class 1A match at 145 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Don Bosco senior Cael Rahnavardi takes a moment to himself after losing to Lisbon junior Robert Avila Jr. in their Class 1A match at 145 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Linn-Mar's Tate Naaktgeboren defeats Valley's Caleb Corbin 3-1 during their class 3A 160 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Johnston's Caleb Helgeson defeats Des Moines Lincoln's Mickey Griffith 4-1 during their class 3A 170 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty coaches celebrate after defeating Waukee's Griffin Gammell 3-2 during their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty meets with his coaches while wrestling Waukee's Griffin Gammell during their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty tosses his head gear to his coach after defeating Waukee's Griffin Gammell 3-2 during their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty tosses his head gear to his coach after defeating Waukee's Griffin Gammell 3-2 during their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty hugs Waukee's Griffin Gammell after their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty hugs Waukee's Griffin Gammell after their class 3A 182 pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Don Bosco junior Carson Tenold celebrates their win over Westwood Sloan sophomore Jackson Dewald in the Class 1A match at 182 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Don Bosco junior Carson Tenold celebrates their win over Westwood Sloan sophomore Jackson Dewald in the Class 1A match at 182 pounds during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Westwood Sloan sophomore Jackson Dewald takes a moment to himself after being defeated by Don Bosco junior Carson Tenold during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Iowa City High's Ben Kueter wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker in the Class 3A 195-pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Iowa City High's Ben Kueter wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker in the Class 3A 195-pound championship match of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Muscatine’s Tim Nimely wrestles Johnston Caleb Helgeson in the 170 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren tries to turn Sioux City North’s Nick Walters in a 126-pound semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Bohren recorded a takedown in overtime for a 4-2 win. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren celebrates after his sudden victory win over Sioux City North's Nick Walters in the Class 3A 126-pound semifinals Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren after wrestling Sioc City North’s Nick Walters in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / North Scott’s Peyton Westlin wrestles Southeast Polk’s Joel Jesuroga in the 145 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren after wrestling Sioc City North’s Nick Walters in the 126 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / North Scott’s Deven Strief wrestles Linn-Marr’s Tate Naaktgeborenin the 160 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Muscatine’s Tim Nimely wrestles Johnston Caleb Helgeson in the 170 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Muscatine’s Tim Nimely wrestles Johnston Caleb Helgeson in the 170 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / North Scott’s AJ Petersen wrestles Wavery-Shell Rock’s McCrae Hagarty in the 182 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill gets in on the legs of Marshalltown’s Carson Williams in a 220-pound semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Hill recorded a second-period fall to earn a spot in Saturday night's championship. JESSICA GALLAGHER Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle wrestles Waukee’s Ben Reiland in the 285 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa, back, wrestles Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen in the 106-pound semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Bussa was pinned in 7 minutes, 13 seconds by Jensen. JESSICA GALLAGHER Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet wrestles Green County’s McKinley Robbins in the 120 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Camanche’s Eric Kinkain wrestles Osase’s Nick Fox in the 145 weight class during the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, February 19, 2021. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Assumption’s Allen Catour wrestles Solon’s Hayden Taylor in the 160-pound semifinal Friday night at the state tournament in Des Moines. Catour lost by major decision to Taylor, who will chase a third straight championship Saturday. JESSICA GALLAGHER